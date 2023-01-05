Read full article on original website
School enrollment: Public school educators seek creative solutions to declining budgets due to dwindling students
After spending more than 10 years and hitting roadblocks while trying to find the best way to replace aging elementary schools and redistrict others, Westfield educators thought they had finally found the perfect solution. But midway through finalizing the complex process to replace the Abner Gibbs and Franklin Avenue schools...
Chicopee School Committee narrows superintendent search to 3 candidates
The Chicopee, Massachusetts, School Committee has narrowed its search for a new superintendent down to three candidates. The job became open after a previous superintendent was charged with a federal crime. Last spring, Chicopee superintendent Lynn Clark was accused of sending threatening text messages to a candidate for police chief...
67th annual Grand Colleen Pageant in Holyoke
The 67th annual Grand Colleen Pageant will select five women on Saturday who will be in the Grand Colleen's Court for the 70th Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade.
Five finalists were chosen for Holyoke Grand Colleen
The St. Patrick's Committee of Holyoke has announced the finalists for the 2023 Grand Colleen pageant.
South Hadley Police to join with behavioral health center
SOUTH HADLEY — Town Administrator Lisa Wong on Friday announced that the municipal police department is partnering with Community Behavioral Health Center in 2023. In a statement, she said this “team approach allows for the clinician and police officer to provide services to those community members who struggle with mental health and wellness or are in crisis.”
Committee discusses possible school district merger timeline
Berkshire County — The earliest a new school district merged from Berkshire Hills and Southern Berkshire Regional School Districts could operate is in July 2025. This is according to Project Manager Jake Eberwein who gave a presentation on the potential merger timeline at the Eight Town Regional School District Planning Board meeting on Wednesday, January 4. At the meeting, Eberwein said that the merger process would take at least two fiscal years.
Gregg Bigda: Suspended Springfield detective languishes on municipal payroll
SPRINGFIELD — It’s been 390 days since suspended police detective Gregg Bigda was acquitted in federal court of allegations of police brutality. Despite vows from city officials to purge him from the payroll, taxpayers are still footing the bill for his more than $70,000 annual salary even though he’s not returned to work for more than a year. Higher-ups in the Police and Law departments, meanwhile, wring their hands over what to do with one of the most tarnished cops in the city.
Springfield City Councilor who said he'd subpoena police commissioners loses committee assignment
New committee assignments for City Councilors in Springfield, Massachusetts include one notable shakeup. City Councilor Victor Davila, who made headlines a month ago when he said he would consider issuing subpoenas to compel the members of the Board of Police Commissioners to appear at Public Safety Committee meetings, has been removed both as chairman and as a member of the committee.
Greenfield Community College former downtown campus sold
GREENFIELD — Greenfield Community College Foundation sold the college’s former downtown campus center for $700,000 at the end of December. The sale was recorded Dec. 29 at the Franklin County Registry of Deeds. The college moved the remaining services and staff to its main campus a few miles...
‘A huge difference:’ New lawmakers from Central, Western Mass. talk first days in office
For Kate Donaghue, the State House is not unfamiliar territory — she has testified in its many hearing rooms and advocated for proposals making their way through the Legislature. But Friday was different. It was one of her first full days in office as a Democratic state lawmaker from...
Monday night news update
In this update, three more pedestrians were hit by cars over the weekend, Springfield Police recovered a loaded firearm and a slew of drugs during a traffic stop in Springfield, and a mangled guardrail in Springfield is causing concern for residents. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast. Sunday...
Police calling for road safety changes after 3 more pedestrian-involved accidents
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Three more pedestrian-involved accidents took place over the weekend, bringing the total to more than 10 over in recent months. Police departments across western Massachusetts are now trying to bring awareness to pedestrian safety. Two of those crashes took place in Chicopee and one in...
Pedestrian hit by car on Daggett Drive in West Springfield
The West Springfield Police Department was sent to the area of Daggett Drive for a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on Sunday.
Single-family residence in Springfield sells for $445,000
Bryan Rae and Renee Rae acquired the property at 70 Harrow Road, Springfield, from Juan R Rodriguez on Dec. 23, 2022, for $445,000 which works out to $154 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage. There's also a pool in the backyard and sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Ribbon cutting ceremony for Frankie’s Pizza in Longmeadow
Frankie's Pizza on Maple Road in Longmeadow will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday.
Newly formed Holyoke Patriotic Committee seeks members
HOLYOKE —Veterans Services Director Jesus Pereira invites the public to join the recently formed Patriotic Committee. Members would organize and promote year-round patriotic events, including Memorial and Veterans Day. Pereira said all residents, including non-veterans, are welcome to submit letters of interest. He expects a dozen-member committee to promote,...
Getting Answers: St. James Ave. road improvement project
Officials discuss putting cap on number of marijuana dispensaries in Northampton. The discussion took place after the first dispensary in the state closed last month in Northampton and a separate dispensary proposal was denied by the mayor. Updated: 8 hours ago. The drug was on an 18-month clinical trial and...
Antique Roadshow coming to Sturbridge, offers free appraisals to applicants
The Antique Roadshow has announced they will be back on the road for this year's season of the show, with one stop in Sturbridge this June!
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ ticket sold at 7-Eleven
The winner of a $100,000 “Mass Cash” prize purchased their winning ticket from a 7-Eleven convenience store, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. On Sunday, Jan. 8, a lottery player purchased a winning “Mass Cash” ticket for the daily drawing at 9 p.m. That winning $100,000 ticket was bought in Easthampton from the town’s 7-Eleven convenience store.
Insurance company expanding in Hartford; plans to add 100 jobs
A leading insurance company is expanding its operations in Hartford, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday. Global Atlantic Financial Group is planning to lease an additional 11,500 square feet of office space in The Gold Building at One Financial Plaza in downtown Hartford. The added space will support approximately 100 new employees. The Connecticut Department of […] The post Insurance company expanding in Hartford; plans to add 100 jobs appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
