Texas artists highlighted in new San Angelo exhibit
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Colorful paintings made from recycled materials hang from the walls of Coop Gallery in San Angelo, 427 S. Oakes St. Meanwhile, bright wooden pieces are seen in an exhibit nearby at 417 S. Oakes St. Both of these showcases are part of the first-ever art...
Wreck caused by failure to yield blocks traffic
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two lanes have been temporarily closed on 2288 because of a motor vehicle accident caused by a failure to yield. According to an officer on the scene, a silver passenger car was northbound on 2288 and a Silver caravan was southbound on 288 attempting a left turn into the private drive […]
West Texas Weekend events, Jan. 6-8
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family. BIG COUNTRY. FRIDAY. 9:30 a.m. - Tot Spot - creative classes for preschoolers and families,...
A Once In 50,000 Year Comet Event Over San Angelo
The night of the comet is coming. In fact, many nights of comet watching are coming in the skies over San Angelo. The comet is called C/2022 E3 (ZTF). Let's hope viewing the phenomenon is more exciting than its name. In fact, why didn't astronomers have a contest or something to name it? That would have made things a bit more exciting and stirred up a level of interest more in line with the magnitude of this event.
BREAKING: Crash Closes San Angelo Dog Park
SAN ANGELO – The section of the San Angelo Dog Park on Millbrook Dr. near College Hills Blvd. has been closed Friday indefinitely after a vehicle crashed into the fence at the facility. According to the City of San Angelo, The large dog park, 3215 Millbrook Drive, will be...
Disregarding a red light sends two people to hospital
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Disregarding a red light causes a three-vehicle crash and sends two people to the hospital. According to police, a Hyundai Santa Fe was eastbound on Caddo Street while a white Kia Forte was heading southbound on N Jefferson Street and a Ford pickup was heading northbound on Jefferson. Witnesses at the […]
Jaws of life deployed after crash on Chadbourne
One driver was reportedly trapped in their vehicle following a crash on North Chadbourne Street.
San Angelo Police Warn of New Phone Scam Monday
SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo Police Department Monday morning alerted the public of a new phone scam that was circulating around town. The following is the full release sent out on Jan. 9, 2023:. If you receive a call from someone claiming to be raising money for...
New judges, incumbents sworn in at Tom Green County Courthouse
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Family members, friends and supporters shuffled down the hallway of the Tom Green County Courthouse in San Angelo as men and women in long black robes entered the historic Woodward chambers. On Jan. 1, judges and incumbents were officially sworn into their new positions as...
San Angelo seniors pick their favorite businesses, restaurants and activities in the community
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Favorite grocery store for San Angelo seniors 62 years and older? H-E-B. Favorite museum, coffee shop, place to spend time with grandchildren?. In July 2022, 164 senior citizens at Baptist Retirement Community voted on these categories and more. Residents of the faith community responded to...
Here’s what San Angelo’s City Council has planned for 2023
SAN ANGELO, Texas — With the new year comes new projects and new ambitions, so we’ve gathered a list of what to expect in 2023 from the San Angelo City Council. The City Council has three major strategic priorities for 2023 which include infrastructure, economic development and public safety. Listed below are major projects that […]
Maintaining mental health after the holidays
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The holidays have finally come to an end, temperatures are decreasing and the sun begins to set around 6 p.m. or earlier. For some individuals, a combination of these factors and more might lead to seasonal affective disorder, or SAD. According to clevelandclinic, approximately 5%...
Illegal Immigration & Assault Arrests Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 15 individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Illegal Immigration, Assault of a Peace Officer, DWI and Drug Possession. Three individuals were arrested for being in the United States illegally...
San Angelo restaurant employee goes viral on social media
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A social media post went viral after a photo was taken at Texas Roadhouse in San Angelo. It's a Facebook post with more than 42,000 shares, all because of what was printed on a laminated piece of paper. The first two lines read, “Howdy, my...
San Angelo package theft suspect arrested
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A man caught on camera during multiple package thefts has been arrested, the San Angelo Police Department said Wednesday. The SAPD said between Oct. 31- Dec. 4, the department's Criminal Investigations Division Northside and Southside detectives started investigating several recent package thefts during the holiday season. Video evidence and tips from the public indicated these crimes were being committed by the same person.
Burglary, Assault & DWI with an Open Container Arrests Top Full Moon Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked 18 individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Aggravated Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury and Felony Burglary of a Habitation. The first full moon of 2023, the Wolf Moon,...
Abilene, San Angelo open warming centers for those seeking shelter from the cold
TEXAS, USA — As a cold front moves through West Texas early Thursday, it will send an arctic blast into the area, forecasters say. With that bitter cold, many worry about shelter for those who need to get out of the cold. The National Weather Service Abilene San Angelo...
Elks Lodge to host Veterans Stand Down Jan. 20
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A Veterans Stand Down event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the VFW Hall, 125 S. Browning St. The San Angelo Elks Lodge 1880 is partnering with Military Veteran Peer Network and the West Texas VA Healthcare System to host the event that is funded in part from an Elks National Foundation Spotlight Grant.
Off-duty San Angelo Police sergeant arrested on DWI charge
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo Police Department sergeant was arrested early Monday and charged with DWI. The SAPD said Cory Moore, 48, was off duty at the time of his arrest. According to the SAPD, at 2:47 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26, officers were dispatched to the 4200...
