Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Lab Owners Charged In $107 Million Medicare ScamTaxBuzzLewisville, TX
Child Contracts Deadly Brain Eating Organism at City Splash PadYana BostongirlArlington, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
Check out the 5 highest rated pizzas in Dallas. Do you agree with this list?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Wichita Eagle
LeBron Mum on Possible Lakers Trades, But Patience Might Be Waning
The Lakers are suddenly one of the hottest teams in the league, having won five in a row and six of their last seven, and are now tied for what would be the final spot in the NBA’s play-in tournament. That turnaround, combined with the play of LeBron James and eventual return of Anthony Davis, means Los Angeles could go all in at the trade deadline.
Wichita Eagle
Oshae Brissett has contract become fully guaranteed, not waived by Indiana Pacers before deadline
In a no-brainer of a move, the Indiana Pacers held on to young forward Oshae Brissett on Saturday, meaning his contract is now fully guaranteed for the rest of the season. Had the Pacers decided to move on from Brissett, they could have waived him on Saturday before 5 pm Eastern Time for some cap relief and to free up a roster spot. But there is no better use of money or roster space than a young, talented forward like Brissett. It was clear that he was going to stick with the Pacers.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers: How LA Won Four Straight Games, With Four Different Starting Lineups
Your Los Angeles Lakers are riding high -- higher than they have all season, in fact, despite missing arguably their best player in big man Anthony Davis. The team is on a four-game win streak after securing its latest victory, a 130-114 demolition of the visiting Atlanta Hawks that has NBA Twitter calling for Nate McMillan's head.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: LeBron James’ Injury Status Downgraded Ahead of Monday’s Game
The Lakers are getting set to play the best team in the Western Conference on Monday, as they travel to Denver to face off against the Nuggets. The Lakers are as hot as anyone, winners of five straight games, and undefeated in 2023. However, they will need all hands on deck to take down Denver, and the status of their superstar is now up in the air.
Wichita Eagle
76ers vs. Pistons: 3 Things That Stood Out on Sunday
After a loss to the Chicago Bulls on Friday, the Philadelphia 76ers wanted to close out their four-game slate this week with a bang. The Sixers were offered an opportunity to avoid falling into a losing streak as they faced the Detroit Pistons on Sunday afternoon. Earlier this season, when the Sixers went to battle with the Pistons, Philadelphia came out on top with a comfortable win.
Wichita Eagle
Myles Turner and Tyrese Haliburton nominated for Eastern Conference Player of the Week as Indiana Pacers keep winning
Seemingly every week, the Indiana Pacers have had a finalist for Eastern Conference Player of the Week this season. Between their surprising play, offensive firepower, and balance, they have many players capable of being nominated for a Player of the Week honor. This week is no different. For games played...
Wichita Eagle
NBA Admits Crucial Missed Call in Clippers vs. Hawks Game
The LA Clippers lost their 6th-straight game on Sunday night, and it came at the hands of the Atlanta Hawks. Squandering an 11-point lead in the 4th quarter, the Clippers were not good enough to hold off a bad Hawks team, and fell on their home floor. While the Clippers have nobody to blame but themselves for this poor execution, there was a crucial missed call that went against them in the final minute.
Wichita Eagle
Here’s What Stood Out in the Celtics’ Win vs. Bulls: Boston Clamps Down Defensively to Overcome Cold Shooting
View the original article to see embedded media. In the Celtics' regular-season finale against the Bulls, Boston shot 25 percent or worse from beyond the arc in three of four quarters. The hosts finished 11//41 (26.8 percent) on threes. But those misses didn't distract from the Celtics' focus or take...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers Betting News: Can Ailing Los Angeles Beat The Odds In Denver?
Can your Los Angeles Lakers actually steal a victory against the Denver Nuggets tonight? With LeBron James down for the count tonight, no. But can they beat the fairly extensive spread projected for their margin of victory? Also no. We've got that and more in today's betting odds, via The...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Insider Supplies Updated Anthony Davis Return Timeline
All-Star Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis is taking his next steps towards his on-court return, writes Dave McMenamin of ESPN. LA is hopeful that he can be back with Los Angeles in the next few weeks. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All...
Wichita Eagle
Browns Joel Bitonio Believes Right Pieces in Place, Though he is Aging and Wants to win Badly
Three things are a given; death, taxes, and Joel Bitonio giving some of the best guard play in the NFL. The Pro Bowl player did that again this year, despite the Cleveland Browns finishing with a 7-10 record. For Bitonio, it is another losing season, he's endured a lot of those in the nine seasons with the Browns.
