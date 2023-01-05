Read full article on original website
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Cowboys EXCLUSIVE: Emmitt Smith Questions Dallas ‘Details’ and Super Bowl Odds
DALLAS - Hall-of-Fame running back Emmitt Smith doesn't take much lightly. The three-time Super Bowl champion's perseverance is evident in his roles as a husband, father, real estate developer and even "Dancing with the Stars'' champion. Smith is multi-faceted; but it's his attention to detail that allowed him to do...
Bills’ Josh Allen Nominated For Prestigious QB Award
While Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has his attention squarely on leading his team on a historic run through the postseason, he is also becoming quite accustomed to individual accolades for his stellar performance this season. The NFL and FedEx Corp. announced on Friday that Allen will join fellow quarterbacks...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Rebels Transfer WR Dannis Jackson Staying in SEC
Now-former Ole Miss wide receiver Dannis Jackson has found a new home via the NCAA Transfer Portal. And he is staying in the SEC, committing to the Missouri Tigers on Saturday. Jackson spent four seasons in Oxford, making 19 catches for 324 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 17.1 yards per...
Seahawks QB Geno Smith: Forgettable Finish vs. 49ers Doesn’t Erase Special Season
Through the first 30 minutes of Saturday afternoon's NFC Wild Card game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith looked as if he was going to lead his team to an improbable road upset. But over the final two quarters, Seattle fell apart, thanks...
Jaguars 31, Chargers 30: Game Balls
Each week during the 2022 season, we will take a quick post-game look at which Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most. Win or lose, rain or shine, we will hand out game balls to an offensive, defensive and special teams player. In this edition, we take a look at the...
Setting the Stage for the Dolphins-Bills Playoff Game
MIAMI DOLPHINS (9-8) vs. BUFFALO BILLS (13-3) DATE: Saturday, Jan. 15. SITE: Highmark Stadium; Orchard Park, N.Y. WEATHER FORECAST: The forecast for Orchard Park, N.Y., between the hours of 1 and 4 p.m. ET on Sunday calls for temperatures of 27-28 degrees, according to The Weather Channel, with sunny skies and only a 2 percent chance of precipitation. Winds are expected to be only 4 mph.
Seahawks at 49ers FIGHT! LOOK: Playoff Game Gets Nasty (Dirty?)
The 49ers have taken a third-quarter lead, 23-17, in this playoff matchup ... with things getting chippy during the drive when the 49ers appeared to take issue with Seattle safety Johnathan Abram "putting a twist'' on the ankle of star Deebo Samuel after a 21-yard gain. The 49ers scored five...
Report: Sean Payton ‘Would be Happy’ to Work with QB Russell Wilson
As the Denver Broncos undergo a search for another head coach, many in local and national media have promulgated the trope that quarterback Russell Wilson is somehow a liability. The idea being that he was so bad in Year 1 with the Broncos that Wilson would scare off the elite head-coaching candidates in the 2023 hiring cycle.
Falcons Request to Interview Division Rival for Defensive Coordinator
The Atlanta Falcons snatched general manager Terry Fonteneot from the rival New Orleans Saints two years ago ... and may try to do the same to fill their vacant defensive coordinator position following the retirement of Dean Pees. The Falcons have requested to interview Saints defensive line coach and co-defensive...
Watch: Journey Through Bengals Season Timeline
CINCINNATI — The 2022-23 NFL regular season was a wild one for Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Its media team captured the whole thing well in a season timeline video. Relive the first "White Tiger" game, Cincinnati's huge win over Kansas City, and more. Cincinnati and Baltimore run it...
NFL Insider On Playoff Changes: Bengals Got ‘Short End Of Stick At Every Turn’
CINCINNATI — NFL insider Mike Florio brought up the divisional round "inequities" facing the Bengals if they and the Bills win this weekend. Cincinnati has to travel to play Buffalo, even though they were leading the Monday Night Football game, that had they won, would've given them home-field advantage over the Bills next weekend.
Seahawks WATCH: Ken Walker ‘Made You Look’ Before Wild Card TD vs. 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks have featured rookie running back Kenneth Walker III early and often in Saturday's NFC Wild Card matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. But after Seattle fell behind 10-0 in the first half, it seemed as if the offense would have to lean on the...
Georgia’s Offensive Line Revolution
Kirby Smart’s brand is built on hard-nosed defense. The historic performances of his units at Alabama are what eventually led to him taking over as the head coach at Georgia. Since arriving in Athens, Smart’s defenses have quickly become the standard of excellence in college football, but it’s a unit on the offensive side of the ball that is arguably deserving of the most credit for Georgia’s success over the past few years: the offensive line.
Cowboys’ Prescott Comments on McCarthy’s Job Status Rumors
As the Cowboys prepare for their wild card game against the Buccaneers on Monday, a lot of discussion has centered around the job security of Dallas coach Mike McCarthy. Dallas (12–5) clinched a playoff berth for the second consecutive season and enters its game against Tampa Bay after securing back-to-back 12-win seasons, despite an embarrassing 26–6 loss to the Commanders in its season finale on Sunday.
Colts Complete HC Interview With Lions DC Aaron Glenn
The Indianapolis Colts completed an interview with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn on Saturday, January 14. This comes with multiple coaches being considered for the position. However, with Glenn’s former playing style and current defensive mindset, he is a great candidate for what Colts GM Chris Ballard and owner...
With Pete Golding Out, What Nick Saban Wants at Defensive Coordinator: Just A Minute
The news of Pete Golding's exit from the Alabama Crimson Tide and becoming the new defensive coordinator at Ole Miss was anything but surprising as there had been more than rumblings in Tuscaloosa about his departure for over a month. A second rumor making the rounds is that former defensive...
NFL Draft Profile: Anthony Watts, Defensive Lineman, Purdue Boilermakers
NFL Draft Profile: Anthony Watts, Defensive Lineman, Purdue Boilermakers
