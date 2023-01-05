Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Will Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Kill Off Scott Lang?
Will Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kill of Scott Lang before the movie comes to an end? There's a lot of anticipation leading into the third major entry in the Ant-Man film franchise as it serves as the major introduction to the Kang the Conqueror variant of Jonathan Majors' pivotal Phase 5 villain. But not only that, it also serves as the first real foray into the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at large. There's bound to be all sorts of things set up for the next slate of films to come and beyond, and what better way to do it than with an Avenger death?
ComicBook
Toonami Co-Creator Addresses Recent Fan-Art Controversy
Toonami is one of the biggest names in the U.S. anime space and for good reason. The program helped usher anime into the West decades ago, and it continues to provide a space for the ever-growing medium on cable. If you want an anime fix, Toonami is the place to go on the weekend, and fans have followed the program for ages. But following a recent controversy, Toonami's co-creator Jason DeMarco is now addressing fans.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Movie Nearly Cast Fan-Favorite Actress for Ellie
Before it was a TV series, The Last of Us was very nearly a movie and almost cast a fan-favorite actress for the role of Ellie. After the meteoric success of The Last of Us on PS3, Hollywood began trying to figure out how it could adapt it and bring the beloved story to an even wider audience outside of games. It didn't take long for a movie with Sam Raimi at the helm to get greenlit, but unfortunately, it fell apart. Eventually, it turned into an HBO series that seems to be on track to do the series justice, even with the various changes it has made to bring it to life.
ComicBook
Ayakashi Triangle Releases Anime Opening: Watch
Ayakashi Triangle has now made its official anime adaptation debut as part of the new slate of releases hitting as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and with the anime's first episode comes its opening theme sequence! Kentaro Yabuki's newest manga series has been getting a lot of attention among manga fans over the past year as not only did the series notable move from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine to the exclusive Jump+ app, but it also lost its English simulpub release due to the nature of the content found in the manga (which is like many of Yabuki's series from the past).
ComicBook
New Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Trailer Released
While sports fans are tuning into the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship, Marvel Studios dropped a new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Disney typically shows off the synergy between its products, using Monday night college football and NFL games to unveil new looks at Marvel and Lucasfilm projects. The primetime slots and larger audiences are the perfect way to introduce the general public to its pop culture movies and TV shows. With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's February release, tonight is the time to give fans an extended look at Ant-Man, Wasp, and the film's main villain Kang the Conqueror.
ComicBook
Adam Rich, Eight is Enough and Dungeons & Dragons Star, Dies at 54
Adam Rich, who was best known for his role in the television dramedy Eight Is Enough, has died at the age of 54. Rich was found lifeless on Saturday at his home in Los Angeles, as a family member confirmed to TMZ. They did not provide a cause of death, but the police do not suspect foul play. Eight is Enough followed a family with eight children, the Bradfords, chronicling their lives as they grew and met familiar milestones, from dating to marriage to children of their own. Rich played the character Nicholas Bradford, the family's youngest son. Dick Van Patten, Lani O'Grady, Connie Needham, and Grant Goodeve also starred in the ABC series, which ran from 1977 until 1981.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Prizes Give Makima and Power Playboy Bunny Makeovers
Here we go again. Chainsaw Man may be done with season one, but the fandom is not letting Makima or Power out of its sights. After all, it looks like new merchandise for the girls is on the way, and it promises to turn the pair into Playboy bunnies. As...
ComicBook
Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles Suits Up as James Gunn’s Batman in DCU Fan Art
Ever since James Gunn and Peter Safran came aboard as DC Studios co-CEOs, everything has been in flux. Henry Cavill was once again forced to exit his role as Superman and Gunn is penning a new film following the Last Son of Krypton. The new Superman film will follow the character as he comes to Metropolis for the first time. Patty Jenkins also announced her exit from Wonder Woman 3 and Gal Gal Gadot's future as the character may or may not be in doubt. Batman, on the other hand, is a stickier situation due to the Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson The Batman franchise. Pattinson's Batman is in a totally separate universe and is expected to stay that way, so the DC Universe is in need of a Batman. One fan seems to have an idea for who should be the DCU's Batman and it's a Supernatural star. An artist recently released a new piece of fan art that shows Jensen Ackles as the Dark Knight for the DCU.
ComicBook
Dungeons & Dragons Movie Character Is Descendent of Iconic Forgotten Realms Legend
Toys for the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie has revealed a key connection between one movie character and one of the most iconic characters of the Forgotten Realms. According to the description of a new action figure found on Amazon, Justice Smith's character Simon the Sorcerer is a descendent of the famed wizard Elminster Aumur. Simon is also described as a half-elf in the description. Simon's action figure comes with several accessories, including a mysterious helm which seems to be a key item in the movie.
ComicBook
When Does the Next Episode of Yellowstone Prequel 1923 Air?
After a tragic death and a tension-filled cliffhanger at the end of last week's episode of the Yellowstone prequel 1923, this week's episode, "War and the Turquoise Tide" answered the questions around the fate of Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) as well as saw the arrival of a new antagonist for the Duttons, not to mention saw Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) finally have to face some things he had been avoiding for some time as his story prepares to intersect with that of the Duttons back home. However, while the episode certainly set the stage for the next big challenge in the series, fans will have to wait a little bit to see how things move forward from here. There's no new episode of 1923 until Sunday, February 5th. Warning: spoilers for this week's episode of 1923 beyond this point.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Shows Off Power's Best Look
Chainsaw Man really took off with fans in the past year thanks to the success of the anime adaptation's debut last Fall, and now one awesome cosplay is reminding fans why it was such a hit by showing off one of Power's best makeovers in the series! Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series was already a massive hit with fans thanks to the introduction to characters like Denji and Power, but this was even truer when they made their debut in the anime. Taking these characters to a whole new level, fans are anxiously waiting to see the characters making their return in future episodes.
ComicBook
Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin Gets Renewed for Season 2 on Peacock
The Pitch Perfect franchise was revived for the spin-off TV series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin on Peacock last year, with the streamer confirming today that the adventures are set to continue in a second season of the series. With the number of compelling characters that were featured in the film series but also who were introduced in this TV series, there's a lot of potential storylines to be explored, while we could also potentially see more original characters make appearances and create new dynamics for the comedy series. The first season of Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin is now streaming on Peacock.
ComicBook
New Ezra Miller The Flash Suit Revealed
Next up on the release slate for DC Studios is Ezra Miller's The Flash, a film that has been mired in an incredible amount of controversy throughout the pandemic. With new reports suggesting Miller could return as the Scarlet Speedster despite a slew of run-ins with the legal system, new marketing materials in support of the film continue to surface online. One of the latest, a comic book cover featuring the character, features a full-body look at the fan-favorite Justice Leaguer.
ComicBook
Glass Onion Cut a Post-Credit Scene That Would Have Changed the Whole Movie
There are no shortage of surprising twists and turns within Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the highly-anticipated sequel that finally arrived on Netflix late last year. The star-studded mystery ensemble included a wide array of pop culture references — including a surprising storyline involving the Mona Lisa, which is loaned out to the island retreat of Miles Bron (Edward Norton) before it is burned in a fiery blaze at the end of the film. In a recent interview with Empire's Spoiler Special podcast, writer-director Rian Johnson revealed that the film initially shot a post-credits scene that would have established that the Mona Lisa burned in the film was actually a fake, but ultimately decided against using it.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Star Reveals Actors Physically Attacked Each Other Filming Season 5 Finale
Yellowstone made some explosive moves with the midseason finale for Season 5 before the series returns with new episodes later this Summer, and one of the stars behind the series revealed that some of the actors physically attacked each other during the finale's filming! The star behind Jamie Dutton, Wes Bentley, has been opening up about the series following the midseason finale, and has noted how much change is coming for the character and the pressures of playing one of the most hated Yellowstone characters overall.
ComicBook
New Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Poster Tease Major Threat
It's been one heck of a day for fans of the Ant-Man franchise. First thing Monday morning, Marvel Studios released a black light-inspired poster for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania ahead of the film's final trailer release. Once the trailer was released during the NCAA's College Football Playoff National Championship game, Marvel Studios then unvieled another new poster for the Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly-starring film.
ComicBook
Fan-Favorite Marvel Star Playing Brand New Character in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is on the forefront of many Marvel fans' minds, especially as its final trailer has been scheduled to debut on Monday night. Prior to that trailer's release, Marvel Studios released a brand-new synopsis for the upcoming blockbuster film, and it confirmed a surprising return from the larger franchise. As the synopsis reveals, David Dastmalchian will be returning in Quantumania — but he will not be playing Kurt, the character he portrayed in the previous two Ant-Man films. Instead, he will be portraying a new character named Veb, who does not appear to have a Marvel Comics counterpart.
ComicBook
The Flash Director Reveals First Look at Central City in New Ezra Miller Movie
This year will finally bring the premiere of The Flash movie, the long-gestating cinematic showcase for Barry Allen / The Flash. At the helm of the project is director Andy Muschietti, who has shared some pretty cool behind-the-scenes looks at the film in the time since its production began. Over the weekend, and with the film's first trailer reportedly a month away, Muschietti took to social media to share a look at what appears to be one of the film's Central City sets, as he holds a lightning bolt emblem in his hand.
ComicBook
Inside Job Cancellation Sparks Viral Petition For Its Renewal
It looks like Netflix is at it again. This week, reports confirmed the worst kind of news as Inside Job has been axed. The popular animated series was expected to move into season two after its finale, but alas, that is no longer the case. Series creator Shion Takeuchi confirmed the comedy has been canceled, and the news has sparked a viral petition to renew the cult favorite.
ComicBook
AMC Cancels Another Series Already Set for Season 2
There's a new trend in Hollywood that's starting to make TV fans quite anxious. Show renewals aren't the guarantee they used to be as networks continue to scrap shows that have already been renewed or even filmed. Recently, AMC canceled the sci-fi comedy series, Demascus, in the middle of production alongside Moonhaven, 61st Street, and Invitation to a Bonfire. According to previous reports, AMC Networks is scrapping shows as part of a major write-down to save the company $400 million in content production costs. Today, Deadline has reported that Pantheon is the latest series to get the axe despite its season two renewal.
Comments / 0