Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
WISH-TV
Family: Innocent bystander saves mother, 4 kids during carjacking
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to the family of Courtney Hall, an innocent bystander stepped in to protect her and her four kids during a carjacking Sunday night. While Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has not confirmed everyone’s role in the case, News 8 reported Sunday night that one man was shot and killed.
Sheriff: Man shot woman multiple times before killing himself in Avon home
AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office shared new details Sunday about a man and woman who were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Avon on Saturday. The woman was identified as 65-year-old Dianne Cook and the man was identified as 61-year-old Barri Cook. The Cooks had been legally divorced since 2019, but were known to have continued living together in the same home, according to the sheriff's spokesperson, Cpt. Amanda Goings.
YAHOO!
The tragic life of lawyer who smuggled cell phone into jail for Art Schlichter
UNION CITY — The alcohol, the glass after glass of hard liquor, had taken over long ago. But when exactly Linda Wagoner gave in to the bottle, her brother isn't sure. Was it after she smuggled the first cell phone into jail for her client, ex-Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter? Or was it when she smuggled a second phone to him and was suspended by the Indiana Supreme Court?
22 WSBT
Teen accused of killing, molesting child heads to trial this month
The 15-year-old charged with killing and molesting a 6-year-old girl will go to trial later this month. That was the ruling from a pre-trial Friday for Anthony Hutchens. Hutchens is charged in the death of Grace Ross in March of 2021. He allegedly strangled and molested Grace in the woods...
fox32chicago.com
Delphi murders: Major decisions in trial of Richard Allen to be made this week
DELPHI, Ind. - Some major decisions are expected to be made this week in the murder trial of the man charged with killing two girls in Delphi, Indiana. A special judge will rule on an updated gag order that could bar anyone from talking about the case until it goes to trial.
IMPD says missing mother and children found
UPDATE: IMPD says the missing mother and her children have all been found and are safe. ————————————————- INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Indianapolis mother and her three children, who have been missing since Saturday from Indy’s far east side. 25-year-old Susie Gomez Hernandez was last seen with her […]
3 people walk into hospital shot in Indy, IMPD says possibly linked
IMPD reported that three people walked into Indy hospitals with gunshot wounds and that they might all be linked to the same incident.
Murder-suicide investigation underway in Hendricks County
UPDATE: On Sunday police identified the two deceased people as 65-year-old Dianne Cook and 61-year-old Barri Cook, both of Avon. The Cooks, police said, had been legally divorced since 2019 but continued living together in the same residence. A preliminary investigation indicates that there was an altercation in the home that led Barri to shoot […]
16-year-old driver in Friday Carmel crash dies
Carmel police have confirmed that the 16-year-old boy who crashed into a building on Friday, passed away Sunday morning.
Man, woman found dead in Avon home in apparent murder-suicide, investigators say
AVON, Ind. — A woman, who had not shown up to work since the end of December, and a man were found dead in an Avon home Saturday morning in what investigators believe to have been a murder-suicide. Hendricks County Captain Amanda Goings said the man and woman are...
Fox 59
Court records claim argument between cousins led to deadly shooting and murder arrest
IMPD made an arrest in a homicide that took the life of a 31-year-old man in late December. According to court records, the deadly shooting started with an argument between cousins and ended when the victim walked out his front door and was ambushed by gunfire. Court records claim argument...
Victim of house explosion identified
Lafayette Police logs identified 50-year-old Michael Bannon as the victim of Friday's home explosion. Lafayette Police and Fire departments found the Lafayette man seriously injured at 126 South 28th Street after the explosion was reported about 2:25 p.m. He was then transported to an Indianapolis hospital, where he later died, an LPD press release reads.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Girl critical after accidentally shot in stomach
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A young girl was in critical condition Friday after what Indianapolis police believe was an accidental shooting. The girl, described by officers as “elementary-aged,” was shot in the stomach just after 8 a.m. at the Ponderosa Manufactured Home Community on Berwick Avenue, just south of West Michigan Street and North Tibbs Avenue, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
People behind on child support can regain driver's license under prosecutor’s office program
The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will continue a program this year that helps people who are behind on child support payments get their driver's license reinstated. In the “Good Faith Initiative”, noncustodial parents must make a child support payment and agree to continue them monthly. In return, they may have their driver's license reinstated.
Marion Co. Prosecutor says no charges after toddler killed in hit-and-run last summer
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced that after an extensive investigation into last July’s hit-and-run death of 3-year-old Jyrie Mathews that no criminal charges will be filed against the driver. In what the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office called a “tragic vehicular death,” Jyrie Mathews was struck and killed on July 18, 2022, while […]
Man arrested in Anderson robbery, beating
ANDERSON, Indiana — The Madison County Sheriff's Department arrested a man in Indianapolis allegedly connected to a robbery and beating in Anderson. According to police, the victim met a man at a gas station that he had been talking to on social media. Once back at the victim's house, another man arrived and the victim was beaten and robbed at gunpoint.
Friends and family of 16-year-old killed at Castleton Square Mall speak about the shooting
Friends and family of a 16-year-old shot to death at Castleton Square Mall are speaking out about the shooting.
cbs4indy.com
Man dies in Lafayette home while producing fireworks, police say
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man is dead after a home explosion involving fireworks in Lafayette. Around 2:25 p.m. on Friday, police and fire crews received a report of an explosion on S. 28th Street. An adult male found inside was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Investigators...
WLFI.com
House explosion kills one, investigators blame homemade fireworks
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One Lafayette man is dead after a house explosion near Columbian Park Friday afternoon. Investigators said they discovered he was likely making fireworks when the house exploded. Lafayette Police said in a news release they will release the man's name and age at a later...
WLFI.com
Man arrested after I-65 police chase
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An Indianapolis man has been arrested after a police chase through Tippecanoe County on Interstate 65. According to police, On Wednesday night just after 7:30, ISP stopped a 2014 Nissan Altima on I-65 North near mile marker 172 for speeding. The driver then sped off as a trooper approached his car.
