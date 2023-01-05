ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

proclaimerscv.com

Texas Property Taxes Dropped in 2022: What to Expect This Year

Homeowners in Texas cities such as Houston and San Antonio saw a tax cut on their owner-occupied properties last year. On average, property taxes in Bexar County decreased by about $70 and in Harris County by $50. Property tax cuts are set to be a priority for Texas Republican leaders...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Hiker found dead near the highest point in Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Guadalupe Mountains National Park is reporting the death of a hiker on a trail leading to the highest peak in Texas. In a release, the agency says the hiker was found non-responsive by other hikers on December 31, 2022. Officials say that despite CPR being administered, the person was pronounced dead.
TEXAS STATE
Classic Rock Q107

Get A Texas License Plate Your Way

It's almost as if the State of Texas is promoting its custom license plate shop, MyPlates.com, with just how bland the current design is. The "Texas Classic" design started in 2012 and is overdue for an upgrade. When the switch happened they put in visible security threads, so police can...
TEXAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Gov. Abbott to Biden: These five policies will help secure border

(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday urged President Joe Biden to implement five policies to help secure the U.S. southern border, hand delivering him a letter after the president landed at the El Paso International Airport for his first visit to the border since he took office. “Thousands of Texans have lost their lives,” Abbott told reporters, saying he told the president that the chaos at the border was a result of the president’s “refusal to enforce immigration law” already passed...
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

One of the Most Trusted Grocery Store Chains in the Country Isn’t in East Texas

When it comes to East Texas grocery shopping, Brookshire's reigns supreme. That reign extends to their off shoot stores Super 1 Foods, Fresh by Brookshire's and Spring Markets that offer something a little different. That doesn't mean that East Texans don't want some other options. One of the top grocery options for many is having a modern H-E-B somewhere, anywhere, in the area. This latest news just cements the jealousy many in East Texas have of those who have one.
TEXAS STATE
Mix 94.1

Infamous: Meet The Most Wanted Women From Texas

Texas currently only has two women still uncaptured on its Most Wanted list. One woman is the infamous Margaret Lorraine Smith, who has been the subject of investigative television shows. The other is Iris Iliana Rodriguez, whose alleged crimes make my skin crawl. Margaret Smith is a Ten Most Wanted...
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

To No One’s Surprise, These are Texas’ Favorite Snack From Buc-ee’s

I'm gonna guess that about 93 percent of you reading this article make stopping at Buc-ee's a priority on any road trip. I'm gonna also guess that about 30 percent of you who live in East Texas will make a special trip to Terrell just to stop at Buc-ee's. I would be one of those 30 percent. Buc-ee's has a lot to love, restrooms you can dine in, a pretty good chopped brisket sandwich and, of course, Beaver Nuggets, those fried corn puffs built for a sugar high. So its no surprise that Beaver Nuggets topped the list of Texas' favorite snack in a new list.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
TEXAS STATE
Classic Rock Q107

ABOUT

Q107 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1077.com

