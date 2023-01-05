The night of the comet is coming. In fact, many nights of comet watching are coming in the skies over San Angelo. The comet is called C/2022 E3 (ZTF). Let's hope viewing the phenomenon is more exciting than its name. In fact, why didn't astronomers have a contest or something to name it? That would have made things a bit more exciting and stirred up a level of interest more in line with the magnitude of this event.

