Distressed Hawthorne Man Disarmed By Fair Lawn Police After Threatening To Kill Dad

Fair Lawn PD Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (file photo)

An armed and distressed Hawthorne man was subdued by police in Fair Lawn after he threatened to kill his father, authorities said.

Officers who responded to a 911 call from the 25-year-old man himself found him holding a knife and a baseball bat on River Road at Berdan Avenue shortly after 2:30 a.m., Fair Lawn Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

His father wasn't around, Metzler said.

The officers were joined by Glen Rock police, who helped get the man to drop the knife, the sergeant said.

"He tried to walk away from the officers," Metzler said, "but they were able to take him to the ground and secure the bat."

There were no injuries to police or the victim, he said, adding that a report of police tasing the man was incorrect.

Members of the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps took him to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for an evaluation. No charges were filed, Metzler said.

to follow Daily Voice Fair Lawn-Glen Rock and receive free news updates.