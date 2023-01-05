ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Haven, MI

WNDU

Two dead after fatal semi crash on US-12 identified

BERTRAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - Two people are dead after a fatal crash on US-12 in Berrien County on Monday afternoon. (Update 10:11 p.m.) According to the Michigan State Police, a preliminary investigation reveals that a driver of a liquid-propane hauler was traveling eastbound on US-12 when the driver crossed the median and struck a gasoline hauler head-on around 3:35 p.m. Some liquid propane did leak from the truck but was quickly contained.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo resident shot, hospitalized in Vernon Street shooting

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that sent one person to the hospital. South Side shooting: One person injured in shooting near South Side neighborhood, police investigating. The shooting happened on Vernon Street after officers received a call about someone being shot, according to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

National Day of Racial Healing events to take place in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Residents of Battle Creek are expected to celebrate the seventh annual National Day of Racial Healing on Jan. 17. The Battle Creek Coalition for Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation, also known as TRHT, is honoring the National Day of Racial Healing with a series of events throughout the day, that will allow residents, organizations and local communities to come together.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
abc57.com

One woman injured in South Bend apartment fire

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Firefighters responded to a call of a fire around 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday at an apartment complex on St. Joseph Street, according to the South Bend Fire Department. Upon arriving, officials located the fire on the third floor of the complex and were able to contain...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's building turns 50 years old

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is celebrating its 50th year being at 1500 Lamont Ave. Both current and former employees were invited to a gathering at the department. Those present were served department themed treats and given a brief history lesson from Kalamazoo County Sheriff, Richard...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo Balloon Fest takes to the skies in mid-August

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Mark your calendars! Kalamazoo's 11th annual Balloon Fest is coming back to Gull Meadow Farms this summer. The 11th annual celebration scheduled to take place Aug. 11-13, according to Gull Meadow Farms in a post on Facebook. 2020 Balloon Fest: Gull Meadow Farms is not hosting...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Paw Paw woman faces several charges

PAW PAW TWP. – A 27-year-old Paw Paw faces several charges, including leaving the scene of a crash and resisting and obstructing police officers, after an incident, Tuesday afternoon, December 27, in Paw Paw Township, according to a press release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office. Van...
PAW PAW, MI
Fox17

Sheriff: murder-suicide in Allegan Co. involves two kids

LEE TOWNSHIP — The Allegan County Sheriff confirmed that a murder-suicide took place on Saturday, involving a family with two kids. Deputies were called to a residence in Lee Township on 54th Street after a man called 911. The man told authorities he went to the house to check...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI

