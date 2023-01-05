Read full article on original website
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyHouston, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in TexasAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The 5 highest rated pizzas in Houston. Do you agree with this list?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kliff Kingsbury Is Already Being Mentioned For A New Job
The Arizona Cardinals cleaned house on Monday morning. Just one year after they extended the contract of head coach Kliff Kingsbury, they fired him after the team finished with a 4-13 record. He spent four seasons as the head coach and finished with a 28-37-1 record. Even though he was...
NFL Schedule: Two Games With Playoff Ramifications Saturday
The final week of the 2022 NFL regular season is finally here and the playoff field is far from settled with just one game remaining for each of the league’s 32 teams. With plenty left to be decided, Week 18 will kick off on Saturday with two AFC games on the slate: Chiefs vs. Raiders and Titans vs. Jaguars.
Kyler Murray Will Have Input on Next Cardinals Coach, Owner Says
View the original article to see embedded media. The Cardinals fired coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday after four seasons with the franchise. General manager Steve Keim also will not return, as he has elected to step down to focus on his health. Owner Michael Bidwill has his work cut out...
Cleveland Browns Wearing Shirts in Support of Bills Damar Hamlin Pregame
Support continues to pour in for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin following the cardiac arrest he suffered on Monday Night Football recently. Cleveland Browns are joining other teams in the league by wearing shirts for Hamlin in the pregame. Cleveland will daunt these shirts out there today that say "Love...
Report: Chris Ballard, Not Jim Irsay, to Lead Colts’ Coaching Search
The 2022 season is only a little more than 24 hours for the Indianapolis Colts, yet the offseason talk is in full swing. Much of the talk surrounding the Colts at this moment is about the search for their next head coach. After owner Jim Irsay fired former head coach Frank Reich in the middle of the season and replaced him with former Colts All-Pro center Jeff Saturday as the interim, many thought that Irsay would be the man heading the search for the next full-time head coach. However, that may not be the case.
Broncos 2023 Head Coach Interview Tracker
After a shocking season wherein the Denver Broncos failed to come even close to meeting their Mile High expectations, the campaign came to a merciful end on Sunday. But at least the Jerry Rosburg-led Broncos punctuated the failed 2022 season on a positive note with a nice win over a division rival.
Penn State’s Odds to Win the 2024 College Football Playoff Title
Confetti hadn't even dropped on the 2022 college football season when odds for next year's contenders were released. Penn State's now part of the hot list to win a confetti celebration in Houston next January. Penn State opened with 18/1 odds to win 2023-24 College Football Playoff championship, according to...
Browns Request to Interview Seattle Seahawks Assistant for Open Defensive Coordinator job
Cleveland Browns have requested to interview their third defensive coordinator candidate. According to a report, the Browns requested to interview Seattle Seahawks associate head coach on defense Sean Desai. Desai now brings the list to three, as Cleveland has already requested to interview Brian Flores and Jerod Mayo. The Browns...
A Jersey Guy: Georgia on my mind (again)
INGLEWOOD, CA.--They started to roll into town on Thursday night, coming from all sections of the state, the Southeast and well beyond. They envelope the place with their numbers, their enthusiasm--How bout them Dawgs?" That is what Georgia fans do to a football weekend, whether it's Athens, Ga. South Bend,...
Alabama Football Finishes No. 5 in Final AP Top 25 of 2022 Season
The Alabama Crimson Tide finished the 2022 season No. 5 in the final AP Top 25 Poll released on Monday evening. Following Georgia's 65-7 win over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday night, the AP released its final rankings of the season. The Bulldogs finished unanimously as the No. 1 team in college football, with Alabama finishing as the second-highest SEC team at No. 5.
Brandon Dorlus Announces Return to Oregon for 2023
Oregon's defensive front got a huge boost on Sunday afternoon, as veteran defensive end Brandon Dorlus announced he will return to Eugene for the 2023 season. "We ain't done yet #lastride," Dorlus wrote in a social media post. Dorlus was Oregon's top defensive lineman in the 2022 season, recording 39...
Browns Elevate two From Practice Squad as DE Jadeveon Clowney is Officially out Against Steelers
Cleveland Browns have officially ruled out DE Jadeveon Clowney for the season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the wake of that, two players were elevated from the practice squad. DE Storey Jackson and DE Sam Kamara were brought up from the practice squad. Jackson is a rookie out of...
