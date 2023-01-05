Read full article on original website
Related
What to know about the 2023 tax season in Amarillo
As many prepare to file their 2022 federal tax returns during the upcoming season, many may also be wondering about the status of their tax returns for the previous year, which tax credits are still active, and where to find places to file or get filing assistance for free.
Can We Talk About The “Modernization” Of Amarillo
So a post came up on Facebook by a local user that asked this question. Amarillo's trying to modernize, make itself new, and overall appeal to newer generations. Once you look through the comments and see the opinions of others though, you start to get a more nuanced idea from others.
KFDA
City of Amarillo needs volunteers and donations for semi-annual ‘Point-in-Time’ homeless count
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo is asking for volunteers as it prepares for the semi-annual ‘point in time’ homeless population head count. Twice a year volunteers are needed to spend the day going around the city counting the number of homeless we spoke to Jason Riddlespurger about the importance of volunteers for this event.
Amarillo, One Of The Most Dangerous Cities In Texas 2023
When it comes to the most dangerous cities in Texas, Amarillo should not be on the list. Unfortunately, Amarillo made a list of the most dangerous cities in Texas. However, the question I must ask is:. WITH WHAT DATA?. Amarillo showed up in the World Population Review Top 10 Most...
KFDA
Amarillo Edes Custom Meats receives $4.9 million loan from USDA to expand
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the Biden-Harris Administration is investing $9.6 million across the country, and taking several other steps to help farmers, ranchers, processors and rural businesses diversify the nation’s meat supply. The Department is awarding 23 Value Added Producer...
KFDA
Amarillo Police Department discusses misconceptions of those involved in gun violence
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We continue our series on gun violence. This time on the topic of misconceptions regarding victims and perpetrators. According to an analysis done on gun violence trends in Amarillo, a majority of gun violence victims in Amarillo are male and are older than the offenders. West...
Can We Please Adopt This Amarillo City Flag?
Okay, when it comes to city flags, Amarillo might be beaten. Just take a look and compare. Amarillo's flag, when compared to our Northwest Texas neighbors just seems....boring. The colors, the design, the almost obnoxious bold font, it all just seems so outdated for a city that's making as much...
Wayland honors James Tudman with 2022 Distinguished Award for Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wayland Baptist University announced that they will honor James Tudman as the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award winner for the Amarillo campus. According to a WBU press release, Tudman is currently in operations at Pantex and serves as chair of the Amarillo Task Force for Greatness for the City of Amarillo. Officials […]
Roof Collapses In Morning Fire at Former Amarillo Apartment Complex
In the early morning of January 9th at around 5:45, Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at an abandoned apartment complex on 209 N. Madison Street where homeless people were staying. According to responders on the scene, several homeless individuals had been spotted fleeing the burning building. Firefighters started...
Dumas ISD comments on reported improper relationship between employee, student
DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Dumas Independent School District recently released information about an employee of the district who was reportedly engaged in an improper relationship with a minor who is now a Dumas High School graduate. According to a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com by the district, officials said the district received information […]
Amarillo Habitat for Humanity discusses finding land, locations for homes
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Habitat for Humanity just completed its second home on SE 21st Avenue and has completed the foundation for the third home, and framing on that home will start this week. Since 1981, Amarillo Habitat for Humanity has built 117 homes across the city of Amarillo. “The way I look at […]
Sad News Today From Amarillo Zoo. Savannah The Tiger Has Died.
You hate to see it, and it always tugs at your heart. Today in a press release from the City of Amarillo, it was announced that Savannah, the tiger at Amarillo Zoo, has died. Savannah was humanely euthanized on Friday, Jan 6. What Happened To Savannah, The Tiger At Amarillo...
New Life for Route 66 Bar and Grill is Great News for Amarillo
Being a restaurant owner is tough. Especially when you are a small and local restaurant. You don't have the corporate backing that helps you make decisions and helps you with money when needed. That being said things happen and it could force you to shut down. That was the case...
KFDA
WT athletic trainers preparing for ‘real situations’, upgrading AED’s in case of cardiac arrest
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University is better preparing in case of a cardiac arrest, after NFL player Damar Hamlin suffered from one during a game last week. WT has begun looking at its ‘Emergency Action Plans’ involving all staff, administration and trainers. “Reminding everyone in...
Southwest Airlines Making Things Right for Amarillo Travelers
If you had made plans over the Christmas break and it involved traveling you could have been in for some issues. If your trips included Southwest Airlines then I am sure you had major headaches over the break. I am a huge fan of Southwest Airlines. We have used them...
Interesting History of the Harry Holland House
Every now and again, you'll be driving around Amarillo and see a very interesting house with interesting architecture. It's not until you start digging into the history of the house that you find out some great history about Amarillo. That's exactly what happened with 2500 S. Van Buren. The home...
Officials release more information on Thursday fire in northeast Amarillo
Update (3:26 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released more information regarding the Thursday morning fire in the 800 block of South Manhattan St. When units arrived around 9:36 a.m., officials reported smoke and heavy fire from the back of the single-story home, according to a news release from the department. Officials also saw […]
Local doctor hosts Christmas After Christmas event
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Dr. Rouzbeh Kordestandi, a local plastic surgeon, recently hosted his annual Christmas After Christmas event, giving local children and families from the Greater Amarillo Foster Parent Association, the chance to pick up new shoes. The event occurred in late December at the Amarillo Shoe Carnival location, […]
abc7amarillo.com
Abandoned apartment complex fire: Multiple homeless people evacuated, roof collapses
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo firefighters battled an early morning fire at an abandoned apartment complex. The fire at 209 N. Madison Street started around 5:45 a.m. According to the fire department, several vagrants were seen exiting the complex when firefighters arrived. The roof collapsed, so firefighters set up...
newstalk940.com
Drug Traffickers High on Meth Call 911 On Themselves In Town Near Amarillo
It was not a very happy New Year for these drug traffickers who were arrested after calling 911 on themselves. On Friday 30th in Hartley, a small town northwest of Amarillo, the Hartley Sheriff's department received a call from an individual reporting that they were being followed. The caller was instructed by the dispatcher to make a stop at a gas station in Hartley to meet with the sheriff's deputies.
Comments / 0