Well, here we are again, with our 22nd attempt to tally up the most endangered historic sites in our fair town for the new year. In the previous years we have seen our share of successes promoting and preserving these special places, and sadly our share of failures too. 2022 was largely a “holding pattern” year, too be sure, with a decision for the Wickford Elementary school building’s reuse plan being stymied by a lawsuit and the inexorably slow-motion path forward for the Brown Street Library building causing a collective sense of anxiety in the extended community of those who care about historic places. On the plus side, the Town Hall on Boston Neck Road looks fantastic and after six dark years is now serving our community once again. Well, there’s no telling what this year will bring; so, with no further ado, here are the places in North Kingstown that we all need to think up about.

NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO