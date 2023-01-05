ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

KSNB Local4

Small Town Famous set to grow in the downtown

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings City Council voted to let a small business expand in the downtown, 8-0. Small town famous now plans to expand into the Wolbach Building. This comes as a big move for the store as now they plan to become a three-story shopping experience. There will be retail on all three floors and even a possible children’s play area on the second floor.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings’ Nonneman lands No. 1 in Top 5 Plays

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Second edition of Top 5 Plays of 2023 is here!. 5. UNK women’s basketball’s Kirsch earns 12 points in the Lopers win over 11th ranked Missouri Southern. 4. UNK boys wrestling’s Perry Swarm wins by pin in the KHS Concert Hall event and improves...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Shelton girls basketball squeaks past GICC

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A big day in Kearney Saturday as some of the most talented girls basketball teams faced off at the Nebraska Showcase!. Shelton faced off against Grand Island Central Catholic. In a back and forth fight, Shelton comes out top dog winning, 36-34. See embedded video for...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings Parks and Rec hosts city-wide garage sale

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - With chilly temperature, some people may not want to stand outside for a bargain. Hastings Parks and Rec put together a garage sale at the city’s auditorium. Clothes, jewelry, sporting goods and more were sold at the garage sale. This was the sixth year Hastings...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Elkhorn North girls basketball earns 17-point victory over Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A big day in Kearney Saturday as some of the most talented girls basketball teams faced off at the Nebraska Showcase!. Kearney went up against Elkhorn North. In the end, the Wolves secure the win, 66-49 the final. See embedded video for highlights.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

St. Mary’s girls basketball soars to victory over Amherst

KEANREY, Neb. (KSNB) - A big day in Kearney Saturday as some of the most talented girls basketball teams faced off at the Nebraska Showcase!. St. Mary’s went up against Amherst. In the end, the Cardinals claim victory in a 52-37 win over the Broncos. See embedded video for...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

UNK men’s basketball falls to Missouri Southern by 10

KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Junior guard Vinson Sigmon Jr. had a game-high 23 points to help Missouri Southern State rally past Nebraska Kearney, 75-65, Saturday evening at the Health & Sports Center. The Lions (10-4, 6-2) push its win streak to six in a row and also has strung...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Grief Support Group starts Tuesday in Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - If you’re grieving the loss of a loved one, CHI Health Good Samaritan and AseraCare Hospice are offering quarterly support in 2023. The first 6-week session of Pathways Through Grief begins Jan. 10 and runs through Feb. 14. The support group meets Tuesdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the hospital’s Cancer Center, 104 W. 33rd St.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Stuhr Museum hosts Stuhr-pendous Saturdays to show off historic archives

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Stuhr Museum kicked off its Stuhr-pendous Saturdays and, on their first day, presented historical achieves. Museum officials presented and explained the historical significance of each piece. Attendees were required to put on latex gloves to hold the items, in order to protect the historical value.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings High teaching next generation of nurses

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Students at Hastings High are taking advantage of a unique experience, to help further their careers in the healthcare field. Mary Lanning Healthcare and Central Community College have partnered with Hastings Public Schools to offer a class, where students can earn their CNA certification. There’s 12...
HASTINGS, NE
Kearney Hub

Tree removal to cause daily closure of Lakeview Drive in Kearney

KEARNEY – The city of Kearney Public Works Department, on behalf of Nebraska Public Power District, has announced that beginning Monday Lakeview Drive from University Drive to 31st Street will be closed daily for tree removal along the lake area. The street will be reopened each evening. The work...
KEARNEY, NE
NebraskaTV

Stores at Conestoga Mall actively looking to move locations due to redevelopment

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Currently the Conestoga Mall has 35 different businesses that will all eventually be impacted by the redevelopment. The project's contractor is Woodsonia Real Estate Inc. The company told NTV News that construction will start on the northern part of the mall. Woodsonia President Drew Snyder said the company is having constant communication with the mall tenants through phone calls and e-mails as many of them need to start looking for other locations outside the mall.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Two arrested following weekend pursuit in Hamilton County

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people following a pursuit early Sunday morning in Hamilton County. At approximately 12:15 a.m. Sunday, a trooper observed a Dodge Magnum speeding on Interstate 80 at mile marker 329, near Aurora. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped away and a chase started.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NE
KSNB Local4

Quiet and warmer weather for the first half of the new week

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - More clouds today kept temperatures a little cooler for most as a weak disturbance moved through. Even saw some flurries this morning across central and southeast spots. Those clouds will clear out this evening and overnight allowing for overnight lows in the upper teens north to low 20s south. Winds will start off from the south at 3 to 8 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.
klkntv.com

Hastings Police searching for missing teen

HASTINGS, Neb. (KLKN) – The Hastings Police Department says 17-year-old Aiden Valentine was reported as a runaway on Saturday. Officials describe him as being 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on his right cheek. If you have any information regarding...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

130 pounds of weed found in Jeep struck by train

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - One person is in jail after a frightening incident turned into a drug arrest. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle/train crash near the Union Pacific crossing on East J Street Friday afternoon. Authorities say a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee attempted to cross the railroad tracks in a non-crossing location just to the north of the legal crossing.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
NebraskaTV

Doniphan woman sentenced on federal charge related to drugs found in GI Airbnb

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Doniphan woman facing a federal drug charge after she was found with drugs in a Grand Island Airbnb has been sentenced to five years in prison. According to federal court records, Kristina Gomez, 37, was given the sentence Thursday on one count of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. She was also sentenced to four years of post-release supervision.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

