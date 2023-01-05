Read full article on original website
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
The suspect in the murders in Idaho has declined extradition to PennsylvaniaMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
Idaho murders: Mystery white cars on video near crime scene day after student stabbings
Two white car sightings were recorded near the King Road home in Moscow after four University of Idaho students were killed. Suspect Bryan Kohberger drove a white Hyundai Elantra.
Online Sleuths Claim To Spot Idaho Murder Suspect At Victims' Vigil
The vigil was held 17 days after the murder.
KREM
Police: Moscow murder suspect traveled to Lewis-Clark Valley in hours after four Idaho students killed
CLARKSTON, Wash. — An affidavit in the Moscow murder case against Bryan Kohberger shows his cell phone location in the hours following the quadruple homicide, investigators say. That court document details how the suspect traveled roughly 35 miles from Pullman, where he lived, to the Lewis-Clark Valley just hours...
What we know and what is left to be answered in Idaho murders
MOSCOW, Idaho — Court documents in the murders of four University of Idaho students were released Thursday, revealing what investigators knew and when throughout the investigation, but some questions remain. The students – Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho; Xana Kernodle,...
Sand Hills Express
Never-before-seen photos and details about accused Idaho killer
Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
Kamiah Man Arrested in Connection to Elk City Burglary
KAMIAH - On Friday, January 6, 2023, the Lewis County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at 3240 Highway 62, near the City of Kamiah. With the assistance of the Idaho County Sheriff's Office drone deployment team, and Detectives division, the search warrant was executed at approximately 08:30 am. As a result of the search warrant obtained by lead investigator Sergeant Mark Pagliaro, -50-- year old Ralph Donaldson was taken into custody. Donaldson is currently being held on charges including two counts of Grand Theft and one count of Trafficking in Methamphetamine. The stolen items relate to a 2022 burglary in the Elk City, Idaho, area and a theft in Elk, Washington.
FOX 28 Spokane
Police: Phone data shows man accused of killing Idaho students visited area of victims’ home a dozen times since June
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Police: Phone data shows man accused of killing Idaho students visited area of victims’ home a dozen times since June.
KIMA TV
Sister of accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger starred in slasher horror flick
MOSCOW, Idaho (TND) — The sister of the suspected killer in the University of Idaho murders apparently starred in a low-budget slasher film years ago. Amanda Kohberger, sister of Bryan Kohberger, starred as "Lori" in the 2011 horror film "Two Days Back." The 96-minute flick focuses on a group...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Car Chase Suspect Gets Away Because of Washington’s Laws Restricting Law Enforcement; 2nd Local Incident in a Week
For the second time in less than a week, Washington’s restrictions on law enforcement have allowed a local car chase suspect to get away. Around 9:00 this morning, a Moscow Police Officer got into a car chase with the driver of a black Ford Focus. The officer tried to make the traffic stop for erratic driving. A chase ensued at the Palouse Mall where the driver drove over an island in the parking lot. The driver then headed into Washington on State Route 270 at a high rate of speed. The Moscow officer had to stop at the border and radioed ahead to local Washington authorities to stop the vehicle. Pullman Police radioed back to authorities in Idaho that they couldn’t stop the car.
koze.com
Court Docs: Kohberger Traveled to Clarkston in Hours Following Alleged Quadruple Murders
MOSCOW, ID – A Probable Cause Affidavit says 28-year-old Brian Kohberger traveled to Clarkston just hours after the alleged murders of four University of Idaho students in mid-November. The documents also state that cell phone records also indicate that he was in the area of King Road at least a dozen times leading up to the stabbings.
Here's why the search warrant for the Moscow murder suspect's apartment is sealed
SPOKANE, Wash. — Whitman County has sealed the search warrant for University of Idaho student murder suspect Bryan Kohberger's residence at the Steptoe Village Apartments in Pullman. According to court documents, releasing the search warrant would create serious and imminent threats to law enforcement and could prematurely end the...
Canola could reach 400,000 acres in 2023
MOSCOW - Northwest canola farmers could reach 400,000 acres this year, says the leader of the region’s canola association. “I hope we hit 400,000 acres — I would think we could,” said Karen Sowers, executive director of the Pacific Northwest Canola Association. “The demand is certainly there, so we’re going to rely on the weather and hope Mother Nature is as friendly as last year, or even more so.”
Idaho suspect Bryan Kohberger turned ‘aggressive’ in high school: former friend
The criminology doctoral student suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students transformed into an aggressive and violent bully at the end of high school, a former friend claims. Nick Mcloughlin, of Pleasant Valley, Pennsylvania, told the Daily Beast he was appalled when he learned his high school buddy Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested Friday in connection to the brutal November slayings. The two had been friends during their teenage years, Mcloughlin said. They spent half their days at Pleasant Valley High and the other half taking heating and air conditioning work classes at Monroe County’s vocational school. But the relationship dissolved after...
Washington State ends No. 5 Arizona's home winning streak
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The roars from Washington State's locker room echoed through a hallway underneath the stands at McKale Center. An understandable celebration after the Cougars had just sent Arizona's fans to the exits early with their first road win over a top-5 opponent in 122 years of basketball.
Cops spoke with Idaho murder victim on phone prior to quadruple slaying, new footage reveals
Newly released bodycam footage reveals authorities previously responded to a wild party at the off-campus house where four University of Idaho students were slain on November 13, and even spoke to one of the victims via phone. In the video obtained by the true crime YouTube channel “Truth & Transparency,” Moscow police officers are seen addressing a noise complaint at 1122 King Road on the night of Sept. 1, 2022. After knocking on the door for about 10 minutes, the officers are greeted by a raucous party of young people, one of whom informs them that the residents are not home. “They left...
TMZ.com
New Clue About 'Adam' in Murder Case Of 4 Idaho College Students
6:27 AM PT -- 12/19 -- Adam is reportedly a bartender in the area, and not considered a suspect at this time. A tantalizing new clue has surfaced in the murders of 4 Idaho college students ... two of the victims were seemingly caught on video discussing a person named "Adam" just hours before they were slaughtered.
