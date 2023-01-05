Schenectady County resident appointed to head local New York State Police Troop G; Altamont-area native

Major Dennis J. Schager - Credit: New York State Police

ALBANY – A Schenectady County resident has been appointed to head the local New York State Police Troop G, officials said Thursday.

Maj. Dennis J. Schager, a native of the Altamont area, now heads the troop that covers 10 counties, including Schenectady, Saratoga, Fulton, Montgomery and Schoharie.

Schager most recently served with the state Intelligence Center at Division Headquarters, police said.

He has served with the state police since May 1998, when he entered the academy, police said.

He’s since served with multiple troops, including twice with Troop G, once in Cobleskill and then as station commander in Fonda and Princetown. He made lieutenant in 2013, captain in 2018 and major in April 2022.

Schager grew up in the Altamont area and served in the U.S. Army Reserve and the U.S. Marine Corps until 1996, when he joined the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, officials said. He was mobilized three times in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom, deploying to Bahrain and Iraq. He is married and has three children.

“I’m very thankful for the opportunity to lead the men and women of Troop G,” Schager said in a press release. “It’s a responsibility that I don’t take lightly. I look forward to continuing and building upon our great relationships with other law enforcement agencies and the community we serve.”

Schager replaces Maj. Richard J. O’Brien, who was promoted to the rank of staff inspector of human resources, officials said.

