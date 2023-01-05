ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

The Richmond Observer

Deputies charge man in Ellerbe break-in

ELLERBE — Deputies have charged a man in connection to a break-in from late December of 2022. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, patrol deputies recovered stolen property after stopping 44-year-old Larry Wayne Talley, of Ellerbe, on Dec. 30. Deputies were reportedly able to tie the property...
ELLERBE, NC
Queen City News

Off-duty Chesterfield officer fired for driving under influence of alcohol: Sheriff

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An off-duty officer who was arrested for driving under the influence has been fired, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Jefferson area on Saturday. Once the deputy realized the traffic stop was on another deputy who was off-duty, South Carolina Highway […]
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
Laurinburg Exchange

Welfare check leads to three-hour standoff

GIBSON — An apartment complex had to be evacuated after a standoff between law enforcement and a subject. According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies with the patrol division went to do a welfare check on 58-year-old Ralph Edmund Goins at the Gibson Manor Apartments around 11 p.m. on Monday. When deputies arrived at the apartment and tried to make contact, the Goins shot at them. The deputies did return fire at the time.
GIBSON, NC
WBTW News13

Man arrested after shooting at Scotland County deputies, three-hour standoff, sheriff’s office says

GIBSON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested early Monday morning after firing shots at deputies who had gone to his apartment to conduct a welfare check, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies returned fire before Ralph Edmund Goins, 56, barricaded himself inside a residence at the Gibson Manor apartment complex, the sheriff’s office said. […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Man arrested in deadly Robeson County shooting, assault

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man has been arrested following a deadly shooting and assault Saturday night in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office. Trevion M. Cooper, 25, of St. Pauls, was arrested at 12:49 a.m. Monday by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators, SWAT operators and the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Force […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

One dead in Sunday shooting

A man was killed Sunday afternoon, Jan. 8 in a shooting on Nutmeg Place, the Fayetteville Police Department said. Officers responded to a report of a shooting just before 1:30 p.m. on the 3500 block of Nutmeg Place, the Police Department said in a release. They found 20-year-old Julian Wright...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Southern Pines suspects used 4 vehicles to rob Lowe’s, police say

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — The Southern Pines Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find two larceny suspects. Police said Joseph Wright and Zachary Hunt have outstanding arrest warrants for a series of felonious larceny incidents at Lowe’s Home Improvement in Southern Pines and surrounding counties.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
WBTW News13

Police: Warrants issued for 2 involved in armed robbery, alleged assault at North Myrtle Beach store

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The names of two suspects involved in an armed robbery and alleged assault at a North Myrtle Beach store have been released. Alicia Nicole Gibson and Christopher Najee Lamont Corbin, both of Fayetteville, North Carolina, were issued strong armed robbery warrants on Wednesday, according to a police report. The […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
cbs17

Man’s ID sought after house fire near Fayetteville, deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are looking for a man they said is linked to a fire at a home near Fayetteville earlier this week. The blaze was reported around 11:20 a.m. Monday as a mobile home fire in the 3500 block of Camden Road, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

