FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Little RockTed RiversLittle Rock, AR
Former teacher's assistant pleads guilty to child pornography charges in federal courtEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas shelters provide warmth and comfort to those in need this holiday seasonEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on FacebookZack LoveConway, AR
Freedom Fest held ahead of inauguration week for Arkansas' new governor
This weekend's Freedom Fest BQQ was the first major inaugural event for governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders ahead of the inauguration this Tuesday. Supporters gathered at the Hall in Little Rock to celebrate the victory of the 47th governor of Arkansas. Governor-elect Sanders took the stage with her family sharing her...
Gov. Hutchinson releases a goodbye video before Gov.-elect Sanders takes office
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson will be known as the former Governor of Arkansas once Sarah Huckabee Sanders is sworn in on Tuesday. In the video, Hutchinson said "being elected twice as Governor has been the highest honor of my public life." In a Twitter thread, he...
Nonprofit of the Week: Special Olympics Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Good Morning Arkansas "Nonprofit of the Week" is Special Olympics Arkansas. For more information on Special Olympics Arkansas, or how to get involved in a Polar Plunge around the state, click here.
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Jan. 1 - 7: 1. Sam Walton's truck moved from Bentonville Square. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Famous Sam Walton pickup truck has been moved from Bentonville Square Thursday, our content partner 40/29 News reported.
Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture: The Arkansas Grown first conference and expo
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Grown Conference & Expo is January 25th to the 28th. For more information on the Arkansas Department of Agriculture and Arkansas Grown, click here and here.
UAMS gives nutrition tips for long-term health in the new year
Little Rock (KATV) — As we kick off the new year many Arkansans are looking to live a healthier lifestyle in 2023. UAMS has offered ways to help you stick to your resolution through nutrition. According to Dr. Dinesh Edem, Endocrinologist, and Director of UAMS Weight Loss Clinic, to...
Person of the Week: Jennifer Donaho
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Good Morning Arkansas "Person of the Week" is Jennifer Donaho. Jennifer was nominated by her daughter, Sienna. If you would like to nominate someone for the GMAR "Person of the Week," email hdpickett@sbgtv.com.
Man killed in early morning gunfight with police after pursuit in Faulkner County
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A man was shot and killed by Arkansas State Police and a Mayflower police officer after fleeing a traffic stop and shooting at officers early Sunday morning. The man killed, 53-year-old Scotty Helton, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to a State Police press...
Arrest made in Depriest homicide in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police have made an arrest in the Depriest Road homicide. Derrick Jackson Jr.,19, surrendered to homicide detectives on Monday in reference to the death of Carnelius Williams, 17. Jackson is charged with capital murder. On Jan. 5 police responded to a shooting report...
Homicide investigation underway at Lake Village
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police announced on Monday that the Criminal Investigations Division is investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday. The investigation was requested by the Lake Village Police Department authorities. The victim was 18-year-old Jayani L. Jordan. According to the police Jordan was walking in...
Two women working for the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility arrested
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office arrested two employees over the weekend. The sheriff's office said the two women were arrested on two separate charges. On Jan. 6 25-year-old Tiera Pruitt was arrested for giving an inmate tobacco and a pair of earphones. Pruitt was the...
Possible wolf-hybrid in need of a new home where legal
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — The Potter League for Animals, an animal shelter in Rhode Island, is hoping to find a new home for a special canine. "Zeus" is a 4-year-old German Shepherd Husky and potentially Wolf mix. The nonprofit said it has "received many applications and will be reviewing...
Victim identified in Stagecoach homicide in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 20-year-old victim in Little Rock's third homicide of the year has been identified. Little Rock police have identified the victim as Kevin Rauls. Police originally responded to 9400 Stagecoach road on Jan. 6 at 6:40 p.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived they discovered...
Search called off for boy swept away by California flooding
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rescuers have ended the search for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in central California Monday morning after it became unsafe for divers to continue. The search was called off around 3 p.m. because the current and rising water levels of the...
Female suspect purchases $1,000 in gift cards with stolen debit cards
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Benton Police Department announced on Monday they are looking for a woman who used a stolen debit card to purchase $1,000 in gift cards. The women bought the gift cards at a Kroger Marketplace on Dec. 23, 2022. Police are asking if you recognize her...
'Hung on for dear life:' Jessieville High School teacher shares experience with tornado
Jessieville (KATV) — The Jessieville School District superintendent on Friday shared her gratitude for the community's help in preparing them to get ready to reopen school on Monday. One high school teacher shared why the gift of life is what she's thankful for after an E-F1 tornado hit the area.
Little Rock police searching for missing woman
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department are searching for a woman that has gone missing. Authorities said Sarah Chessman, 35, was last seen in Little Rock on Jan. 8. Chessman is described as a white female standing 5 feet 4 inches, and weighing 135 pounds. If...
Arkansas River Bridge inspection will cause lane closures
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced on Monday that the inspection of Interstate 430 Arkansas River Bridge will cause lane closures. According to ARDOT, the lane closures will occur for five or ten days starting Tuesday, Jan. 17. The northbound outside lane closures will be...
