Sicknick's wrongful death claim against Trump is the most severe allegation to dateVictorWashington, DC
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Shipley Brings Its Scrumptious Made-Fresh-Daily Donuts to OdentonMadocOdenton, MD
A new development in the disappearance of a Massachusetts woman who worked in DC real estateMario DonevskiWashington, DC
'White House is full of hypocrites, led by Hypocrite-in-Chief' - Abbott as he defends busing migrants during ChristmasVictorTexas State
alxnow.com
Notes: Popular D.C. brewery opening new location in the Carlyle neighborhood
☔ Today’s weather: Clear throughout the day. High of 46 and low of 34. ⛅ Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy throughout the day. High of 45 and low of 33. Sunrise at 7:28 am and sunset at 5:05 pm. 🚨 You need to know. The story came out late on...
tysonsreporter.com
What Fairfax County restaurants to hit up for Restaurant Week
Winter Restaurant Week is scheduled to kick off next week, and over 20 eateries across Fairfax County are signed up to offer special offerings as part of the event. During Restaurant Week — a bi-annual event sponsored by Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) — participating restaurants in the D.C. region offer special menus to encourage locals to try new locations around the area.
rockvillenights.com
Jolly Yolly Kids under construction at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Is now under construction at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. An indoor gym, playground and learning center for children, Jolly Yolly can also host birthday parties. It is one of the few tenants that gets to design an exterior storefront at the mall. Look for Jolly Yolly on Level 1 next to The Cheesecake Factory, in the Old Navy wing.
Alexandria Restaurant Week to kick off in January
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Calling all DMV foodies! Alexandria will host their restaurant week from Jan. 20-29. Dozens of restaurants across Alexandria will be participating and if you would like to indulge in the food scene stay tuned for a week full of tasty cuisine. Residents and visitors can explore...
luxury-houses.net
Commanding Breathtaking Parkland Views in McLean, VA, this Masterpiece Hits Market for $4.7M
The Estate in McLean is a luxurious home located in gated community with 24/7 professional security now available for sale. This home located at 7686 Ballestrade Ct, McLean, Virginia; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 11,445 square feet of living spaces. Call Patricia Hill-tilch (301-440-1231), Altaf S Mohamed (301-928-5929) – Compass for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in McLean.
Silver Spring Apartment Complex Sold for $20 Million
An 87-unit garden apartment complex in East Silver Spring has been sold for $20 million, according to a press release from the seller’s broker. Parkside Terrace at 502 Easley St. was purchased by a partnership led by Enterprise Community Development, a Baltimore-based nonprofit that develops and manages affordable rental homes, according to the company website.
alxnow.com
‘The most blighted property in the West End’ gets redevelopment recommendation from Planning Commission
A West End property rendered uninhabitable by a fire more than 10 years ago could finally see redevelopment into a new townhouse development — and Covid might have played a role. The Planning Commission (item 8) unanimously recommended approval for 6336 Stevenson Avenue, which one commissioner called “the most...
theburn.com
150 year-old canal lies hidden in the woods of Lansdowne
By nature, I’m a history buff. I enjoy learning about the past – especially the local past and the history of the places where I live. Before becoming editor of Ashburn Magazine, I wrote three history books about the Florida community I lived in. So, when I heard...
Washington Examiner
DC Union Station officials strategize to bring back customers
Washington, D.C.'s iconic 115-year-old landmark Union Station was once a bustling train station with a dining scene and retail stores for commuters. Inside now are vacant shops after vendors were driven out by rising crime. Just outside its entrance, tourists have been greeted with homeless camps on the front lawn.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Atlas Brew Works to Open Brewery and Tap Room in Alexandria
Atlas Brew Works will open a third location, slated for a late-2023 opening, in the new Carlyle Crossing mixed-use development in Alexandria, the company announced Friday. The brewery and tap room, located within walking distance of the King Street and Eisenhower Avenue Metro stations, will also offer food from award-winning Andy’s Pizza.
alxnow.com
Poll: Should Alexandria implement more ‘no turn on red’ restrictions?
Alexandria plans to eliminate right turning on red at several intersections along Patrick and Henry street, but some of its neighbors have gone even further. Allowing right turns on red started along the east coast in the 1970s as a fuel-saving measure and it became nationwide policy in the 80s.
bethesdamagazine.com
100-plus cyclists use Old Georgetown Road bike lanes to rally support for changes
More than 100 bikers convened in a parking lot and posed for a video camera Sunday at Old Georgetown Road and West Cedar Lane before they embarked on a journey along Old Georgetown Road. Organizers said they wanted to show elected officials and opponents that people throughout the region had used newly installed bike lanes on the state road.
alxnow.com
Saving herself: Alexandria author kidnapped by Somali pirates to publish second book
Getting rescued from Somali pirates by Navy SEALs is one thing, but at the end of the day Jessica Buchanan had to save herself. An Ohio native, Buchanan was an aid worker in northern Somalia when she and fellow aid worker Poul Hagen Thisted were kidnapped in October 2011. With an untreated thyroid condition worsening, she was kept on a starvation diet and slept in the open desert for 93 days. She was rescued by a team of 24 U.S. Navy SEALs, and President Obama phoned Buchanan’s father to inform him on the news of her release.
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County offering free fitness passes at recreation centers
Montgomery County officials want to help resident gets fit in the new year by offering free fitness passes at various recreation centers. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan explains.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Office of Animal Services Warns That Canine Influenza Is Being Found in the County and Around the Washington Region
Per Montgomery County: Cases of canine influenza virus have been reported by a number of veterinary practices in Montgomery County and in other localities within the Washington Region. The Montgomery County Office of Animal Services (OAS) wants dog owners to be aware, and take precautions, regarding the respiratory disease that is caused by a specific strain of the Type A influenza virus and is highly contagious.
This Virginia Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the State
When it comes to donuts, bigger is always better and this unique bakery in Virginia definitely understands that concept. If you've never paid a visit to the legendary Texas Donuts in northern VA, you are definitely missing out.
loudoun.gov
January Loudoun County Auction Features Bargains on Surplus Items
If getting organized is on your list of New Year’s resolutions, the current Loudoun County surplus auction features helpful items, including wooden desks and filing cabinets, metal cabinets and a conference room cabinet with a whiteboard. In addition to computer equipment and other miscellaneous items, the auction features a variety of vehicles, including a 2008 Ford F-350 XL Super Duty Diesel 4X4 with a plow. The auction will close at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in Maryland
A fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 6, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Maryland location in Landover Hills.
Inside Nova
Capital Beltway closed for hours as tractor-trailer burned
A truck driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries Sunday after his tractor-trailer caught fire on Interstate 495 in Fairfax, closing southbound lanes for hours. The driver crashed near Exit 44 at Georgetown Pike about 1:06 p.m., causing the tractor-trailer to catch fire, said Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller. The driver was...
3 D.C.-area developments to watch in 2023
The first Amazon buildings in Washington are coming soon, along with trendy office-to-apartment turnovers and a new waterfront development in Navy Yard. Why it matters: By the end of the year, our cityscape will (once again) look and feel different. Here are three of the most interesting projects on our radar in 2023:The Amazonification of ArlingtonHQ2’s arrival in Northern Virginia is springing up new residential and office towers, and the first phase of construction is expected to end this year.What’s happening: Amazon’s giant helix building (the one that’s either shaped like an ice cream cone or a certain emoji) isn’t ready, but...
