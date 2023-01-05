Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 10:51:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 10:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Riverside FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 259 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following counties, Riverside and San Bernardino. * WHEN...Until 259 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Water over roadways. Rockslides along mountain highways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1202 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.4 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Riverside, San Bernardino, Fontana, Ontario, Rialto, Chino, Redlands, I-15 Through The Cajon Pass and Rancho Cucamonga. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Los Angeles by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 23:51:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 01:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Los Angeles FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southwest California, including the following county, Los Angeles. * WHEN...Until 130 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1147 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated moderate to heavy rain moving through the area. Rainfall rates of a quarter to third of an inch are currently observed with the potential of rates to a half to three quarters of an inch per hour. Minor urban flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include West Covina, San Dimas, Glendora, Pomona, Whittier, La Verne, Covina, Diamond Bar, Azusa, Baldwin Park, Hacienda Heights, Claremont, Santa Fe Springs, Norwalk, La Habra Heights, Irwindale. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Los Angeles by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 23:43:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Los Angeles The National Weather Service in Los Angeles/Oxnard has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Los Angeles County in southwestern California * Until 100 AM PST. * At 1143 PM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.75 to 1.5 inches are expected in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Downtown Los Angeles, Hollywood, Griffith Park, Universal City, Beverly Hills, Inglewood, Burbank, North Hollywood, Alhambra, Pasadena, and Torrance. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
Comments / 0