Read full article on original website
Related
Trial of Ohio 10-year-old’s accused rapist delayed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The trial for a man who has been accused of impregnating a 10-year-old Ohio girl has been delayed. Gerson Fuentes, 27, faces two charges of raping a minor under 13 after being indicted by a Franklin County Grand Jury in July. While his trial was scheduled to start on Jan. 9 in Franklin County […]
WSYX ABC6
Sinzae Reed: Family advocates call for better family trauma resources from Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "Megan Reed was not given the help that she should have after the death of Sinzae," advocate and J.U.S.T 614 co-founder Ramon Obey said at Monday's City Council meeting. "She was left to mourn alone without a trauma team showing up to walk her through the process or just be there to help her."
WSYX ABC6
Protestors gather at Ohio Statehouse calling for answers in Sinzae Reed case
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community members and family of a 13-year-old shooting victim protested in front of the Ohio Statehouse Saturday. Sinzae Reed was shot and killed at the Wedgewood apartments on Oct. 12, 2022. Officers found Reed seriously injured at the Wedgewood Village Apartments at 5:46 p.m., police...
WSYX ABC6
Trial continued for man accused of raping, impregnating 9-year-old
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The trial date for a man accused of impregnating a 9-year-old girl was pushed back once again. Citing scheduling conflicts, the Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Julie Lynch's office said the trial of Gerson Fuentes has been continued to March 7. The trial was originally slated for October.
WSYX ABC6
Victim wants answers on why it could take weeks to get police crime report
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A north Columbus woman, whose new car was swiped of expensive tires and wheels by thieves over the weekend, is angry she could wait up to 14 business days to get the crime report from Columbus police. "I consider this an emergency, said Shynisha Jay....
WSYX ABC6
Man killed in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was killed in a shooting in north Columbus Monday morning. Officers were called to the scene along Riverview Drive around 10:13 a.m. after a report of a shooting. Police said a man was found dead inside an apartment. No information on the victim's...
crawfordcountynow.com
New names added this week to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Most Wanted list
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Derrick Taylor—44 years old, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Taylor is wanted for felonious assault. He has ties to Mansfield and Ontario.
Wife shoots husband in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in stable condition after police said his wife shot him in the leg Saturday afternoon. The shooting was reported at approximately 2:49 p.m. on the 1800 block of East Walnut Street. Police said the woman is in custody. The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center. There is […]
WSYX ABC6
14-year-old boy shot in southwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspected teenage shooter after another teen was shot near Cooper Stadium in southwest Columbus. Police said a 14-year-old boy was shot in the 1100 block of West Mound Street around 1 a.m. Sunday. Investigators said they located a vehicle...
Two dead in Marion County crash
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after the car they were passengers in was hit by a semi-truck Monday in Marion County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened at approximately 11:08 a.m. on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. A 2015 Dodge Durango was traveling […]
WSYX ABC6
18-year-old shot in kitchen in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was hospitalized after being struck by gunfire while in his kitchen. Columbus police responded shooting in the 1300 block of Benvue Avenue on Saturday around 12:22 a.m. and found an 18-year-old shot in the shoulder. The victim said he had heard several gunshots...
WSYX ABC6
Real-life Hobbit Homes in Hocking Hills
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you ever dreamed of staying at a real-life hobbit home, we've got you covered with an underground magical earth retreat in Hocking Hills State Park. Nature Mystique Retreat owners Karina Schwarby and Ron Schwarby share details of their unique underground homes with Good Day...
WSYX ABC6
Lincoln Village neighbors fed up over trash issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in Lincoln Village are losing patience when it comes to their trash not being picked up. It's a growing problem and a smelly situation. Cassandra Wilson lives in Galloway Village and said the overflow of trash is everywhere. "When we look out the window...
Man shot during home invasion in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot in the leg during a home invasion on the southeast side of Columbus Friday morning. According to Columbus police, the incident began at approximately 8:57 a.m. at a home on the 1200 block of Seymour Avenue. The victim, 44, was sleeping in his bed when two masked […]
WSYX ABC6
Police: 1 person rushed to hospital after north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after a shooting in north Columbus Saturday night. Columbus police said a report of a shooting in the 2100 block of Grasmere Avenue came in at 9:43 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found one victim...
WSYX ABC6
ODOT recommends online comment form, not car horn, to sound off on congested US 23
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — You may be inclined to use your car horn or hand gestures to sound off about congestion on US 23 in Delaware County, but ODOT engineers would prefer you make comments on their website. In fact, you have less than a week to do so...
WSYX ABC6
City reaches agreements with several businesses whose liquor licenses were in jeopardy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several businesses whose liquor licenses were in jeopardy are now in the clear. City Attorney Zach Klein came to agreements with PJ's Grill, Moments Grill, Midway On High and Save-Way Mini Mart, as well as a Sunoco station, a Speedway station and two UDF stores.
Police identify body found at Ohio recycling facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the body found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Lynsi Seaunier, 28, was discovered at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive person at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. Seaunier was pronounced […]
WSYX ABC6
Central Ohio woman fighting same one-in-a-million condition as Celine Dion
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's a special moment no parent wants to miss, and mom Stephanie Conner was no different when it came to dancing with her son on his wedding day. "My son got engaged and I thought, 'Gosh, am I going to be in shape enough to be able to dance at his wedding?'" Conner said.
crawfordcountynow.com
Mansfield Police and METRICH arrest individual bringing drugs into Richland County
MANSFIELD—On January 5, METRICH detectives conducted an investigation into illegal drugs entering into the Mansfield, Richland County community. Seized was 435 grams of methamphetamine, resulting in a vehicle stop in the 600 block of S. Diamond St., Mansfield, Ohio by Mansfield Police Patrol and METRICH detectives. Elijah Myers was charged with Felony drug possession and is being held at the Richland County jail.
Comments / 0