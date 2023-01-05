Read full article on original website
trolling for democrats
4d ago
They probably cause more accidents then they prevent. I believe it’s unconstitutional not to be able to question the camera (accuser) therefore all tickets should be null and void. Just like the gun grab in chapel hill, it’s all a money grab by the ones that are supposedly on our side.
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
Fireworks, Bacon, and "Excited" SoldiersJohn D. FieldsCarolina Beach, NC
North Carolina witness describes football-shaped object at tree lineRoger MarshNavassa, NC
WECT
The Healing Place treatment facility to open soon as construction wraps
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A 200-bed long-term treatment facility, The Healing Place, is almost ready to open its doors to people in southeastern North Carolina struggling with substance abuse, and the New Hanover County commissioners approved a lease agreement with the operator of the facility on Monday. “The construction of...
Ex-North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn says he’s moved to Florida
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has moved to Florida, according to his recent social media post. Cawthorn, a Republican from Henderson County, officially left Congress last week, months after he lost his GOP primary to Chuck Edwards, the eventual 11th District general election winner. The Asheville Citizen-Times reported […]
WECT
Education activist says trespass notice from school district ‘is personal’
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - What started as a disagreement on Facebook between Sandy Eyles, a local activist, and Stefanie Adams, a former New Hanover County Board of Education member, turned into a public argument caught on camera. Now, Eyles is banned from attending school board meetings until July. In September...
WECT
Wilmington police reports decrease in violent crime in 2022, 11 homicides
The YWCA Lower Cape Fear has announced that it is looking for volunteers for its Grandparent Support Network (GSN) for the spring of 2023. The Healing Place treatment facility to open soon as construction wraps. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A 200-bed long-term treatment facility, The Healing Place, is almost...
As maintenance continues, North Carolina voter rolls still led by the unaffiliated
(The Center Square) – More than 180,000 voter registrations have been cleared from the rolls by county election boards as part of biennial list maintenance, with unaffiliated and Democrat registrations declining the most. Over the last week, county election boards removed 188,396 voter registrations, including 79,939 that were unaffiliated, 64,401 Democrats, 42,125 Republicans, and 1,959 Libertarians; 28 Green Party registrations were added. The changes through Jan. 7 are part of...
WECT
UNCW receives over $1 million in funding to help local students interested in STEM
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington announced it has received $1.1 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Education to support local high school students through their Seahawk Upward Bound Math and Science (UBMS) Program. According to the announcement, Seahawk UBMS is part of the...
kiss951.com
The Food Network Says This Is North Carolina’s Best BBQ
North Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for North Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Skyling Inn in Ayden North Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
WECT
Pender County Schools partners with Burgaw to add school resource officers
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw and Pender County have partnered together to increase the presence of school resource officers in Pender County Schools. C.F. Pope Elementary School will have a full-time Burgaw Police officer assigned to its campus as of Monday, Jan. 9, and the PCSO middle school SRO position will also transition to a Burgaw officer in February.
outerbanksvoice.com
NCDMV Customers: Beware of Scam Targeting N.C. Residents
(North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles) The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles routinely receives complaints from customers who have been targeted by scammers claiming to be representatives of either the DMV or the N.C. Department of Transportation. Recently, several law enforcement agencies have reported that many unsuspecting DMV customers are...
WECT
NCDOT: Wilmington International Airport contributes $2.5 billion in economic impact
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s “The State of Aviation” for January 2023, they announced that the aviation industry’s economic impact totaled $72.3 billion. Based on the most recent year with complete data, 2021, the Wilmington International Airport contributed $2.5 billion in economic impact.
North Carolina Man 'Dropped To The Floor' After Massive Lottery Win
He couldn't believe his luck when his wife told him he won.
NC woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ set for parole hearing after Gov. Cooper commutes sentence
Janet Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set a futon on fire on a deck at the Campus Walk Apartments off Spring Garden Street on Feb. 15, 2002.
2/3 of NC’s counties now colored orange on CDC map with highest COVID-19 levels
A total of 68 counties were in the orange zone in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s map updated Thursday night — including every county in the CBS 17 viewing area but four.
whqr.org
The fallout from Sheriff Jody Greene's resignation, plus red-light camera redux
On this episode, we’re taking a look at the fallout for Jody Greene, the former Columbus County Sheriff who resigned on Wednesday of this week. The move came after a petition from the district attorney Jon David asking a judge to remove him and disqualify him from serving following the release of racist recordings of Greene caught making statements about his own deputies. We also look into the questions as to why the recordings, which were made in 2019, were released in 2022 and what’s next for Columbus County — as well as Jody Greene.
WECT
Plans submitted for Hilton hotel in Mayfaire area
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans have been submitted to Wilmington’s planning board for a new hotel in the Mayfaire area. The Tru by Hilton would be located at 1010 Ashes Dr., next to the SpringHill Suites by Marriott. Plans call for 101 hotel rooms in the four-story building. The...
North Carolina embraces a budding restaurant & professional chef named The Governor
Ahead of Triangle restaurant week in North Carolina (January 23-29, 2023), this budding restaurant should be recognized. Established in 2021, The Governor Place, opened a restaurant in Pembroke, NC under the ownership of Chef Antonio Vincent, a member of the American Culinary Federation North Carolina Chapter.
NC one of the hot spots for human trafficking, report shows
There are several reasons why North Carolina is among the top 10 states with reports of human trafficking.
cbs17
Car wreck closes streets near North Raleigh Target
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A two-car wreck closed streets around Triangle Town Center in North Raleigh on Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported just before 3:30 p.m. near 7900 Old Wake Forest Road, which is at the entrance to a Target store. The wreck happened at the entrance to...
jocoreport.com
NCDOT Says All-Way Stop Coming Soon To NC 42 East Intersection
SELMA – The NC Department of Transportation says an all-way stop will be installed soon at the intersection of NC 42 East and Thanksgiving Fire Department Road. In August 2022, the NCDOT announced a contract had been awarded to install all-way stops at nine Johnston County intersections to improve safety. At the time, the NCDOT said the contractor could begin work as early as August to October 2022 with completion in seven months.
WRAL
New lanes on the horizon for 2023
The new year will bring some new lanes for Wake County drivers on one of the busiest interchanges. The Interstate 40 widening project plans to have more sections of the project completed. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has been working on the widening project since 1998, but the state...
