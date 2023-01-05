ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Trial of Ohio 10-year-old’s accused rapist delayed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The trial for a man who has been accused of impregnating a 10-year-old Ohio girl has been delayed. Gerson Fuentes, 27, faces two charges of raping a minor under 13 after being indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury in July. While his trial was scheduled to start on Jan. 9 in Franklin County […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Protestors gather at Ohio Statehouse calling for answers in Sinzae Reed case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community members and family of a 13-year-old shooting victim protested in front of the Ohio Statehouse Saturday. Sinzae Reed was shot and killed at the Wedgewood apartments on Oct. 12, 2022. Officers found Reed seriously injured at the Wedgewood Village Apartments at 5:46 p.m., police...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Trial continued for man accused of raping, impregnating 9-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The trial date for a man accused of impregnating a 9-year-old girl was pushed back once again. Citing scheduling conflicts, the Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Julie Lynch's office said the trial of Gerson Fuentes has been continued to March 7. The trial was originally slated for October.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man killed in north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was killed in a shooting in north Columbus Monday morning. Officers were called to the scene along Riverview Drive around 10:13 a.m. after a report of a shooting. Police said a man was found dead inside an apartment. No information on the victim's...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Wife shoots husband in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in stable condition after police said his wife shot him in the leg Saturday afternoon. The shooting was reported at approximately 2:49 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Walnut Street. Police said the woman is in custody. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. There is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

14-year-old boy shot in southwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspected teenage shooter after another teen was shot near Cooper Stadium in southwest Columbus. Police said a 14-year-old boy was shot in the 1100 block of West Mound Street around 1 a.m. Sunday. Investigators said they located a vehicle...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead in Marion County crash

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after the car they were passengers in was hit by a semi-truck Monday in Marion County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 11:08 a.m. on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. A 2015 Dodge Durango was traveling […]
MARION COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

18-year-old shot in kitchen in south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was hospitalized after being struck by gunfire while in his kitchen. Columbus police responded shooting in the 1300 block of Benvue Avenue on Saturday around 12:22 a.m. and found an 18-year-old shot in the shoulder. The victim said he had heard several gunshots...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Real-life Hobbit Homes in Hocking Hills

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you ever dreamed of staying at a real-life hobbit home, we've got you covered with an underground magical earth retreat in Hocking Hills State Park. Nature Mystique Retreat owners Karina Schwarby and Ron Schwarby share details of their unique underground homes with Good Day...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Lincoln Village neighbors fed up over trash issues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in Lincoln Village are losing patience when it comes to their trash not being picked up. It's a growing problem and a smelly situation. Cassandra Wilson lives in Galloway Village and said the overflow of trash is everywhere. "When we look out the window...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot during home invasion in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot in the leg during a home invasion on the southeast side of Columbus Friday morning. According to Columbus police, the incident began at approximately 8:57 a.m. at a home on the 1200 block of Seymour Avenue. The victim, 44, was sleeping in his bed when two masked […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police: 1 person rushed to hospital after north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a shooting in north Columbus Saturday night. Columbus police said a report of a shooting in the 2100 block of Grasmere Avenue came in at 9:43 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found one victim...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Police identify body found at Ohio recycling facility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the body found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Lynsi Seaunier, 28, was discovered at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive person at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Seaunier was pronounced […]
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Mansfield Police and METRICH arrest individual bringing drugs into Richland County

MANSFIELD—On January 5, METRICH detectives conducted an investigation into illegal drugs entering into the Mansfield, Richland County community. Seized was 435 grams of methamphetamine, resulting in a vehicle stop in the 600 block of S. Diamond St., Mansfield, Ohio by Mansfield Police Patrol and METRICH detectives. Elijah Myers was charged with Felony drug possession and is being held at the Richland County jail.
MANSFIELD, OH

