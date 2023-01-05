ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

whatsupnewp.com

Providence Restaurant Weeks returning January 8-23

Foodie alert! “Providence Restaurant Weeks” begins Sunday, January 8. The event takes place over a two-week period from January 8-23, and includes dozens of specials on the menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner at restaurants around the city. Many popular spots are serving up signature cocktails, family-sized entrees, specialty products, and more.
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

The View From Swamptown: These five historic sites are the most endangered in 2023

Well, here we are again, with our 22nd attempt to tally up the most endangered historic sites in our fair town for the new year. In the previous years we have seen our share of successes promoting and preserving these special places, and sadly our share of failures too. 2022 was largely a “holding pattern” year, too be sure, with a decision for the Wickford Elementary school building’s reuse plan being stymied by a lawsuit and the inexorably slow-motion path forward for the Brown Street Library building causing a collective sense of anxiety in the extended community of those who care about historic places. On the plus side, the Town Hall on Boston Neck Road looks fantastic and after six dark years is now serving our community once again. Well, there’s no telling what this year will bring; so, with no further ado, here are the places in North Kingstown that we all need to think up about.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Meet Zeus: The dog who may be part wolf

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island man surrendered his dog last month, who he believes is a wolfdog hybrid. The man told Potter League for Animals that the dog came from a hybrid breeder. The facility recently administered a DNA test for 4-year-old Zeus. Kara Montalbano, director of...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Team at Giusto to open a neighborhood pizzeria in former Panera Bread

A new restaurant is set to open this spring at 49 Long Wharf Mall (formerly Panera Bread). The restaurant, a partnership between Kevin O’Donnell, Giusto Executive Chef Kyle Stamps, and Giusto General Manager Lauren Schaefer, will offer a casual, urban atmosphere with two distinct dining experiences. The first experience...
NEWPORT, RI
WPRI 12 News

Tiverton parish to merge into St. Catherine of Siena

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Catholic Diocese of Providence announced Sunday that St. Madeleine Sophie Parish in Tiverton will merge into St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Little Compton.  The diocese said the merger is due in part to declining Mass attendance.  The two parishes are roughly five miles apart and have shared the same pastor […]
TIVERTON, RI
MassLive.com

10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Jan. 1-7

A condo in Yarmouth Port that sold for $235,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Jan. 1 and Jan. 7. In total, 91 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $826,084, $479 per square foot.
YARMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

House fire in Providence displaces two adults, five children

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A family of seven was displaced after a house fire in Providence Saturday morning. Crews were called to View Street around 9 a.m. for an attic fire. ABC 6 News reporters at the scene said the house sustained minor damage, with only a few boarded...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

7 Can’t Miss Selections for Providence Restaurant Weeks

It is one of the best times of the year - Providence Restaurant Weeks. It all starts on Sunday, January 8, 2023. GoLocal has selected seven can't miss dining experiences. From old-school Italian family dining on "The Hill" to one of Providence's newer stars. "There are more than 50 great...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Smiley addresses concerns of school community

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Saturday, newly elected Providence Mayor Brett Smiley met with community members to discuss concerns about the city’s schools, which are still under state control.  Parents, teachers, staff, and city residents filled the cafeteria at Juanita Sanchez Educational Complex, providing feedback to Smiley and his team.  Many of the parents at […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Gerry Goldstein: In this work, the nickname’s a calling-card

News outlets recently noted the death in prison of one-time Patriarca Family crime boss Francis Salemme, better known in La Cosa Nostra circles as “Cadillac Frank.”. One might think the nickname derived from a love of those high-end cars, but urban legend says otherwise, asserting that when he once worked at a Boston auto body shop he specialized in getting damaged Cadillacs back on the road.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Dartmouth Woman Receives a Package With Odd Drawing On It

Dartmouth resident Nikki Talbot received a package from Crate & Barrel this week and quickly noticed something strange about the box. She took to social media to see if this happened to others. "Anyone else's packages come with a Homer Simpson drawing?" she asked on her Instagram story. As innocent...
DARTMOUTH, MA

