Effective: 2023-01-10 02:07:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-11 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511. Target Area: Bear Lake and Bear River Valley; Cache Valley, Utah Portion; Castle Country; Wasatch Back; Western Uinta Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in the Cache Valley, Castle Country, and western Uinta Basin. Additional accumulations of 2 to 6 inches in Uinta County Wyoming, the Bear River Valley, and the Wasatch Back, except 6 to 10 inches in the Park City area. * WHERE...In Utah, Cache Valley/Utah Portion, Wasatch Back, Bear Lake and Bear River Valley, Western Uinta Basin and Castle Country. In Wyoming, Southwest Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Be prepared for periods of winter driving conditions.

CACHE COUNTY, UT ・ 1 HOUR AGO