WVNews
West Virginia University alum gives $50K scholarship gift to aid women pursuing STEM degrees at WVU
MORGANTOWN (WV News) — A West Virginia University alumnus aims to boost the number of women working in STEM fields via a $50,000 scholarship gift to his alma mater. Bob Alban, of Bedford, New Hampshire, said his daughters’ passion for curiosity inspired him to establish the Montshire Advisors Scholarship to Advance Women in STEM. The scholarship will be awarded to undergraduate students pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering and math, with first preference for underrepresented women.
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Commission to consider GSA and ARPA payments
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission on Wednesday will consider a more than $570,000 payment for general services annex construction and payout of an additional $367,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds. They will also consider organizational matters for 2023, including electing a president, making appointments...
WVNews
WVU Extension offers EMT training free of cost
MORGANTOWN (WV News) —There is a shortage of emergency medical service providers in West Virginia and across the nation. To help combat this issue, West Virginia University Extension will offer a free emergency medical technician course, from Jan. 26 through May 13. This EMT training course is taught by...
WVNews
WVU Medicine holds ribbon cutting for $1.5 million Fairmont Gateway Clinic expansion
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — WVU Medicine held a ribbon cutting for a $1.5 million expansion to its Fairmont Gateway Clinic on Monday morning, with additions to the building allowing for more services to be provided to the public. The clinic originally opened in 2017, and since 2020 it...
WVNews
WVU Medicine expands Fairmont Gateway Clinic footprint, services
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — WVU Medicine officials today (Jan. 9) cut the ribbon on a $1.5 million expansion of the Fairmont Gateway Clinic. Since the Clinic opened in 2017, it has exceeded expectations for clinic volume with 77,000 patient visits in 2022. It has seen a 45 percent increase in patient volumes since 2020, with many of those patients visiting the Urgent Care, which is open from 7:45 a.m. to 8 p.m. 363 days a year, closing only for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
WVNews
COVID death rate among senior citizens is alarming
As expected, COVID cases are on the rise in West Virginia following the holidays. Many counties in the North Central region, including Harrison, Marion, Taylor, Lewis, Upshur and Doddridge, are at high community levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There is a new variant, XBB.1.5, and...
WVNews
BrassFest at West Virginia Wesleyan to feature West Virginia Brass Quintet
BUCKHANNON, West Virginia — West Virginia Wesleyan College's first BrassFest, set for Sunday, Jan. 15, will feature the West Virginia Brass Quintet. There will be two concerts throughout the day; an opening concert featuring the WV Brass Quintet at 1 p.m. and a finale concert at 7 p.m. featuring guest artists, members of the Wesleyan community, and a festival Brass Ensemble.
WVNews
Homicide suspect arrested driving through Morgantown (West Virginia)
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Members of the U.S. Marshals Mountain State Fugitive Task Force and four other North Central West Virginia police agencies arrested a Pennsylvania man wanted out of Pittsburgh for homicide. William Fitzgerald, 50, of Pennsylvania was taken into custody on I-79 northbound outside Morgantown.
WVNews
West Virginia Wesleyan will honor life, work of Martin Luther King Jr. with 3 events on Buckhannon campus
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — West Virginia Wesleyan College’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Office of Religious and Spiritual Life are hosting three events in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. The MLK Worship Service will begin at 11 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 15, in Wesley Chapel. Dr. Dedriell...
WVNews
Binegar enters plea to murder in Barbour County Circuit Court
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WV News) — Stoane M. Binegar appeared for a plea hearing before Judge Shawn Nines in Barbour County Circuit Court on January 9th. Prosecuting Attorney Thomas Hoxie represented the State of West Virginia, and Attorney Michael Safcsak represented Mr. Binegar. Mr. Binegar was previously indicted for Murder and Robbery in the First Degree for killing Mr. David Heater and stealing money from him.
WVNews
Geno Smith's resurgence a bright light in dark WVU athletic times
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — If ever a university was in need of a feel-good sports story to help it through troubled times, it is West Virginia University, which has seen not only its football program but its basketball program fall upon lean times. The thing is, there has...
WVNews
Titus' upset earns WVU honor
After stunning the No. 1 wrestler in the country at 141 pounds to lift West Virginia over No. 21 Pitt, redshirt freshman Jordan Titus of the West Virginia University wrestling team has been named the WVU Student-Athlete of the Week. Titus claimed a 3-1 decision over No. 1 Cole Matthews...
WVNews
Ann Marie Mascak Davis
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Ann Marie Mascak Davis, 86, of Shinnston, passed away on January 5, 2023, after a long illness. Ann was born on November 14, 1936, in Hutchinson, WV, the only child of John Mascak and Veronica Mozuke Mascak.
WVNews
John Wilson Sr.
AURORA, W.Va. — John Edward Wilson Sr., 80, of Aurora, W.Va., died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Garrett Regional Medical Center, Oakland. Born Aug. 22, 1942, in Oakland, he was a son of the late John Montgomery and Lucille E. (Glaze) Wilson.
WVNews
WVU downs Kansas State for first Big 12 win
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WV News) — Powered by a trio of 20-point performances, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team picked up its first Big 12 Conference win of the season on Saturday afternoon, by defeating Kansas State, 77-70, inside Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan. West Virginia (10-4, 1-2 Big...
WVNews
Upshur County grand jury returns more than 30 indictments
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — A grand jury in Upshur County returned more than 30 indictments Monday, according to Upshur County Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Hinkle. An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
WVNews
Shinnston, West Virginia, man pleads guilty to first-degree murder & robbery in Barbour homicide
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — A 20-year-old Shinnston man could be looking at life in prison without parole when he’s sentenced at a later date for first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. Stoane Mason Binegar pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Shawn D. Nines to the two felonies, according to...
WVNews
Rev. Jonathan Acord
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — West Virginia Wesleyan College’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusi…
WVNews
Bridgeport swimming picks up pair of victories over Philip Barbour and Grafton
PHILIPPI, W. Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport coasted to a pair of team wins in high school swimming competition at Alderson Broaddus University Monday evening. Bridgeport edged out Philip Barbour for first in the boys team race, 138-79, while Grafton scored 27 points to claim third.
WVNews
Donna Harvey
KITZMILLER — Donna Lee Harvey, 75, of Kitzmiller, passed away at UPMC Altoona on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Born in Keyser, W.Va. on June 7, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Harold “Hoss” and Frances “Frankie” Metz of Rawlings.
