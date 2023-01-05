Read full article on original website
ComicBook
One Piece Cosplay Shows Off Why Boa Hancock is an Empress
One Piece is filled to the brim with some of the most memorable characters in all anime and manga as a whole, and one awesome cosplay is reminding fans of why Boa Hancock is known as the Pirate Empress. Although Luffy has come across all sorts of wild friends and foes through the course of his long journey through the seas thus far, there are fewer characters that have made the kind of impact on fans that Hancock has. Introduced as one of the (now former) Seven Warlords, the Pirate Empress soon became one of Luffy's biggest and best allies to date.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Goes Ultra Instinct With Goku
While Dragon Ball Super has given fans transformations such as Super Saiyan God, Super Saiyan Blue, Black Frieza, and Ultra Ego, perhaps the most popular of the bunch is the form known as Ultra Instinct. Learned by Goku in his time fighting for Universe Seven in the Tournament of Power, the Z-Fighter has been able to learn new sides of the transformation in both the Moro and the Granolah The Survivor Arcs. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to bring Goku's current ultimate form to life.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Lights Up Super Saiyan Rose Goku
Dragon Ball has been dominating the anime fandom for decades now, and of course, its place at the top comes with perks. For one, the franchise has millions of fans under its thumb, and quite a few of them have dedicated cosplays to Dragon Ball. And now, one such fan is going viral for their electrifying take on Super Saiyan Rose.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Artist Outs His Favorite Granolah Saga Scene
Dragon Ball Super's Granolah Arc introduced some major elements in the lives of the Z-Fighters, with Goku learning more about his father, Vegeta learning a new transformation in Ultra Ego, and the intergalactic bounty hunter becoming the strongest being in the universe for at least a little while. Following the conclusion of this major storyline, the artist responsible for drawing the sequel series, Toyotaro, participated in an interview stating which moment was his favorite and it's one that many fans of the Shonen manga might agree with.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Artist Explains Why They Waited So Long to Bring Back Frieza
Dragon Ball Super has kicked off a major new arc filling in some of the gaps leading into the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film, and while fans wait on seeing more of Black Frieza in action, the artist behind the manga has opened up about while it took two years for the manga to bring the villain back to the series despite all those months of teasing. It was a huge cliffhanger that brought the Granolah the Survivor arc to an end when it was revealed that Frieza had become the new strongest warrior in the universe with a god powered new form.
ComicBook
Konosuba Cosplay Readies for Season 3 With Darkness
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is gearing up to come back with a third season of the anime after many years, and one awesome cosplay is making sure Darkness is ready for the anime's big return! It's going to be a fruitful next few years for the anime franchise based off of Natsume Akatsuki's original light novel series. The book run might have wrapped up a couple of years ago, but the franchise is showing no signs of slowing down as the anime is coming back soon with not only a third season but a new spin-off anime focused on Megumin too.
ComicBook
Amazon Prime Has a Free Surprise for Marvel Fans
Amazon Prime has a new and free surprise for Marvel fans, courtesy of Marvel's Avengers, Crystal Dynamics 2020 Avengers game available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. If you're both an Amazon Prime subscriber and a Marvel's Avengers fan, you can -- via Prime Gaming and until January 12 -- claim a set of free Iron Man-themed items to use in the gaming. If you're not a Prime Gaming subscriber or if you're reading this after January 12, then everything below is no longer applicable.
ComicBook
Adam Rich, Eight is Enough and Dungeons & Dragons Star, Dies at 54
Adam Rich, who was best known for his role in the television dramedy Eight Is Enough, has died at the age of 54. Rich was found lifeless on Saturday at his home in Los Angeles, as a family member confirmed to TMZ. They did not provide a cause of death, but the police do not suspect foul play. Eight is Enough followed a family with eight children, the Bradfords, chronicling their lives as they grew and met familiar milestones, from dating to marriage to children of their own. Rich played the character Nicholas Bradford, the family's youngest son. Dick Van Patten, Lani O'Grady, Connie Needham, and Grant Goodeve also starred in the ABC series, which ran from 1977 until 1981.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Prizes Give Makima and Power Playboy Bunny Makeovers
Here we go again. Chainsaw Man may be done with season one, but the fandom is not letting Makima or Power out of its sights. After all, it looks like new merchandise for the girls is on the way, and it promises to turn the pair into Playboy bunnies. As...
ComicBook
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Brings Back Jolyne
The Stone Ocean came to an end on Netflix last year, with Jolyne Cujoh experiencing a controversial ending thanks to the battle waged against the villainous priest known as Pucci. While JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has yet to confirm if the next arc of the series, Steel Ball Run, will be receiving an anime adaptation, Jotaro Kujo's daughter remains a heavy hitter following the latest season's conclusion as one cosplayer has shared the take on the franchise's first, and only, female protagonist.
Hugh Jackman’s Latest Deadpool Tease Has Fans Wondering If He Accidentally Let Some Big Information Slip
Hugh Jackman return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 alongside Ryan Reynolds.
ComicBook
Mushoku Tensei Studio Announces New Anime, Onimai
There are a lot of movers and shakers when it comes to anime production companies that have been releasing steady streams of television series and movies in the past. With anime producers such as MAPPA, BONES, Wit, Ghibli, and too many others to count, a new contender has entered the ring in Studio Bind. First setting up shop in 2018, the studio might be best known for their work on the fan-favorite series, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, recently announcing its second anime series in Onimai: I'm Now Your Sister.
Advocate
Pop Star Kim Petras to Headline WorldPride’s Epic Concert
German pop star Kim Petras, who broke a record with collaborator Sam Smith to become the first trans and non-binary artists, respectively, to hit number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, will headline Sydney’s WorldPride’s closing concert. Sydney WorldPride runs from February 17 to March 5, and...
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Shows Off Power's Best Look
Chainsaw Man really took off with fans in the past year thanks to the success of the anime adaptation's debut last Fall, and now one awesome cosplay is reminding fans why it was such a hit by showing off one of Power's best makeovers in the series! Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series was already a massive hit with fans thanks to the introduction to characters like Denji and Power, but this was even truer when they made their debut in the anime. Taking these characters to a whole new level, fans are anxiously waiting to see the characters making their return in future episodes.
thesource.com
Ice Spice Delivers New Single “In Ha Mood” for the Baddies
Ice Spice is building upon a crazy 2022, that shot her star into a different stratosphere behind her single “Munch (Feelin’ U)”. Now Ice Spice is back with a new single, “In Ha Mood,” dedicated to all the baddies on the planet. Prior to its...
ComicBook
Glass Onion Dethroned as #1 Netflix Movie by Christian Bale's Latest
Ever since it became available for streaming, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has been the #1 movie on Netflix for two weeks. The Rian Johnson murder mystery has been pulling in huge viewership numbers since it premiered right before Christmas, but a new film has arrived and very quickly stolen the crown, the new Christian Bale-starring movie The Pale Blue Eye. Bale stars as a retired detective in 1830 who is hired to solve a murder at West Point, New York, and is lent a hand by none other than Edgar Allan Poe, a cadet at the military academy. This new movie just premiered on Netflix on Friday but audiences are already flocking to it in a big way.
Hugh Jackman says Deadpool 3 will feature something he's never done before as Wolverine
The movie is set prior to the events of 2017's Logan
ComicBook
Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles Suits Up as James Gunn’s Batman in DCU Fan Art
Ever since James Gunn and Peter Safran came aboard as DC Studios co-CEOs, everything has been in flux. Henry Cavill was once again forced to exit his role as Superman and Gunn is penning a new film following the Last Son of Krypton. The new Superman film will follow the character as he comes to Metropolis for the first time. Patty Jenkins also announced her exit from Wonder Woman 3 and Gal Gal Gadot's future as the character may or may not be in doubt. Batman, on the other hand, is a stickier situation due to the Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson The Batman franchise. Pattinson's Batman is in a totally separate universe and is expected to stay that way, so the DC Universe is in need of a Batman. One fan seems to have an idea for who should be the DCU's Batman and it's a Supernatural star. An artist recently released a new piece of fan art that shows Jensen Ackles as the Dark Knight for the DCU.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Leak Reveals Unexpected DLC
Another Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC has supposedly leaked online ahead of its reveal with new rumors suggesting that this upcoming DLC will focus on an arc from the original Dragon Ball series. According to these leaks, this DLC will be centered around the 23rd Tenkaichi Budokai, the tournament which featured characters like Goku, Piccolo, Tien, and more. Bandai Namco naturally has not yet announced any plans for a DLC of this kind, but it's supposedly going to be releasing after the next one we already know is focused on Bardock.
ComicBook
Jujutsu Kaisen Creator Reveals His Inspiration Behind Yuji
Yuji Itadori, as a Shonen protagonist, has a lot in common with some of his other brethren including the likes of Naruto Uzumaki of Naruto fame and Ichigo Kurosaki of Bleach renown. Struggling with an inner demon that grants him some serious strength but comes with a heavy price, the star of Jujutsu Kaisen is slated to return later this year when the anime adaptation unleashes its second season. In an unearthed interview, creator Gege Akutami revealed his inspiration for the teenager struggling with the king of curses, Sukuna following his enrollment in Jujutsu Tech.
