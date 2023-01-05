Effective: 2023-01-12 06:00:00 Expires: 2023-01-15 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 9 to 13 feet and dangerous rip currents expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...North facing reefs of the Marianas. * WHEN...From 6 AM Thursday to 6 PM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The re-descent of a newly-energized shearline induced by a strong high moving in from the Yellow Sea across the northern Pacific will bring an exceptional north swell, introducing hazardous surf to north facing reefs of the Marianas starting Thursday. Surf may occasionally reach dangerous levels by Saturday, and as such, a High Surf Warning may be considered if conditions warrant.

3 HOURS AGO