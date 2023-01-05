Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
101.9 KELO-FM
Weather didn’t stop donors during Heroes Behind the Badges blood drive
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Mother Nature offered plenty of challenges during this year’s Heroes Behind the Badges blood drive event in Sioux Falls. The competition between Sioux Falls Police and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue started December 23rd and ended Saturday. The Community Blood Bank says record setting cold and a snow storm didn’t stop dedicated blood donors. The winner of the 27th Heroes Behind the Badges blood drive is Sioux Falls Fire Rescue. They topped the Sioux Falls Police Department by a final tally of 598 donation votes over 546.
101.9 KELO-FM
Sickies Garage in Sioux Falls offering free Glazed Doughnut Burger for National Law Enforcement Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Today is National Law Enforcement Day and Sickies Garage in Sioux Falls is celebrating by offering a free Glazed Doughnut Burger to any and all law enforcement officers. Whether you’re a police officer, trooper, sheriff, marshal or corrections officer, stop in anytime before 10...
101.9 KELO-FM
Minnehaha County Sheriff looking for escapee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office is looking for an escapee. Authorities are looking for Aundrea Marie LaPlante. She is wanted for second degree escape. LaPlante is 32 years old, stands five foot eight and weighs 140 pounds. If you have any information as...
101.9 KELO-FM
SDSU football team to be honored Tuesday in Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The national champion South Dakota State football team will be honored Tuesday, January 9, during a public event at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings. The National Championship Celebration begins at 5 p.m. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and no admission will be charged.
101.9 KELO-FM
Stampede fall to Buccaneers 2-1
DES MOINES, IA (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Stampede fell to the Des Moines Buccaneers, 1-2, Saturday evening. The Stampede are now 12-16-1 this season, with a record of 10-15-1 in United States Hockey League play. A scoreless first period found activity within the penalty boxes of the Herd...
101.9 KELO-FM
SDSU dominates rival Bison to claim championship
FRISCO, TX (KELO.com) — The NDSU Bison football team has never lost a game played in Frisco, Texas, until the met their rivals Sunday afternoon. The SDSU Jackrabbits dominated in the FCS National Championship game, defeating NDSU 45-21. This is the first national championship title for SDSU Jackrabbit football.
101.9 KELO-FM
Herd down Buccaneers 5-2
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Stampede earned another tally in the win column on Friday evening, with a 5-2 victory over the Des Moines Buccaneers. A back-and-forth first and second period kept the matchup close after 40 minutes of play. The Stampede marked three goals, two in the first period and one in the second, and the Buccaneers marking two, one in each period.
Comments / 0