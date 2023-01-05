ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

KATV

Freedom Fest held ahead of inauguration week for Arkansas' new governor

This weekend's Freedom Fest BQQ was the first major inaugural event for governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders ahead of the inauguration this Tuesday. Supporters gathered at the Hall in Little Rock to celebrate the victory of the 47th governor of Arkansas. Governor-elect Sanders took the stage with her family sharing her...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Nonprofit of the Week: Special Olympics Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Good Morning Arkansas "Nonprofit of the Week" is Special Olympics Arkansas. For more information on Special Olympics Arkansas, or how to get involved in a Polar Plunge around the state, click here.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Jan. 1 - 7: 1. Sam Walton's truck moved from Bentonville Square. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Famous Sam Walton pickup truck has been moved from Bentonville Square Thursday, our content partner 40/29 News reported.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

UAMS gives nutrition tips for long-term health in the new year

Little Rock (KATV) — As we kick off the new year many Arkansans are looking to live a healthier lifestyle in 2023. UAMS has offered ways to help you stick to your resolution through nutrition. According to Dr. Dinesh Edem, Endocrinologist, and Director of UAMS Weight Loss Clinic, to...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Person of the Week: Jennifer Donaho

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Good Morning Arkansas "Person of the Week" is Jennifer Donaho. Jennifer was nominated by her daughter, Sienna. If you would like to nominate someone for the GMAR "Person of the Week," email hdpickett@sbgtv.com.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Arrest made in Depriest homicide in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police have made an arrest in the Depriest Road homicide. Derrick Jackson Jr.,19, surrendered to homicide detectives on Monday in reference to the death of Carnelius Williams, 17. Jackson is charged with capital murder. On Jan. 5 police responded to a shooting report...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Homicide investigation underway at Lake Village

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police announced on Monday that the Criminal Investigations Division is investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday. The investigation was requested by the Lake Village Police Department authorities. The victim was 18-year-old Jayani L. Jordan. According to the police Jordan was walking in...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Possible wolf-hybrid in need of a new home where legal

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — The Potter League for Animals, an animal shelter in Rhode Island, is hoping to find a new home for a special canine. "Zeus" is a 4-year-old German Shepherd Husky and potentially Wolf mix. The nonprofit said it has "received many applications and will be reviewing...
NEW JERSEY STATE
KATV

Victim identified in Stagecoach homicide in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 20-year-old victim in Little Rock's third homicide of the year has been identified. Little Rock police have identified the victim as Kevin Rauls. Police originally responded to 9400 Stagecoach road on Jan. 6 at 6:40 p.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived they discovered...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Search called off for boy swept away by California flooding

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rescuers have ended the search for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in central California Monday morning after it became unsafe for divers to continue. The search was called off around 3 p.m. because the current and rising water levels of the...
PASO ROBLES, CA
KATV

Female suspect purchases $1,000 in gift cards with stolen debit cards

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Benton Police Department announced on Monday they are looking for a woman who used a stolen debit card to purchase $1,000 in gift cards. The women bought the gift cards at a Kroger Marketplace on Dec. 23, 2022. Police are asking if you recognize her...
KATV

Little Rock police searching for missing woman

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department are searching for a woman that has gone missing. Authorities said Sarah Chessman, 35, was last seen in Little Rock on Jan. 8. Chessman is described as a white female standing 5 feet 4 inches, and weighing 135 pounds. If...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Arkansas River Bridge inspection will cause lane closures

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced on Monday that the inspection of Interstate 430 Arkansas River Bridge will cause lane closures. According to ARDOT, the lane closures will occur for five or ten days starting Tuesday, Jan. 17. The northbound outside lane closures will be...
ARKANSAS STATE

