Tom Green County jail logs: January 9, 2022
Over the past 72 hours, 37 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual arrest records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)
Illegal Immigration & Assault Arrests Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 15 individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Illegal Immigration, Assault of a Peace Officer, DWI and Drug Possession. Three individuals were arrested for being in the United States illegally...
One arrested for warrant after police responded to domestic disturbance involving machete
SAPD says that several officers believed an assault had occurred after they responded and observed multiple signs inside the residence.
Habitual Criminal Indicted by a Grand Jury for Stealing Another Vehicle
SAN ANGELO— A San Angelo man has been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury for unauthorized use of a vehicle after stealing a couple’s car in October. According to court documents, on October 16, 2022, San Angelo police officers responded to the 1700 block of Eckert Street regarding an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle report. It was learned that the owner of the vehicle reported a 2014 Ford Expedition stolen. The victim had attended a family get together and parked the vehicle with the keys left inside.
Suspect Arrested in Thursday Night Violent Domestic Dispute ID'd as Habitual Abuser
SAN ANGELO, TX – A habitual domestic abuser was arrested on Thursday night during a possible swatting call, confirms the San Angel Police Department. As previously reported, on Jan. 5, 2023 at around 8:30 p.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department surrounded a home with long guns drawn. Police were called to the area after receiving a call about someone armed with a machete threatening to attack people. For the original story see:
Jaws of life deployed after crash on Chadbourne
One driver was reportedly trapped in their vehicle following a crash on North Chadbourne Street.
SAPD recovers stolen trailer and equipment from backyard
SAPD thanks the public for their assistance in located the stolen trailer and equipment.
Disregarding a red light sends two people to hospital
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Disregarding a red light causes a three-vehicle crash and sends two people to the hospital. According to police, a Hyundai Santa Fe was eastbound on Caddo Street while a white Kia Forte was heading southbound on N Jefferson Street and a Ford pickup was heading northbound on Jefferson. Witnesses at the […]
Armed & Drug Fueled Felon Pleas Guilty to Long List of Crimes in Tom Green County
SAN ANGELO, TX – A Snyder man awaiting trial for more than 10 charges was sentenced to half a decade in prison on Thursday. According to court documents, Jan. 4, 2022, Domingo Gomez pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. In return for the guilty plea Gomez would spend 5 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice's Institutional Division.
San Angelo Police Warn of New Phone Scam Monday
SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo Police Department Monday morning alerted the public of a new phone scam that was circulating around town. The following is the full release sent out on Jan. 9, 2023:. If you receive a call from someone claiming to be raising money for...
Violent Suspect Indicted for Brutal Crowbar Attack on San Angelo Resident
SAN ANGELO—The suspect in a violent crowbar attack on a San Angelo has been indicted by a Tom Green County Grand Jury for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to court documents, on August 14, 2022, investigators learned that San Angelo police officers were dispatched to the 700 block of E. 45th St. regarding an assault. Once on scene, the investigators reviewed body camera footage and a police report from responding officers. According to reports, a resident was awakened by his son who told him a man was banging on the front door and breaking windows on the residence.
Wreck caused by failure to yield blocks traffic
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two lanes have been temporarily closed on 2288 because of a motor vehicle accident caused by a failure to yield. According to an officer on the scene, a silver passenger car was northbound on 2288 and a Silver caravan was southbound on 288 attempting a left turn into the private drive […]
COSATX announces College Hills Boulevard closures
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has announced road closure information for College Hills Boulevard that is scheduled to begin on Monday, Jan. 9 with varying end dates. The first project is for wastewater infrastructure construction at Vista del Arroyo Drive from College Hills Boulevard to Sul Ross Street. This project is […]
Cyclist hit after driver failed to yield to right of way
During an investigation, SAPD found that a 16-year-old driver had failed to yield to the right of way, striking a bicyclist.
Three-vehicle crash slows traffic downtown
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A three-vehicle crash downtown slowed traffic on Chadbourne and Beauregard today, January 6, 2023. The crash involved a dark grey SUV, a red Ram 2500 and a silver Ram truck in the intersection of Chadbourne and Beauregard across from Fuentes Cafe. Traffic has been blocked off for one block in each […]
Over a Thousand Hungry Tamale Lovers Hit Downtown San Angelo Over the Weekend
SAN ANGELO, TX – The first annual Tamale Festival that was held over the weekend in downtown San Angelo was a huge hit. According to the organizers of the event, over 1200 people purchased tickets to get into the 1st annual Famale Festival. The event was held at the pop art museum on Saturday.
What to do in San Angelo: January 9 through 15
Here is what is taking place in San Angelo from January 9 through January 15:
Concho Valley Live: 2023 Dancing with the San Angelo Stars Reveal!
5th Annual Dancing with the San Angelo Stars (2023) Join us for another evening of FUN while we raise money for West Texas Rehab’s Hospice of San Angelo. Who will take home the prized Mirror Ball trophy? Only YOU can determine that!. For sponsorship information or additional information, please...
A Once In 50,000 Year Comet Event Over San Angelo
The night of the comet is coming. In fact, many nights of comet watching are coming in the skies over San Angelo. The comet is called C/2022 E3 (ZTF). Let's hope viewing the phenomenon is more exciting than its name. In fact, why didn't astronomers have a contest or something to name it? That would have made things a bit more exciting and stirred up a level of interest more in line with the magnitude of this event.
