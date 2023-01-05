ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Ben Roethlisberger Has Brutally Honest Admission On Kenny Pickett

By Mitchell Forde
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U6bRi_0k4pi05W00

As a quarterback, it's never easy to replace a legend.

Kenny Pickett had the unenviable task of following in the footsteps of Ben Roethlisberger as the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers, a position Roethlisberger held for 18 seasons.

But the rookie has played well enough in the past few weeks that he's impressing everyone in Pittsburgh — even Roethlisberger.

In a video released by Steelers Depot on social media, Roethlisberger admitted that he "severely underestimated" Pickett and detailed what he's liked about Pickett's play of late.

“I wasn’t sure what to expect with Kenny," Roethlisberger said. "I know he played great at Pitt and did a lot of great things. Coming in, I just wasn’t sure what to think. I didn’t know enough. And early on I was like, okay, I think he’ll be good. Like, I think there’s no problems — and it’s not like I’m jealous or anything, there’s nothing to be jealous of. I think there was just like, okay, I think he’ll be a good player for them. I think he was what they were looking for.

"I severely, in my opinion, underestimated Kenny. I think he throws the ball better than I thought. He runs way better than I thought. I don’t know whether he’s faster or just more elusive, but he runs the ball way better than I expected and thought. His decision-making is really, really good. His leadership, his toughness. Just enough of an edge to him, it looks like. So I apologize — not that I made this vocal to anybody else, but in my own head — and what I would say is Kenny, keep doing what you’re doing, because you are leading this team and becoming the guy that I think everyone was hoping you would be. And I think the sky’s the limit for him, really."

That's high praise coming from Roethlisberger, who won two Super Bowls and was named to six Pro Bowls during his playing days.

Roethlisberger said the thing that he's noticed most about Pickett in recent weeks has been his confidence level and poise. He pointed to Pickett's game-winning, 10-yard touchdown pass to Najee Harris in the final minute of Sunday's win over the Baltimore Ravens as proof.

The late score marked the second week in a row that Pickett has thrown a go-ahead touchdown in the final minute of the game. He also did so in the Steelers' win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Eve.

Pickett has led the Steelers to wins in each of the past four games he's started and finished (he missed much of the team's Week 14 loss to the Ravens and their win over the Carolina Panthers the following week due to a concussion). The late run has the Steelers, who at one point were 2-6, still alive for a Wild Card berth at 8-8.

The Steelers would need to beat the Cleveland Browns on Sunday and have both the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins lose in order to reach the postseason.

Regardless of whether that all occurs, Steeler fans should be optimistic about the prospect that their team has replaced its franchise quarterback with another one.

"He is all that and even more than I thought he was going to be," Roethlisberger said of Pickett.

