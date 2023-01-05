GIBSON — An apartment complex had to be evacuated after a standoff between law enforcement and a subject. According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies with the patrol division went to do a welfare check on 58-year-old Ralph Edmund Goins at the Gibson Manor Apartments around 11 p.m. on Monday. When deputies arrived at the apartment and tried to make contact, the Goins shot at them. The deputies did return fire at the time.

GIBSON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO