Read full article on original website
Related
pdjnews.com
Moore Public Schools teacher resigns, investigated for Snapchats to 8th grader
A Moore Public Schools teacher and track coach who is the son of the mayor of Altus resigned from his position Nov. 15 after the district became aware of “Snapchat correspondence” with an eighth-grade girl. Now, the Oklahoma State Department of Education has filed an application to revoke...
1600kush.com
Oklahoma Community Announces New Grant Program: OK Community Cares
STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma Community Credit Union is continuing its commitment to north central Oklahoma by launching a new fund that will support educational opportunities, financial literacy, food insecurities, healthy living and housing needs. OK Community Cares, a donor advised fund of the Cornerstone Foundation, will begin accepting grant...
HUD awards vouchers to OKC for affordable housing for non-elderly people with disabilities
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded Oklahoma City with 30 vouchers for affordable housing for non-elderly people with disabilities.
Students at Oklahoma City metro school being forced out of the building while district makes repairs
Students at a metro school are missing out on valuable classroom time as the building at Shidler Elementary School in South Oklahoma City is in desperate need of repairs.
New lawsuit seeks to recoup over $42 million paid by Oklahoma Turnpike Authority for expansion plans
Over 100 plaintiffs are being represented in a Qui Tam lawsuit filed in Cleveland County on Monday to demand recovery of more than $42,000,000 from various engineering firms after the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority was found guilty of violating the Open Meetings Act in December 2022.
news9.com
Owasso Woman Finds Love Note In Thrift Store Coat Pocket, Mails It To Original Recipient
A trip to the thrift store turned into a search for a married couple, after an Owasso woman found a love note inside a coat pocket. "Hello love, I hope you're having a good day. You are so beautiful and lovely. You make me a good a man, and for that I'm thankful. I'm proud of all the hard work you do, and consistently awed and inspired by how well you take care of your patients and colleagues,” the note reads.
KOCO
Neighbors say those experiencing homelessness causing problems in Oklahoma park
OKLAHOMA CITY — Neighbors said those experiencing homelessness are causing problems in an Oklahoma park. Now, police are involved, but local advocates said it’s not as easy as just running off the people camping there. The Homeless Alliance said they were just notified of the homeless camps in the park by the city on Tuesday.
WIBW
Hiland Dairy to pay $140K to Oklahoma man following breach of ADA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiland Dairy will pay $140,000 to an Oklahoma man after they withdrew a job offer because he was “legally blind” which is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Equal Employment and Opportunity Commission says on Friday, Jan. 6, that Hiland Dairy...
OC: Professor fired for gay guest speaker files lawsuit
A former Oklahoma Christian University professor, who was allegedly fired for having a gay guest speaker talk to his class, is now firing back with a lawsuit.
“We simply cannot manage,” OKC in desperate need of animal adoptions
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it is in need of adoptions more than ever because they are busting at the seams.
Landlord Asks Oklahoma Family To Pay For Rental House Repairs
Landlord rented mobile home with no working heat source. Tenant Tamara Roberts of Noble, Oklahoma, showed a screen shot of a message her landlord had sent to her. It said:. “Do you have any money you can give the maintenance guy for parts? We don’t have any maintenance money with it being the end of the month.”
okctalk.com
Andy B's bringing multi-million dollar entertainment complex to OKC
Heritage Lanes at NW 122nd and Penn is set to be converted to a new location for Andy B's Entertainment. The new facility will feature traditional bowling, VIP bowling, and duckpin bowling as well as axe throwing, a large arcade with virtual reality and a redemption room, billiards, shuffleboard, and a full-service restaurant and bar.
KOCO
Drive-thru grocery store to open first location in Oklahoma City metro
EDMOND, Okla. — A curbside drive-thru grocery store is about to open in the Oklahoma City metro. JackBe will open its first location Tuesday morning at 178th Street and May Avenue in Edmond. The store will be the first of three locations scheduled to open in 2023. Open the...
'Street Outlaws OKC' Newcomer Damon Merchant Is Happily Married
Street Outlaws OKC — everyone's favorite pedal-to-the-metal, cylinder-busting reality tv show — is back and better than ever. Alongside the regular crew of racing legends, there's a new face joining the cast: Damon Merchant, aka HD, The New Guy. Article continues below advertisement. Driving an impressive 1968 RS...
Tesla shipping error could cost Edmond woman thousands
An Edmond woman says she could be out thousands of dollars after her new car was shipped to the wrong city.
Former OKC auto repair owner allegedly threatens customer for trying to get his car back after waiting months on repair
A man in Bethany said he dropped off his car with a former Oklahoma City auto repair shop in February 2022 for an engine rebuild, but now almost a year later and he still hasn't gotten it back.
The Moore American
Moore man sentenced to life without parole for killing of former youth pastor
A 25-year-old Moore man convicted of killing his father will spend the rest of his life in prison, a judge determined Friday. Cleveland County District Judge Michael Tupper followed a jury’s recommendation and sentenced Jacob Allen Barber, 25, to life without the possibility of parole as punishment for killing Glenn Barber, 48.
Community Tips Lead To Raid, Arrests At Local Pool Hall
An undercover investigation of a pool hall in northwest Oklahoma City revealed a number of alleged crimes. Police arrested the business owner and another man during a recent raid. The investigation involving Oklahoma City police and state authorities started with tips from the community. Tipsters alerted police the Cue Pro...
Moore family’s storm shelter unusable due to constant flooding, installation company disappears without trace
A Moore family says having a storm shelter was a must, so when they came across a house for sale that already had one built underneath the garage it sealed the deal, but now it's become more of a headache than a way of safety.
One woman found lying in southside OKC roadway dies at hospital
A woman was found in the street in southside Oklahoma City Friday night. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The post One woman found lying in southside OKC roadway dies at hospital appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Comments / 0