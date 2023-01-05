Read full article on original website
Deputies charge man in Ellerbe break-in
ELLERBE — Deputies have charged a man in connection to a break-in from late December of 2022. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, patrol deputies recovered stolen property after stopping 44-year-old Larry Wayne Talley, of Ellerbe, on Dec. 30. Deputies were reportedly able to tie the property...
cbs17
Suspect attacks 3 deputies in Lee County, Taser used to stop assault, officials say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A Lee County man is facing five charges after attacking a sheriff’s deputy on Sunday. Jaylin Kareem Sumpter is said to have struck and assaulted a deputy by kicking her in the chest, striking her in the face and kicking her, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.
Off-duty Chesterfield officer fired for driving under influence of alcohol: Sheriff
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An off-duty officer who was arrested for driving under the influence has been fired, the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Jefferson area on Saturday. Once the deputy realized the traffic stop was on another deputy who was off-duty, South Carolina Highway […]
Welfare check leads to three-hour standoff
GIBSON — An apartment complex had to be evacuated after a standoff between law enforcement and a subject. According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies with the patrol division went to do a welfare check on 58-year-old Ralph Edmund Goins at the Gibson Manor Apartments around 11 p.m. on Monday. When deputies arrived at the apartment and tried to make contact, the Goins shot at them. The deputies did return fire at the time.
3 more charged in fatal Maxton robbery
MAXTON — Three more suspects were charged and taken into custody over the weekend in connection to the death of Darrell D. Locklear, who
WMBF
Authorities capture man wanted in deadly Robeson County shooting; investigation ongoing
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities arrested a man early Monday morning in connection to a weekend homicide. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office responded on Saturday night to a home in the 200 block of Maple Leaf Drive in St. Pauls where they found a 26-year-old Amonte Blocker was shot and killed and a second person was also assaulted.
Darlington man jailed on attempted murder, other charges after alleged shooting on Saturday
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Darlington man is facing attempted murder and other charges after allegedly firing two gunshots at a person on Saturday, according to Sheriff James Hudson Jr.’s office. Ryan Tadlock was arrested after deputies were called to a home on Bronco Road in the Darlington area about a reported shooting. No […]
Man arrested after shooting at Scotland County deputies, three-hour standoff, sheriff’s office says
GIBSON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested early Monday morning after firing shots at deputies who had gone to his apartment to conduct a welfare check, the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies returned fire before Ralph Edmund Goins, 56, barricaded himself inside a residence at the Gibson Manor apartment complex, the sheriff’s office said. […]
wpde.com
Victim identified, suspect wanted in Robeson Co. shooting and assault
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The victim of a deadly shooting in Robeson County Saturday has been identified and a suspect is wanted. Amonte M. Blocker, 26, of St. Pauls was found when deputies arrived at a home in the 200 block of Maple Leaf Dr., according to a release.
Man arrested in deadly Robeson County shooting, assault
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man has been arrested following a deadly shooting and assault Saturday night in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office. Trevion M. Cooper, 25, of St. Pauls, was arrested at 12:49 a.m. Monday by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators, SWAT operators and the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Force […]
Young man dies in shooting inside his NC home, police investigating
The incident was reported as a shooting just after 1:15 p.m. in the 3500 block of Nutmeg Place, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.
cbs17
2 arrested for robbery at gunpoint in church parking lot, Moore County deputies say
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County deputies announced Friday that they have arrested two people after a robbery in a church parking lot. On Dec. 26, deputies said they were called to Putnam Friends Church in Carthage in reference to a robbery. When they arrived, they said a man...
3rd person charged in death of man allegedly held captive in kennel in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man is the third person arrested and charged in the killing of a man who was allegedly held captive in a dog kennel before he was killed in October and his body dumped near Timmonsville, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Krystyn Domynyck Kelly-Hines remains in the […]
Up and Coming Weekly
One dead in Sunday shooting
A man was killed Sunday afternoon, Jan. 8 in a shooting on Nutmeg Place, the Fayetteville Police Department said. Officers responded to a report of a shooting just before 1:30 p.m. on the 3500 block of Nutmeg Place, the Police Department said in a release. They found 20-year-old Julian Wright...
Third arrest made in connection with death of man in NC; 2 wanted considered ‘armed and dangerous’
A third man was arrested in connection with the death of a 50-year-old North Carolina man, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.
cbs17
Southern Pines suspects used 4 vehicles to rob Lowe’s, police say
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — The Southern Pines Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find two larceny suspects. Police said Joseph Wright and Zachary Hunt have outstanding arrest warrants for a series of felonious larceny incidents at Lowe’s Home Improvement in Southern Pines and surrounding counties.
5 arrests made in connection with death of 50-year-old man in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A fifth man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 50-year-old Maxton man, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Kylerr Q. Page, 22, of Maxton, was arrested Saturday after deputies said he was still wanted. He is being charged with first-degree murder and attempted robbery with […]
Police: Warrants issued for 2 involved in armed robbery, alleged assault at North Myrtle Beach store
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The names of two suspects involved in an armed robbery and alleged assault at a North Myrtle Beach store have been released. Alicia Nicole Gibson and Christopher Najee Lamont Corbin, both of Fayetteville, North Carolina, were issued strong armed robbery warrants on Wednesday, according to a police report. The […]
Man led Florence County deputies on chase with 4 kids, drugs, weapon inside car, sheriff’s office says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of leading Florence County deputies on a chase with four kids, drugs, and a weapon inside his vehicle, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. James Shavaunt Johnson, 44, of Dillon, was arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts of child endangerment, failure to stop for […]
cbs17
Man’s ID sought after house fire near Fayetteville, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are looking for a man they said is linked to a fire at a home near Fayetteville earlier this week. The blaze was reported around 11:20 a.m. Monday as a mobile home fire in the 3500 block of Camden Road, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
