While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
Judge Refused to Dismiss Wire Fraud Charges Against Andrew GillumJavier ManjarresTallahassee, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Fallout Begins? Browns Request Jerod Mayo Interview
FOXBORO -- New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo is already in high demand. Despite his team's season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills Sunday at Highmark Stadium, Mayo’s defense was clearly the team’s top unit in 2022. The Pats led the NFL with seven defensive touchdowns and produced 30 takeaways, second to only the Dallas Cowboys (33). Of the NFL's 11 defenses creating the most turnovers, only the Patriots (2nd) and Houston Texans (7th) missed the playoffs.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Schedule: Two Games With Playoff Ramifications Saturday
The final week of the 2022 NFL regular season is finally here and the playoff field is far from settled with just one game remaining for each of the league’s 32 teams. With plenty left to be decided, Week 18 will kick off on Saturday with two AFC games on the slate: Chiefs vs. Raiders and Titans vs. Jaguars.
Wichita Eagle
Colts Lose to Texans, Face Most Important Offseason in 25 Years
The nightmare is finally over. An abysmal season for the Indianapolis Colts ended on Sunday as they fell to the Houston Texans 32-31. The Colts took the lead with 10:30 left in the fourth quarter but could not hang on as the Texans completed a Hail Mary attempt with 50 seconds remaining.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Cardinals Not Set On Firing Kingsbury Despite Exploring Candidates
Entering the final game of the season, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury’s job security remains uncertain. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Arizona has not yet made a decision on whether to keep him, although the team is looking at options around the league. The Cardinals signed Kingsbury and general...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs Sign Former First-Round WR to Reserve/Future Deal
The Kansas City Chiefs have the week off because they earned the AFC's only bye week for the first round of the conference playoffs. That doesn't mean the team isn't working, though, as general manager Brett Veach made an acquisition on Monday afternoon. After Field Yates of ESPN first reported...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Broncos Request Interview with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn
Another year, another Broncos coaching search. Another Broncos coaching search, another play for Dan Quinn. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Denver has requested permission to interview the Cowboys' defensive coordinator for their vacant head-coaching position. Per league rules, the interview cannot take place until after Dallas' Wild Card playoff game on Jan. 16.
Wichita Eagle
Cleveland Browns Wearing Shirts in Support of Bills Damar Hamlin Pregame
Support continues to pour in for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin following the cardiac arrest he suffered on Monday Night Football recently. Cleveland Browns are joining other teams in the league by wearing shirts for Hamlin in the pregame. Cleveland will daunt these shirts out there today that say "Love...
Wichita Eagle
Mecole Hardman headlines Chiefs’ list of inactive players vs. Raiders in Las Vegas
The Chiefs are missing a pair of wide receivers for today’s Week 18 NFL game — the team’s regular-season finale. Mecole Hardman (pelvis) and rookie Skyy Moore (hand) are among the Chiefs’ seven inactive players for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
Ravens — Bengals Playoff Matchup Slated for Prime Time
BALTIMORE — The Ravens and Bengals playoff game is one of the marquee games of "Super Wild Card Weekend" and is scheduled for prime time. Baltimore and Cincinnati will play Sunday night at 8:15 p.m. on NBC. The other games are:. Saturday, January 14. NFC: 4:30 PM (ET) 7...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Chris Ballard, Not Jim Irsay, to Lead Colts’ Coaching Search
The 2022 season is only a little more than 24 hours for the Indianapolis Colts, yet the offseason talk is in full swing. Much of the talk surrounding the Colts at this moment is about the search for their next head coach. After owner Jim Irsay fired former head coach Frank Reich in the middle of the season and replaced him with former Colts All-Pro center Jeff Saturday as the interim, many thought that Irsay would be the man heading the search for the next full-time head coach. However, that may not be the case.
Wichita Eagle
Browns Request to Interview Seattle Seahawks Assistant for Open Defensive Coordinator job
Cleveland Browns have requested to interview their third defensive coordinator candidate. According to a report, the Browns requested to interview Seattle Seahawks associate head coach on defense Sean Desai. Desai now brings the list to three, as Cleveland has already requested to interview Brian Flores and Jerod Mayo. The Browns...
Wichita Eagle
Penn State’s Odds to Win the 2024 College Football Playoff Title
Confetti hadn't even dropped on the 2022 college football season when odds for next year's contenders were released. Penn State's now part of the hot list to win a confetti celebration in Houston next January. Penn State opened with 18/1 odds to win 2023-24 College Football Playoff championship, according to...
Wichita Eagle
New York Giants Report Card vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Passing Grades Despite a Loss
If the oddsmakers were to be believed, the New York Giants were supposed to suffer a beating at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles that was worse than their Week 14 48-22 thrashing. Then again, the Giants weren't supposed to be the team with anything to play for in the...
Wichita Eagle
Kyler Murray Will Have Input on Next Cardinals Coach, Owner Says
View the original article to see embedded media. The Cardinals fired coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday after four seasons with the franchise. General manager Steve Keim also will not return, as he has elected to step down to focus on his health. Owner Michael Bidwill has his work cut out...
Wichita Eagle
Alabama Football Finishes No. 5 in Final AP Top 25 of 2022 Season
The Alabama Crimson Tide finished the 2022 season No. 5 in the final AP Top 25 Poll released on Monday evening. Following Georgia's 65-7 win over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night, the AP released its final rankings of the season. The Bulldogs finished unanimously as the No. 1 team in college football, with Alabama finishing as the second-highest SEC team at No. 5.
Wichita Eagle
Browns Joel Bitonio Believes Right Pieces in Place, Though he is Aging and Wants to win Badly
Three things are a given; death, taxes, and Joel Bitonio giving some of the best guard play in the NFL. The Pro Bowl player did that again this year, despite the Cleveland Browns finishing with a 7-10 record. For Bitonio, it is another losing season, he's endured a lot of those in the nine seasons with the Browns.
Wichita Eagle
A phone call from the Dallas Cowboys convinced Max Duggan he made the right decision
On Saturday morning inside the L.A. Convention Center, Max Duggan sat behind a microphone at a podium, surrounded by a throng of members from the national media, two days before what will be the final game of his TCU career. His first game came on Aug. 31, 2019, a 39-7...
Wichita Eagle
Dave Lapham Offers Less Than Ideal Injury Update About Bengals Guard Alex Cappa
CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor didn't sound optimistic about Alex Cappa playing in Sunday's playoff opener against the Ravens. The 27-year-old suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter of Cincinnati's Week 18 win over Baltimore and didn't return to the game. "We'll see. It'll be tough...
Wichita Eagle
Predicting the final AP top 25 college football rankings for 2022
As the dust settles around the 2022 football season, let's look ahead to the final AP top 25 college football rankings. Note: this isn't our ranking of the best teams, but our prediction for how AP top 25 voters will slot them in the official poll. College football rankings: Predicting...
