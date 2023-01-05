Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Merced by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 04:45:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-11 05:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 100 PM PST. Target Area: Merced Forecast flooding changed from Moderate to Major severity for the following rivers in California Bear Creek above Mckee Road affecting Merced County. For the Bear Creek...including Mckee Road...Major flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bear Creek above Mckee Road. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 24.7 feet, Flood of record - 4/4/2006. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:56 AM PST Tuesday the stage was 26.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:45 AM PST Tuesday was 26.2 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 26.0 feet this morning. It will then fall late this afternoon. It will rise to 24.7 feet late this evening. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 23.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 24.7 feet on 04/04/2006. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Location Fld Observed Forecasts (5 am PST) -------- Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Bear Creek Mckee Road 23.0 25.9 Tue 3 am PST 23.7 20.8 19.2
Special Weather Statement issued for Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma, Coalinga - Avenal by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 23:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 05:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Coalinga - Avenal; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; West Side Mountains north of 198; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Kings and south central Fresno Counties through 500 AM PST At 436 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northeast of Coalinga, or 31 miles west of Hanford, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lemoore, Coalinga, Lanare, Huron, Riverdale and Lemoore NAS. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Calaveras, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tuolumne by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 04:09:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 04:45:00 PST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Calaveras; San Joaquin; Stanislaus; Tuolumne THE TORNADO WARNING FOR WESTERN TUOLUMNE...EAST CENTRAL SAN JOAQUIN...NORTH CENTRAL STANISLAUS AND SOUTHWESTERN CALAVERAS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 415 AM PST The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning has been cancelled. However, small hail and damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Tuolumne, Yuba by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 21:04:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 17:30:00 PST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Tuolumne; Yuba THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN TUOLUMNE NORTHEASTERN SACRAMENTO...NORTHEASTERN STANISLAUS...WESTERN EL DORADO...SOUTHWESTERN PLACER...CALAVERAS...SOUTHEASTERN YUBA SOUTHWESTERN NEVADA AND AMADOR COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 445 AM PST The storms which prompted the warning have weakened, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, Stanislaus by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 10:51:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 10:15:00 PST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Nevada; Placer; Sacramento; Stanislaus THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN TUOLUMNE NORTHEASTERN SACRAMENTO...NORTHEASTERN STANISLAUS...WESTERN EL DORADO...SOUTHWESTERN PLACER...CALAVERAS...SOUTHEASTERN YUBA SOUTHWESTERN NEVADA AND AMADOR COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 445 AM PST The storms which prompted the warning have weakened, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
Flood Watch issued for Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 12:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley .Widespread rainfall overnight Sunday through Tuesday morning. The heaviest rainfall is initially expected between 4 am and noon on Monday morning. A brief lull Monday afternoon followed by another round a rainfall Monday night into Tuesday with thunderstorms expected on Tuesday. Some locations may see brief heavy downpours due to thunderstorms, which would exacerbate local flooding concerns. FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central California and northern California, including the following areas, in central California, Mountains of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park, Northern Salinas Valley/Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast and Southern Salinas Valley/Arroyo Seco and Lake San Antonio. In northern California, East Bay Hills, East Bay Interior Valleys, Eastern Santa Clara Hills, Northern Monterey Bay, San Francisco, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose and Santa Cruz Mountains. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Heavy rain over the Dolan, Colorado, and River burn areas is expected with 5 to 10 inches of rain during the period of the watch. Rain rates of up to 1 inch an hour will be possible from late Sunday night into Tuesday morning which could trigger debris flows. Residents near burn areas should prepare for potential flooding impacts and stay up to date with information from local authorities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Several streams, creeks, rivers and main stem rivers are forecast to rise above flood stage. Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall continue to be possible over the Dolan, Colorado and River burn areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
