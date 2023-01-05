UNION CITY — The alcohol, the glass after glass of hard liquor, had taken over long ago. But when exactly Linda Wagoner gave in to the bottle, her brother isn't sure. Was it after she smuggled the first cell phone into jail for her client, ex-Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter? Or was it when she smuggled a second phone to him and was suspended by the Indiana Supreme Court?

