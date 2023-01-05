ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Denver Broncos to interview Sean Payton for their head coach job

NEW ORLEANS — ESPN has announced that the Denver Broncos have requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Sean Payton for their head coach job. However, the NFL has ruled that any in-person interview with Payton cannot be conducted until Jan. 17. This content is...
