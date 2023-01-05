We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. It may be one of the eight cereals you shouldn't be eating, but not that long ago, Corn Pops was still a top performer. In 2000, the sugary corn cereal was ranked as one of the top 15 globally performing ready-to-eat breakfast cereals (per Just Food). An example of a breakfast cereal not classified as ready-to-eat would be oatmeal or cream of wheat. That same year, Kellogg's Corn Pops also celebrated its 50th birthday.

