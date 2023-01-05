ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
1600kush.com

Oklahoma Community Announces New Grant Program: OK Community Cares

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma Community Credit Union is continuing its commitment to north central Oklahoma by launching a new fund that will support educational opportunities, financial literacy, food insecurities, healthy living and housing needs. OK Community Cares, a donor advised fund of the Cornerstone Foundation, will begin accepting grant...
STILLWATER, OK
news9.com

Owasso Woman Finds Love Note In Thrift Store Coat Pocket, Mails It To Original Recipient

A trip to the thrift store turned into a search for a married couple, after an Owasso woman found a love note inside a coat pocket. "Hello love, I hope you're having a good day. You are so beautiful and lovely. You make me a good a man, and for that I'm thankful. I'm proud of all the hard work you do, and consistently awed and inspired by how well you take care of your patients and colleagues,” the note reads.
OWASSO, OK
WIBW

Hiland Dairy to pay $140K to Oklahoma man following breach of ADA

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiland Dairy will pay $140,000 to an Oklahoma man after they withdrew a job offer because he was “legally blind” which is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Equal Employment and Opportunity Commission says on Friday, Jan. 6, that Hiland Dairy...
TOPEKA, KS
JudyD

Landlord Asks Oklahoma Family To Pay For Rental House Repairs

Landlord rented mobile home with no working heat source. Tenant Tamara Roberts of Noble, Oklahoma, showed a screen shot of a message her landlord had sent to her. It said:. “Do you have any money you can give the maintenance guy for parts? We don’t have any maintenance money with it being the end of the month.”
NOBLE, OK
okctalk.com

Andy B's bringing multi-million dollar entertainment complex to OKC

Heritage Lanes at NW 122nd and Penn is set to be converted to a new location for Andy B's Entertainment. The new facility will feature traditional bowling, VIP bowling, and duckpin bowling as well as axe throwing, a large arcade with virtual reality and a redemption room, billiards, shuffleboard, and a full-service restaurant and bar.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Moore American

Moore man sentenced to life without parole for killing of former youth pastor

A 25-year-old Moore man convicted of killing his father will spend the rest of his life in prison, a judge determined Friday. Cleveland County District Judge Michael Tupper followed a jury’s recommendation and sentenced Jacob Allen Barber, 25, to life without the possibility of parole as punishment for killing Glenn Barber, 48.
MOORE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy