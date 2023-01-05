Read full article on original website
The best of CES for the Mac? More Retina displays.
The Mac is hardly ever the focus of events like CES. But at this year’s massive tech conference in Las Vegas, two promising displays were announced by Samsung and Dell. Any new Retina display options for the Mac are a welcome treat. Let’s see how these new monitors stack up.
Old Cinema and Thunderbolt displays handle new gear and gaming [Setups]
So many people love Apple gear because the Cupertino tech giant gets a lot right with its hardware. That certainly includes monitors, and not just the phenomenal Pro Display XDR and new Studio Display. We see a fair number of new computer setups relying on classic Apple screens like Cinema Display and Thunderbolt Display.
New Apple headset leaks make our heads explode [The CultCast]
This week on Cult of Mac’s podcast: The more we hear about Apple’s upcoming AR/VR headset, the more we’re perplexed about who is actually going to buy one. We take a long, hard look at the latest leaks — and come up shaking our heads. Also...
How to make parking in the city easier with Apple Maps and SpotHero
IPhone users can now find a parking space with Apple Maps. Starting Monday, the navigation application has SpotHero built in, giving parking options for more than 8,000 locations across North America. The feature is free, though the spaces are not. Here’s how to use it. Apple Maps and SpotHero...
20 years of Safari: A visual history
Over the past 20 years, Apple’s Safari web browser grew from a speedy young upstart to a polished professional. Released on this day in 2003 as a free download, Safari has been bundled with every version of the Mac operating system since. Take a trip down memory lane as...
Looking back on our top apps of 2022
With 2022 officially and fully in the rear-view, we’re all looking at how 2023 will be different. But some things don’t need to change. With that, it seemed only fair that we look back at some of the apps that made the biggest difference this past year. With so many apps to choose from, knowing the ones we (the Cult of Mac team) actually used and loved this last year may even help you nail that New Year’s resolution.
Happy 20th birthday to Safari, Apple’s browser that blossomed late
The Safari browser turns 20 years old today, and I remember excitedly firing it up for the first time. When Steve Jobs introduced Safari at Macworld 2003, he described the brand-new browser as a speed demon and way easier to use than competitors. “Buckle up,” he said with a smile....
iPhone 15 already in trial production
The iPhone 15 is reportedly in trial production, a fairly early stage in bringing the product to market. Still, it means the final feature set and design are essentially complete and Apple is thinking about assembling the device. Trial production is going on at a Foxconn plant in China. The...
