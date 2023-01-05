Read full article on original website
High Wind Warning issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 01:18:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-10 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be prepared for sudden strong wind gusts and cross winds if you are driving through the warned area. Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Natrona County Lower Elevations HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest wind 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Gusts around 70 mph possible along Wyoming Boulevard on the south side of Casper, and for Red Canyon near South Pass. * WHERE...Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range and Natrona County Lower Elevations. * WHEN...Until 2 PM MST Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong wind gusts will blow around loose objects. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts along US 287 between Beaver Rim and Muddy Gap, including around Jeffrey City, will only gust 40 to 50 mph.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Big Hole Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 01:39:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-11 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bear Lake Valley; Bear River Range; Big Hole Mountains; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Expect a break this afternoon before another round arrives tonight and lasts into Wednesday. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are likely today. Another 2 to 6 inches is possible tonight with up to a foot possible on ridge tops and elevations above passes. * WHERE...Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, and Victor. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Centennial Mountains, Island Park, Teton Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 01:39:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-10 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Centennial Mountains, Island Park; Teton Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, and Kilgore. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bear Lake and Bear River Valley, Cache Valley, Utah Portion by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 02:07:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-11 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511. Target Area: Bear Lake and Bear River Valley; Cache Valley, Utah Portion; Castle Country; Wasatch Back; Western Uinta Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in the Cache Valley, Castle Country, and western Uinta Basin. Additional accumulations of 2 to 6 inches in Uinta County Wyoming, the Bear River Valley, and the Wasatch Back, except 6 to 10 inches in the Park City area. * WHERE...In Utah, Cache Valley/Utah Portion, Wasatch Back, Bear Lake and Bear River Valley, Western Uinta Basin and Castle Country. In Wyoming, Southwest Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Be prepared for periods of winter driving conditions.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wasatch Mountains I-80 North, Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 02:07:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-11 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Wasatch Mountains I-80 North; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Wasatch Mountains I-80 North and Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Be prepared for periods of winter driving conditions.
