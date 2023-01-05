Read full article on original website
10 ‘Recession-Proof' Jobs That Will Be in Demand Even During a Potential Economic Downturn in 2023
With soaring inflation, a floundering stock market and layoffs hitting several industries, the future of the job market is uncertain at best. "The worst is yet to come," the International Monetary Fund warned in its latest report, adding that for many people, 2023 "will feel like a recession." Working professionals...
We just got confirmation that interest rates on mortgages, cars, and credit cards will keep getting more expensive in 2023
The Federal Reserve confirmed in its December minutes that inflation is "unacceptably high," and interest rates won't be cut in 2023 as a result.
Some bosses are using the threat of a possible recession this year to give workers an ultimatum: Come back to the office or be fired
Some companies are threatening termination without pay for workers who refuse to return to the office, WSJ reports.
2023 Mass Layoffs: How Long Will the Recession Last?
It seems that the 1970s are making a comeback in the United States, with mass layoffs, a lack of jobs, stagflation, and a slew of bankruptcies indicating a potential repeat of the Great Depression. Many businesses have managed to survive until now by taking out loans, but with money getting increasingly expensive, commercial loans are becoming too costly for many companies to afford. This is making it difficult for businesses to grow and thrive.
Ex-Fed Chair Alan Greenspan sees a US recession as the ‘most likely outcome’
CIO for Wealth and Investment Management Darrell Cronk reacts to the former Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan saying that a U.S. recession is likely.
4 Foods You May Not Be Able To Buy In The Grocery Store In 2023—Stock Up Before They’re Gone
When heading into 2023, it’s best to be aware of certain food shortages. We rounded up four common grocery store items that might be more difficult to find in your local supermarket than others in the upcoming year, so that you can stock up on them now. Here’s what...
Billionaire James Dyson says letting people work from home is 'staggeringly self-defeating' and will cause friction between employers and employees
"We have seen from our own experience at Dyson during periods of government-enforced working from home how deeply inefficient it is," the billionaire wrote in The Times.
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
These 10 jobs are paying more money than ever, despite a looming recession
With a recession looming, many workers are looking for their next job to be recession-proof. But the top jobs on the list may surprise you.
Wells Fargo could be shut down by federal regulators after costly $3.7 billion scandal
SAN FRANCISCO- Facing its fifth lawsuit in six years, Wells Fargo could be shut down for good after the bank's latest scandal. After federal investigations revealed "widespread mismanagement" that grieved 16 million consumer accounts, Wells Fargo was charged with the largest financial penalty ever.
Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions
"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021. That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
Why eggs have been so expensive this year
By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNNSeveral grocery items have gotten more expensive this year. But nothing comes close to the rise in egg prices. In the year through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings, egg prices jumped 49%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Since early this year, a deadly avian flu has been reducing poultry flocks - specifically turkeys and egg-laying hens. That's one reason for the unrelenting increase in prices. But the situation has been exacerbated by elevated feed and energy costs for producers, in addition to high demand in the supermarket. Experts think that the peak...
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
3 Reasons Not to Buy a Home in 2023
There are certain benefits you get to enjoy when you own a home instead of renting one. For one thing, you don't have to follow the rules a landlord sets. Want a giant dog? That's your call. Also, there are tax benefits to owning a home, like getting to deduct the interest you pay on your mortgage.
Billionaire Mark Cuban warns the next crypto implosion could come from 'wash trades,' report says
Billionaire Mark Cuban thinks the next crypto meltdown could stem from wash trades. "There are supposedly tens of millions of dollars in trades and liquidity for tokens that have very little utilization," he told The Street. Wash trades are a form of pump-and-dump scheme to artificially generate interest around a...
Bank of America says a recession is likely in the 1st quarter of 2023 - and recommends investors buy stocks in these 3 areas
Bank of America expects a recession in the first quarter of 2023, according to a recent client note. Economists for the bank say the Fed's recent 50-basis-point rate hike did little to change an imminent slowdown scenario. BofA also highlighted three stock-market areas to watch if a recession does strike.
Landlords told to ‘get a grip’ as almost a quarter of private rented homes do not meet standards
Landlords have been told to ‘get a grip’ after new figures revealed almost a quarter of privately rented homes in England are failing to reach basic standards of decency.The warning comes from housing secretary Michael Gove, who said it was clear there were “very serious issues” with the quality of homes in England and announced he was considering new legislation to ensure that tenants’ complaints are listened to.The findings of the English Housing Survey came as an inspector’s report found “significant failings” in the way a housing association dealt with damp and mould not only at the home of Awaab...
The CEO of one of America's biggest homebuilders said we're already in a 'housing recession,' and there are two other key signs that the real-estate market is still cooling
Sheryl Palmer of Taylor Morrison said that rising interest rates could cause homebuilders to slow down next year, while also presenting new opportunities for buyers.
Mortgage interest rates expected to drop in 2023—here's by how much
After home financing costs nearly doubled in 2022, some relief is in sight for potential homebuyers in 2023. The interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in the U.S. is expected to drop to 5.25% by the end of this year, according to a forecast by the financial services website Bankrate. That's 1.49 percentage points lower than the current rate, and nearly two percentage points lower than 2022's peak rate of 7.12%.
