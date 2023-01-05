ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

trolling for democrats
4d ago

They probably cause more accidents then they prevent. I believe it’s unconstitutional not to be able to question the camera (accuser) therefore all tickets should be null and void. Just like the gun grab in chapel hill, it’s all a money grab by the ones that are supposedly on our side.

FOX8 News

Ex-North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn says he’s moved to Florida

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has moved to Florida, according to his recent social media post. Cawthorn, a Republican from Henderson County, officially left Congress last week, months after he lost his GOP primary to Chuck Edwards, the eventual 11th District general election winner. The Asheville Citizen-Times reported […]
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

As maintenance continues, North Carolina voter rolls still led by the unaffiliated

(The Center Square) – More than 180,000 voter registrations have been cleared from the rolls by county election boards as part of biennial list maintenance, with unaffiliated and Democrat registrations declining the most. Over the last week, county election boards removed 188,396 voter registrations, including 79,939 that were unaffiliated, 64,401 Democrats, 42,125 Republicans, and 1,959 Libertarians; 28 Green Party registrations were added. The changes through Jan. 7 are part of...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

The Food Network Says This Is North Carolina’s Best BBQ

North Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for North Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Skyling Inn in Ayden North Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
AYDEN, NC
WECT

Pender County Schools partners with Burgaw to add school resource officers

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw and Pender County have partnered together to increase the presence of school resource officers in Pender County Schools. C.F. Pope Elementary School will have a full-time Burgaw Police officer assigned to its campus as of Monday, Jan. 9, and the PCSO middle school SRO position will also transition to a Burgaw officer in February.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

NCDMV Customers: Beware of Scam Targeting N.C. Residents

(North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles) The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles routinely receives complaints from customers who have been targeted by scammers claiming to be representatives of either the DMV or the N.C. Department of Transportation. Recently, several law enforcement agencies have reported that many unsuspecting DMV customers are...
whqr.org

The fallout from Sheriff Jody Greene's resignation, plus red-light camera redux

On this episode, we’re taking a look at the fallout for Jody Greene, the former Columbus County Sheriff who resigned on Wednesday of this week. The move came after a petition from the district attorney Jon David asking a judge to remove him and disqualify him from serving following the release of racist recordings of Greene caught making statements about his own deputies. We also look into the questions as to why the recordings, which were made in 2019, were released in 2022 and what’s next for Columbus County — as well as Jody Greene.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Plans submitted for Hilton hotel in Mayfaire area

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Plans have been submitted to Wilmington’s planning board for a new hotel in the Mayfaire area. The Tru by Hilton would be located at 1010 Ashes Dr., next to the SpringHill Suites by Marriott. Plans call for 101 hotel rooms in the four-story building. The...
WILMINGTON, NC
cbs17

Car wreck closes streets near North Raleigh Target

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A two-car wreck closed streets around Triangle Town Center in North Raleigh on Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported just before 3:30 p.m. near 7900 Old Wake Forest Road, which is at the entrance to a Target store. The wreck happened at the entrance to...
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

NCDOT Says All-Way Stop Coming Soon To NC 42 East Intersection

SELMA – The NC Department of Transportation says an all-way stop will be installed soon at the intersection of NC 42 East and Thanksgiving Fire Department Road. In August 2022, the NCDOT announced a contract had been awarded to install all-way stops at nine Johnston County intersections to improve safety. At the time, the NCDOT said the contractor could begin work as early as August to October 2022 with completion in seven months.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

New lanes on the horizon for 2023

The new year will bring some new lanes for Wake County drivers on one of the busiest interchanges. The Interstate 40 widening project plans to have more sections of the project completed. The North Carolina Department of Transportation has been working on the widening project since 1998, but the state...
WAKE COUNTY, NC

