Effective: 2023-01-10 01:18:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-10 14:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be prepared for sudden strong wind gusts and cross winds if you are driving through the warned area. Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range; Natrona County Lower Elevations HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM MST TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest wind 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Gusts around 70 mph possible along Wyoming Boulevard on the south side of Casper, and for Red Canyon near South Pass. * WHERE...Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range and Natrona County Lower Elevations. * WHEN...Until 2 PM MST Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong wind gusts will blow around loose objects. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts along US 287 between Beaver Rim and Muddy Gap, including around Jeffrey City, will only gust 40 to 50 mph.

FREMONT COUNTY, WY ・ 2 HOURS AGO