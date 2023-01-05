Read full article on original website
Andrew Zimmern Thinks The Menu Highlights The 'Insanity Of Our Food World'
The comedy-horror film, "The Menu," has piqued the interest of anyone in the know, including celebrity Chef Andrew Zimmern. The movie, which is streaming on HBO Max, was released on November 18, 2022, and has taken in $74,673,535 worldwide, with $9,004,957 during its domestic opening (per Box Office Mojo). Considered more disturbing than scary, "The Menu" tells the story of a couple who travels to a private island to dine in an exclusive restaurant spearheaded by celebrity Chef Julian Slowik (via Creepy Catalog).
Why Aren't There More Hot Dog Fast Food Restaurants?
There are few things more American than hot dogs. According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, an estimated 20 billion hot dogs are consumed by Americans each year, which equals 70 hot dogs per person. Of these, nine billion are purchased in-store, 15% are sold from street vendors, and nine percent are bought at sporting events. Further statistics show that of all the United States cities, folks living in Los Angeles, New York City, Dallas, and Chicago consume the most dogs, and on Independence Day, Americans go through a whopping 150 million hot dogs.
We Tried Doritos New Sweet & Tangy BBQ Chips ... Tasty But No Wow Factor
Doritos entered the chat this week with some new flare to add to its extensive portfolio of chip flavors. With well over 100 flavors, the chip brand kicked off the new year with a bold take on an American classic with a new Sweet & Tangy BBQ flavor. What will this company think of next?
French TV Screenings: Gallic Distributors Line Up With “Local Market In Full Swing”
Noma Is Officially Closing For Good
The best restaurant in the world is closing. Noma, deemed number one for many years on the World's 50 Best restaurants list, will be shutting its doors at the end of 2024. The creator of Noma, René Redzepi, informed The New York Times that the restaurant's regular service will cease to exist in the next two years after serving high-paying customers for over two decades.
Krispy Kreme Just Dropped Its First Donut Collection Of 2023
The folks at Krispy Kreme love to keep things exciting, dropping new limited-time donuts several times a year to keep customers coming back for more. Last winter, the brand geared up for Christmas with the Santa's Bake Shop bundle, a` collection that touted three new holiday-themed donuts (per a press release). The flavors included sugar cookie, gingerbread, and red velvet cake. It also re-released its Santa Belly Donut which resembled the jolly good fellow, and a chocolate iced donut with holiday sprinkles.
Kellogg's Crushes The Rumor Corn Pops Are Canceled
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. It may be one of the eight cereals you shouldn't be eating, but not that long ago, Corn Pops was still a top performer. In 2000, the sugary corn cereal was ranked as one of the top 15 globally performing ready-to-eat breakfast cereals (per Just Food). An example of a breakfast cereal not classified as ready-to-eat would be oatmeal or cream of wheat. That same year, Kellogg's Corn Pops also celebrated its 50th birthday.
Chipotle Just Introduced New Rewards Perk 'Freepotle'
Even if you're not a regular customer at Chipotle, you may have noticed Chipotle changed its rewards program last year. This followed price surges in late summer by about 4% across menu items (per Food Business News). Like so many other brands that have had to raise prices in the past year, Chipotle blamed the rampant food inflation crisis for forcing it to raise in-store prices and alter its rewards program.
The Michelin-Approved Method For Crispier Pork Belly
There are few culinary experiences as delightful as sinking your teeth into juicy pork belly. The mega-savory, hearty, salty, tender cuts of meat are enjoyed around the world in dishes such as Korean bibimbap, Taiwanese gua bao, Thai guay jab, and Filipino lechon kawali. Since pork belly is sourced from the animal's underside, it typically contains a generous layer of fat, which greatly enhances its succulent flavor and melt-in-your-mouth texture, according to the National Pork Board.
