El Paso, TX

The Center Square

Biden skips border, meeting with local residents, media in El Paso stop

(The Center Square) – On his first trip to the southern border since he’s been in office, President Joe Biden met with Democratic officials in El Paso but didn’t actually visit the border, where record apprehensions are taking place. He also didn’t visit the downtown area overrun by homeless migrants, meet with local residents, make formal remarks or speak with reporters. After the president arrived at the airport, reporters waited to speak with him and expressed their expectation to hear him give remarks, The Center...
EL PASO, TX
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn't invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden's border visit leads to blowback from Left

President Joe Biden satisfied long-standing calls from conservatives by deciding to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas, over the weekend. The visit comes alongside a host of new immigration measures designed to stem the record flow of illegal crossings. While border hawks remain skeptical, the move also comes with the risk of alienating Biden's more progressive supporters.
EL PASO, TX
Washington Examiner

Democratic Colorado governor says state will no longer bus immigrants to cities

Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced he was reversing course on immigrant busing to other Democratic-led cities after conversations with the cities' mayors. The Democratic governor announced on Tuesday the plan to bus immigrants to Chicago and New York City, saying that most of the immigrants that were dropped off in Colorado did not plan for the state to be their final destination. On Saturday, however, he announced that he would discontinue the practice following discussions with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Mayor Eric Adams.
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

AOC says US must stop 'granting refuge' to Bolsonaro in Florida

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said the United States must "cease granting refuge" to former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Florida as supporters of the former president stormed the Brazilian Congress and presidential palace on Sunday. After losing a second bid for president in the 2022 election to Luiz Inacio Lula...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

California Gov. Gavin Newsom slams GOP: They 'kidnap migrants' and 'demonize Mickey Mouse'

California Gov. Gavin Newsom used his second-term inaugural address at the state Capitol to take swipes at leading nameless Republican politicians. “They’re promoting grievance and victimhood, in an attempt to erase so much of the progress you and I have witnessed in our lifetime,” Newsom told the crowd on Thursday. “They make it harder to vote and easier to buy illegal guns."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden should deport Prince Harry to kick off immigration crisis crackdown

As Joe Biden finally heads to the southern border for the first time, not just in his presidency but his entire political career, a prominent and privileged immigrant to the States has bragged about violating U.S. immigration law. Amid a historic immigration crisis plaguing the country, Prince Harry almost surely lied to immigration authorities about his prevalent use of Schedule I drugs and Schedule II narcotics.
Washington Examiner

Diamond from Diamond and Silk dead, Trump announces

Ineitha Lynnette "Diamond" Hardaway from the Diamond and Silk conservative political blogging duo has died, former President Donald Trump announced Monday. Hardaway became famous alongside her sister Herneitha Rochelle Hardaway Richardson for her unabashed support of Trump and conservative political punditry. The two sisters made appearances at multiple Trump rallies and had a friendly rapport with the former president.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden, 'vacationer in chief'

First, it appeared hard to believe that any president could vacation as much or spend as many nights away from the White House as former President Barack Obama. Then, former President Donald Trump topped him with visits to his resorts in New Jersey and Florida, especially during the traditional summer and Christmas breaks.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden's Potemkin trip to the southern border

Days before President Joe Biden visited El Paso, Texas, this afternoon, local and federal authorities began clearing out migrant encampments. Federal agents said this was a response to community complaints of rising crime, but it is more likely that the president's impending visit and the need to avoid embarrassing photos was decisive.
EL PASO, TX
Washington Examiner

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro admitted to US hospital amid protest aftermath

Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro was admitted to an American hospital one day after his supporters stormed Brazil's National Congress, presidential palace, and other government buildings. He was admitted to AdventHealth Celebration, a hospital outside Orlando, after complaining of severe abdominal pain, according to Globo. Bolsonaro has repeatedly suffered from...

