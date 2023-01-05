ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PBS NewsHour

Comments / 12

Related
Eden Reports

2023 Mass Layoffs: How Long Will the Recession Last?

It seems that the 1970s are making a comeback in the United States, with mass layoffs, a lack of jobs, stagflation, and a slew of bankruptcies indicating a potential repeat of the Great Depression. Many businesses have managed to survive until now by taking out loans, but with money getting increasingly expensive, commercial loans are becoming too costly for many companies to afford. This is making it difficult for businesses to grow and thrive.
Anthony James

The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack

When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cheddar News

Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions

"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021.  That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
CBS Boston

Why eggs have been so expensive this year

By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNNSeveral grocery items have gotten more expensive this year. But nothing comes close to the rise in egg prices. In the year through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings, egg prices jumped 49%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Since early this year, a deadly avian flu has been reducing poultry flocks - specifically turkeys and egg-laying hens. That's one reason for the unrelenting increase in prices. But the situation has been exacerbated by elevated feed and energy costs for producers, in addition to high demand in the supermarket. Experts think that the peak...
msn.com

3 Reasons Not to Buy a Home in 2023

There are certain benefits you get to enjoy when you own a home instead of renting one. For one thing, you don't have to follow the rules a landlord sets. Want a giant dog? That's your call. Also, there are tax benefits to owning a home, like getting to deduct the interest you pay on your mortgage.
The Independent

Landlords told to ‘get a grip’ as almost a quarter of private rented homes do not meet standards

Landlords have been told to ‘get a grip’ after new figures revealed almost a quarter of privately rented homes in England are failing to reach basic standards of decency.The warning comes from housing secretary Michael Gove, who said it was clear there were “very serious issues” with the quality of homes in England and announced he was considering new legislation to ensure that tenants’ complaints are listened to.The findings of the English Housing Survey came as an inspector’s report found “significant failings” in the way a housing association dealt with damp and mould not only at the home of Awaab...
CNBC

Mortgage interest rates expected to drop in 2023—here's by how much

After home financing costs nearly doubled in 2022, some relief is in sight for potential homebuyers in 2023. The interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in the U.S. is expected to drop to 5.25% by the end of this year, according to a forecast by the financial services website Bankrate. That's 1.49 percentage points lower than the current rate, and nearly two percentage points lower than 2022's peak rate of 7.12%.
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

Arlington, VA
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

 https://www.pbs.org/newshour/

Comments / 0

Community Policy