San Angelo, TX

KLST/KSAN

Wreck caused by failure to yield blocks traffic

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two lanes have been temporarily closed on 2288 because of a motor vehicle accident caused by a failure to yield. According to an officer on the scene, a silver passenger car was northbound on 2288 and a Silver caravan was southbound on 288 attempting a left turn into the private drive […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
West Texas Weekend events, Jan. 6-8

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 9:30 a.m. - Tot Spot - creative classes for preschoolers and families,...
ABILENE, TX
A Once In 50,000 Year Comet Event Over San Angelo

The night of the comet is coming. In fact, many nights of comet watching are coming in the skies over San Angelo. The comet is called C/2022 E3 (ZTF). Let's hope viewing the phenomenon is more exciting than its name. In fact, why didn't astronomers have a contest or something to name it? That would have made things a bit more exciting and stirred up a level of interest more in line with the magnitude of this event.
SAN ANGELO, TX
BREAKING: Crash Closes San Angelo Dog Park

SAN ANGELO – The section of the San Angelo Dog Park on Millbrook Dr. near College Hills Blvd. has been closed Friday indefinitely after a vehicle crashed into the fence at the facility. According to the City of San Angelo, The large dog park, 3215 Millbrook Drive, will be...
SAN ANGELO, TX
Disregarding a red light sends two people to hospital

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Disregarding a red light causes a three-vehicle crash and sends two people to the hospital. According to police, a Hyundai Santa Fe was eastbound on Caddo Street while a white Kia Forte was heading southbound on N Jefferson Street and a Ford pickup was heading northbound on Jefferson. Witnesses at the […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo Police Warn of New Phone Scam Monday

SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo Police Department Monday morning alerted the public of a new phone scam that was circulating around town. The following is the full release sent out on Jan. 9, 2023:. If you receive a call from someone claiming to be raising money for...
SAN ANGELO, TX
Here's what San Angelo's City Council has planned for 2023

SAN ANGELO, Texas — With the new year comes new projects and new ambitions, so we’ve gathered a list of what to expect in 2023 from the San Angelo City Council. The City Council has three major strategic priorities for 2023 which include infrastructure, economic development and public safety. Listed below are major projects that […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
Maintaining mental health after the holidays

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The holidays have finally come to an end, temperatures are decreasing and the sun begins to set around 6 p.m. or earlier. For some individuals, a combination of these factors and more might lead to seasonal affective disorder, or SAD. According to clevelandclinic, approximately 5%...
SAN ANGELO, TX
Illegal Immigration & Assault Arrests Top Daily Booking Report

SAN ANGELO – 15 individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Illegal Immigration, Assault of a Peace Officer, DWI and Drug Possession. Three individuals were arrested for being in the United States illegally...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo package theft suspect arrested

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A man caught on camera during multiple package thefts has been arrested, the San Angelo Police Department said Wednesday. The SAPD said between Oct. 31- Dec. 4, the department's Criminal Investigations Division Northside and Southside detectives started investigating several recent package thefts during the holiday season. Video evidence and tips from the public indicated these crimes were being committed by the same person.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Elks Lodge to host Veterans Stand Down Jan. 20

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A Veterans Stand Down event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the VFW Hall, 125 S. Browning St. The San Angelo Elks Lodge 1880 is partnering with Military Veteran Peer Network and the West Texas VA Healthcare System to host the event that is funded in part from an Elks National Foundation Spotlight Grant.
SAN ANGELO, TX
