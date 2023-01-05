Read full article on original website
Futures edge lower ahead of Powell's speech
Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were subdued on Tuesday as investors refrained from placing large bets ahead of commentary from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell after two other policymakers fanned concerns about the rate hike trajectory.
CVS is exploring a $10 billion-plus acquisition of Oak Street Health
CVS Health Corp. is exploring an acquisition of Oak Street Health Inc., which runs primary care centers for Medicare recipients, according to people familiar with the matter. The potential deal would value Oak Street at more than $10 billion, including debt, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. Talks between the companies are ongoing and could end without an agreement, the people said.
These Industries Are Most Likely to Cut Jobs
While many businesses are either actually sidelining workers or at least are considering doing so, some industries are laying off staff more aggressively than others. All told, approximately 5.9 million Americans left the workforce in November 2022, either by being laid off or quitting their job voluntarily. Shifting from “quiet...
BlockFi's CEO cashed out $9 million from the crypto platform just after FTX gave it a multimilllion-dollar support loan
BlockFi's CEO Zac Prince reportedly withdrew about $9 million from the crypto lender last year to pay US federal and state taxes after a hefty loan from FTX.
AZZ: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AZZ Inc. (AZZ) on Monday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $20.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, came to 88 cents per share.
US safety agency to consider ban on gas stoves amid health fears
A federal agency says a ban on gas stoves is on the table amid rising concern about harmful indoor air pollutants emitted by the appliances. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission plans to take action to address the pollution, which can cause health and respiratory problems. “This is a hidden...
GE HealthCare expects organic revenue growth of 5%-7% in 2023
Jan 10 (Reuters) - GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC.O) expects 2023 organic revenue growth to be in the range of 5% to 7%, the company said on Tuesday, citing robust customer demand, fulfillment of older orders, and improved pricing.
China suspends social media accounts of COVID policy critics
China has suspended or closed the social media accounts of more than 1,000 critics of the government’s policies on the COVID-19 outbreak, as the country moves to roll back harsh anti-virus restrictions. The popular Sina Weibo social media platform said it had addressed 12,854 violations including attacks on experts,...
