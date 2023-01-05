Effective: 2023-01-09 23:51:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 01:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Los Angeles FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following county, Los Angeles. * WHEN...Until 130 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1147 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated moderate to heavy rain moving through the area. Rainfall rates of a quarter to third of an inch are currently observed with the potential of rates to a half to three quarters of an inch per hour. Minor urban flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include West Covina, San Dimas, Glendora, Pomona, Whittier, La Verne, Covina, Diamond Bar, Azusa, Baldwin Park, Hacienda Heights, Claremont, Santa Fe Springs, Norwalk, La Habra Heights, Irwindale. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

