Moscow, ID

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Malek Sherif

Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remark

MOSCOW, Idaho- A report claims that during his five days in a Pennsylvania jail, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger from Idaho made a crude joke. NewsNation was informed by an anonymous source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility that the alleged mass killer was questioned as to his motivations for the murders of the four college students in Moscow, Idaho. "I didn't do anything," he reportedly replied.
MOSCOW, ID
KING 5

What we know and what is left to be answered in Idaho murders

MOSCOW, Idaho — Court documents in the murders of four University of Idaho students were released Thursday, revealing what investigators knew and when throughout the investigation, but some questions remain. The students – Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho; Xana Kernodle,...
MOSCOW, ID
Sand Hills Express

Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer

Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
LATAH COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Kamiah Man Arrested in Connection to Elk City Burglary

KAMIAH - On Friday, January 6, 2023, the Lewis County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 3240 Highway 62, near the City of Kamiah. With the assistance of the Idaho County Sheriff's Office drone deployment team, and Detectives division, the search warrant was executed at approximately 08:30 am. As a result of the search warrant obtained by lead investigator Sergeant Mark Pagliaro, -50-- year old Ralph Donaldson was taken into custody. Donaldson is currently being held on charges including two counts of Grand Theft and one count of Trafficking in Methamphetamine. The stolen items relate to a 2022 burglary in the Elk City, Idaho, area and a theft in Elk, Washington.
KAMIAH, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Idaho Car Chase Suspect Gets Away Because of Washington’s Laws Restricting Law Enforcement; 2nd Local Incident in a Week

For the second time in less than a week, Washington’s restrictions on law enforcement have allowed a local car chase suspect to get away. Around 9:00 this morning, a Moscow Police Officer got into a car chase with the driver of a black Ford Focus. The officer tried to make the traffic stop for erratic driving. A chase ensued at the Palouse Mall where the driver drove over an island in the parking lot. The driver then headed into Washington on State Route 270 at a high rate of speed. The Moscow officer had to stop at the border and radioed ahead to local Washington authorities to stop the vehicle. Pullman Police radioed back to authorities in Idaho that they couldn’t stop the car.
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Canola could reach 400,000 acres in 2023

MOSCOW - Northwest canola farmers could reach 400,000 acres this year, says the leader of the region’s canola association. “I hope we hit 400,000 acres — I would think we could,” said Karen Sowers, executive director of the Pacific Northwest Canola Association. “The demand is certainly there, so we’re going to rely on the weather and hope Mother Nature is as friendly as last year, or even more so.”
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Idaho suspect Bryan Kohberger turned ‘aggressive’ in high school: former friend

The criminology doctoral student suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students transformed into an aggressive and violent bully at the end of high school, a former friend claims. Nick Mcloughlin, of Pleasant Valley, Pennsylvania, told the Daily Beast he was appalled when he learned his high school buddy Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested Friday in connection to the brutal November slayings. The two had been friends during their teenage years, Mcloughlin said. They spent half their days at Pleasant Valley High and the other half taking heating and air conditioning work classes at Monroe County’s vocational school. But the relationship dissolved after...
MOSCOW, ID
KING 5

Washington State ends No. 5 Arizona's home winning streak

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The roars from Washington State's locker room echoed through a hallway underneath the stands at McKale Center. An understandable celebration after the Cougars had just sent Arizona's fans to the exits early with their first road win over a top-5 opponent in 122 years of basketball.
PULLMAN, WA
New York Post

Cops spoke with Idaho murder victim on phone prior to quadruple slaying, new footage reveals

Newly released bodycam footage reveals authorities previously responded to a wild party at the off-campus house where four University of Idaho students were slain on November 13, and even spoke to one of the victims via phone. In the video obtained by the true crime YouTube channel “Truth & Transparency,” Moscow police officers are seen addressing a noise complaint at 1122 King Road on the night of Sept. 1, 2022.  After knocking on the door for about 10 minutes, the officers are greeted by a raucous party of young people, one of whom informs them that the residents are not home. “They left...
MOSCOW, ID
TMZ.com

New Clue About 'Adam' in Murder Case Of 4 Idaho College Students

6:27 AM PT -- 12/19 -- Adam is reportedly a bartender in the area, and not considered a suspect at this time. A tantalizing new clue has surfaced in the murders of 4 Idaho college students ... two of the victims were seemingly caught on video discussing a person named "Adam" just hours before they were slaughtered.
MOSCOW, ID
