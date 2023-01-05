ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

nepm.org

Chicopee School Committee narrows superintendent search to 3 candidates

The Chicopee, Massachusetts, School Committee has narrowed its search for a new superintendent down to three candidates. The job became open after a previous superintendent was charged with a federal crime. Last spring, Chicopee superintendent Lynn Clark was accused of sending threatening text messages to a candidate for police chief...
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

South Hadley Police to join with behavioral health center

SOUTH HADLEY — Town Administrator Lisa Wong on Friday announced that the municipal police department is partnering with Community Behavioral Health Center in 2023. In a statement, she said this “team approach allows for the clinician and police officer to provide services to those community members who struggle with mental health and wellness or are in crisis.”
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Committee discusses possible school district merger timeline

Berkshire County — The earliest a new school district merged from Berkshire Hills and Southern Berkshire Regional School Districts could operate is in July 2025. This is according to Project Manager Jake Eberwein who gave a presentation on the potential merger timeline at the Eight Town Regional School District Planning Board meeting on Wednesday, January 4. At the meeting, Eberwein said that the merger process would take at least two fiscal years.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Gregg Bigda: Suspended Springfield detective languishes on municipal payroll

SPRINGFIELD — It’s been 390 days since suspended police detective Gregg Bigda was acquitted in federal court of allegations of police brutality. Despite vows from city officials to purge him from the payroll, taxpayers are still footing the bill for his more than $70,000 annual salary even though he’s not returned to work for more than a year. Higher-ups in the Police and Law departments, meanwhile, wring their hands over what to do with one of the most tarnished cops in the city.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
wamc.org

Springfield City Councilor who said he'd subpoena police commissioners loses committee assignment

New committee assignments for City Councilors in Springfield, Massachusetts include one notable shakeup. City Councilor Victor Davila, who made headlines a month ago when he said he would consider issuing subpoenas to compel the members of the Board of Police Commissioners to appear at Public Safety Committee meetings, has been removed both as chairman and as a member of the committee.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Monday night news update

In this update, three more pedestrians were hit by cars over the weekend, Springfield Police recovered a loaded firearm and a slew of drugs during a traffic stop in Springfield, and a mangled guardrail in Springfield is causing concern for residents. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast. Sunday...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family residence in Springfield sells for $445,000

Bryan Rae and Renee Rae acquired the property at 70 Harrow Road, Springfield, from Juan R Rodriguez on Dec. 23, 2022, for $445,000 which works out to $154 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. There's also a pool in the backyard and sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Newly formed Holyoke Patriotic Committee seeks members

HOLYOKE —Veterans Services Director Jesus Pereira invites the public to join the recently formed Patriotic Committee. Members would organize and promote year-round patriotic events, including Memorial and Veterans Day. Pereira said all residents, including non-veterans, are welcome to submit letters of interest. He expects a dozen-member committee to promote,...
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: St. James Ave. road improvement project

Officials discuss putting cap on number of marijuana dispensaries in Northampton. The discussion took place after the first dispensary in the state closed last month in Northampton and a separate dispensary proposal was denied by the mayor. Updated: 8 hours ago. The drug was on an 18-month clinical trial and...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ ticket sold at 7-Eleven

The winner of a $100,000 “Mass Cash” prize purchased their winning ticket from a 7-Eleven convenience store, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. On Sunday, Jan. 8, a lottery player purchased a winning “Mass Cash” ticket for the daily drawing at 9 p.m. That winning $100,000 ticket was bought in Easthampton from the town’s 7-Eleven convenience store.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Insurance company expanding in Hartford; plans to add 100 jobs

A leading insurance company is expanding its operations in Hartford, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday.  Global Atlantic Financial Group is planning to lease an additional 11,500 square feet of office space in The Gold Building at One Financial Plaza in downtown Hartford. The added space will support approximately 100 new employees. The Connecticut Department of […] The post Insurance company expanding in Hartford; plans to add 100 jobs appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
HARTFORD, CT

