Turnto10.com
Beloved stuffed animal is returned to East Greenwich family after being lost
(WJAR) — An East Greenwich family's beloved stuffed animal is back home after being lost at a popular retail store. It was a quick trip for the McCaffrey family to LL Bean in Cranston a couple of days after Christmas. "Our son was holding one of these little Jelly...
whatsupnewp.com
Providence Restaurant Weeks returning January 8-23
Foodie alert! “Providence Restaurant Weeks” begins Sunday, January 8. The event takes place over a two-week period from January 8-23, and includes dozens of specials on the menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner at restaurants around the city. Many popular spots are serving up signature cocktails, family-sized entrees, specialty products, and more.
independentri.com
The View From Swamptown: These five historic sites are the most endangered in 2023
Well, here we are again, with our 22nd attempt to tally up the most endangered historic sites in our fair town for the new year. In the previous years we have seen our share of successes promoting and preserving these special places, and sadly our share of failures too. 2022 was largely a “holding pattern” year, too be sure, with a decision for the Wickford Elementary school building’s reuse plan being stymied by a lawsuit and the inexorably slow-motion path forward for the Brown Street Library building causing a collective sense of anxiety in the extended community of those who care about historic places. On the plus side, the Town Hall on Boston Neck Road looks fantastic and after six dark years is now serving our community once again. Well, there’s no telling what this year will bring; so, with no further ado, here are the places in North Kingstown that we all need to think up about.
ABC6.com
Woonsocket family thanks firefighters after Christmas gift rescued from gutter
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Woonsocket firefighters are being thanked by their community after they helped remove a Christmas gift that was lodged in a gutter on Thursday. Edward Schaier, 11, received a drone for Christmas, and has been playing with it with his sister and neighbors for weeks. “I...
Market Basket opening new store in Massachusetts this week
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Market Basket is launching a new store in Massachusetts later this week. The Tewksbury-based grocery chain is opening Market Basket #93 at 200 Hartford Turnpike in Shrewsbury on Friday, according to the store’s website. The store boasts a Market Kitchen and Market Cafe in addition...
ABC6.com
Meet Zeus: The dog who may be part wolf
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island man surrendered his dog last month, who he believes is a wolfdog hybrid. The man told Potter League for Animals that the dog came from a hybrid breeder. The facility recently administered a DNA test for 4-year-old Zeus. Kara Montalbano, director of...
Middleboro’s Charred Oak Tavern Hires Former Lindsey’s Executive Chef
A Middleboro restaurant that is developing its own legacy is ready to take the next step in its evolution by bringing in the former executive chef from an iconic Wareham eatery. The Charred Oak Tavern announced on Facebook Sunday that it has hired a new executive chef, one who spent...
whatsupnewp.com
Team at Giusto to open a neighborhood pizzeria in former Panera Bread
A new restaurant is set to open this spring at 49 Long Wharf Mall (formerly Panera Bread). The restaurant, a partnership between Kevin O’Donnell, Giusto Executive Chef Kyle Stamps, and Giusto General Manager Lauren Schaefer, will offer a casual, urban atmosphere with two distinct dining experiences. The first experience...
Tiverton parish to merge into St. Catherine of Siena
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Catholic Diocese of Providence announced Sunday that St. Madeleine Sophie Parish in Tiverton will merge into St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Little Compton. The diocese said the merger is due in part to declining Mass attendance. The two parishes are roughly five miles apart and have shared the same pastor […]
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Jan. 1-7
A condo in Yarmouth Port that sold for $235,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Jan. 1 and Jan. 7. In total, 91 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $826,084, $479 per square foot.
Cat attempts to run for Attleboro mayor
An Attleboro cat tried — and failed — to run for mayor Friday.
ABC6.com
House fire in Providence displaces two adults, five children
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A family of seven was displaced after a house fire in Providence Saturday morning. Crews were called to View Street around 9 a.m. for an attic fire. ABC 6 News reporters at the scene said the house sustained minor damage, with only a few boarded...
GoLocalProv
7 Can’t Miss Selections for Providence Restaurant Weeks
It is one of the best times of the year - Providence Restaurant Weeks. It all starts on Sunday, January 8, 2023. GoLocal has selected seven can't miss dining experiences. From old-school Italian family dining on "The Hill" to one of Providence's newer stars. "There are more than 50 great...
Smiley addresses concerns of school community
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Saturday, newly elected Providence Mayor Brett Smiley met with community members to discuss concerns about the city’s schools, which are still under state control. Parents, teachers, staff, and city residents filled the cafeteria at Juanita Sanchez Educational Complex, providing feedback to Smiley and his team. Many of the parents at […]
ABC6.com
After being notified multiple times, homeless encampment removed from Woonsocket
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A homeless encampment in downtown Woonsocket was evicted Wednesday night by the Department of Public Works, after being notified over a dozen times by Woonsocket police. Chief Thomas Calouro said in a statement to ABC 6 News that they began “outreaching the people camping by...
newbedfordguide.com
Flags at New Bedford City Hall to be lowered to honor Air Force Staff Sgt. John Santos
“This week we lowered the flags at City Hall to honor Air Force Staff Sgt. John Santos, a veteran and New Bedford native who passed away unexpectedly this week at the age of 25. He was an outstanding young man in every respect, who had fully committed himself to the...
whatsupnewp.com
Gerry Goldstein: In this work, the nickname’s a calling-card
News outlets recently noted the death in prison of one-time Patriarca Family crime boss Francis Salemme, better known in La Cosa Nostra circles as “Cadillac Frank.”. One might think the nickname derived from a love of those high-end cars, but urban legend says otherwise, asserting that when he once worked at a Boston auto body shop he specialized in getting damaged Cadillacs back on the road.
Prosecutors: Blood, knife found in home of missing Mass. woman
Her husband also allegedly bought hundreds of dollars worth of cleaning supplies the day after she disappeared, according to prosecutors.
ABC6.com
New Bedford Fairhaven Bridge temporarily out of order, police say
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Police said Sunday that the Fairhaven Bridge is temporarily out of order. At this time, cars can not drive over the bridge and boats can not pass under the bridge. The New Bedford Police Department is advising everyone to make travel adjustments until the...
Dartmouth Woman Receives a Package With Odd Drawing On It
Dartmouth resident Nikki Talbot received a package from Crate & Barrel this week and quickly noticed something strange about the box. She took to social media to see if this happened to others. "Anyone else's packages come with a Homer Simpson drawing?" she asked on her Instagram story. As innocent...
