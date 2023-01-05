ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady County, NY

Schenectady County resident appointed to head local New York State Police Troop G; Altamont-area native

By Steven Cook
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s1pNg_0k4pc1BV00
Major Dennis J. Schager - Credit: New York State Police

ALBANY – A Schenectady County resident has been appointed to head the local New York State Police Troop G, officials said Thursday.

Maj. Dennis J. Schager, a native of the Altamont area, now heads the troop that covers 10 counties, including Schenectady, Saratoga, Fulton, Montgomery and Schoharie.

Schager most recently served with the state Intelligence Center at Division Headquarters, police said.

He has served with the state police since May 1998, when he entered the academy, police said.

He’s since served with multiple troops, including twice with Troop G, once in Cobleskill and then as station commander in Fonda and Princetown. He made lieutenant in 2013, captain in 2018 and major in April 2022.

Schager grew up in the Altamont area and served in the U.S. Army Reserve and the U.S. Marine Corps until 1996, when he joined the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, officials said. He was mobilized three times in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom, deploying to Bahrain and Iraq. He is married and has three children.

“I’m very thankful for the opportunity to lead the men and women of Troop G,” Schager said in a press release. “It’s a responsibility that I don’t take lightly. I look forward to continuing and building upon our great relationships with other law enforcement agencies and the community we serve.”

Schager replaces Maj. Richard J. O’Brien, who was promoted to the rank of staff inspector of human resources, officials said.

Categories: News, News, Schenectady, Schenectady County

Comments / 0

Related
WNYT

Invasive insect hurting Warren County trees

Warren County leaders are warning people to keep an eye out for an emerald ash borer infestation. The Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District says damage from the invasive insect has been spotted in Queensbury and lake George. Photos show damage to trees on Flat Rock Road in Lake...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Greene County tells DEP no more land purchases

CATSKILL – The Greene County Legislature has unanimously adopted a resolution designed to limit the ability of the New York City Department of Environmental Protection to purchase more land in the county. The resolution adds Greene County to a petition of the Delaware County Board of Supervisors to request...
GREENE COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Fire at Rock City Falls home under investigation

Firefighters made quick work of a fire that broke out at a home in Rock City Falls, Saratoga County on Monday. The fire happened on Woodthrush Court. The fire was contained to the outside of the building, say firefighters. The fire was quickly put out. No one was displaced.
ROCK CITY FALLS, NY
WNYT

Attorney wants indictment tossed in deadly Lake George crash

The attorney for Anthony Futia wants the indictment thrown out. Futia, 33, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide in the deaths of Jamie Persons and Quinton Delgadillo. He’s accused of smashing a Harley Davidson into a group of people on the Warren County Bike Trail. However, Futia’s attorney argues...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State

Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany and was stopped, and taken into custody.
ALBANY, NY
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
4K+
Followers
251
Post
978K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy