ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 10

Related
Parade

how much does it cost to build a barndominium

With the price of traditional homes being so high, any home that can be built for a lower cost will be appealing. Barndominiums, or barndos, are one of those options. They are both affordable to build and flexible in interior design. If you like a sizeable open-concept-style home, you may want to consider living in a barndominium. You can either build a new barndo, or renovate an old barn into a brand new living space.
Tammy Emineth

Kitchen Renovations on a Budget

Whether you are looking at homes to buy, preparing your own home to sell, or looking for ways to enjoy your home more, a kitchen renovation may be one of the best ways to accomplish your goals. An updated kitchen is one of the best ways to increase resale value, add equity to your home, and enjoy your home more. If a kitchen remodel sounds like something you don't have the time or budget to take on, consider some creative solutions that can accomplish a similar result without overextending your resources.
msn.com

3 Reasons Not to Buy a Home in 2023

There are certain benefits you get to enjoy when you own a home instead of renting one. For one thing, you don't have to follow the rules a landlord sets. Want a giant dog? That's your call. Also, there are tax benefits to owning a home, like getting to deduct the interest you pay on your mortgage.
Boot Camp Mom

How to declutter fast - 10 simple steps

Did you just find out that your in-laws are coming for the weekend, and now you need to know how to declutter fast?! Don't panic! Follow these 10 steps to find out how to declutter quickly. When your in-laws (or whoever) arrive, they will be amazed at your housekeeping skills. Win-Win! Now - let's get started.
Perceptions of L. Chestnut

Rude landlord tells tenants who lived in the property for over 20 years to GET OUT after requesting repairs.

** This article is based on nonfiction of actual events that were disclosed to me; used with permission. Back in 1997, Billy and his wife and two children moved to a new town after craving suburban living as their family expanded. Billy wasn't ready to buy a home at the time but they were financially stable enough to rent a home in a nice neighborhood.
heckhome.com

Best Way to Clean Tile Floors and Grout

Dirty floors are not the most appealing things to look at in this world. But what’s worse is tile floors with grout. Not only is it a hygiene problem, but tiles with grout are health concerns. Many people don’t pay enough attention. Hence years of grout get built. Yet, people complain about why their floors look dirty even though they clean often.
Axios

Home sellers are basically throwing money at buyers right now

Home sellers are doing way more to entice homebuyers these days, according to data from Redfin published Thursday morning. Why it matters: Oh, how the tables have turned. During the pandemic real estate frenzy, sellers held all the cards and desperate buyers did whatever they could to close a deal — waiving the inspection, paying way over asking, etc.

Comments / 0

Community Policy