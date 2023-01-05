Canes need to create a few more roster spots. Where things stand and where more is needed

The Miami Hurricanes football team is down to three open spots below the NCAA’s 85-player scholarship limit.

And that’s probably not going to be enough to fill all the holes on the roster.

So expect a few more Canes players to be encouraged to depart, especially in May.

The new transfer rules allow 60 days per year for athletes to enter the portal and maintain immediate eligibility if they’re changing schools for the first time. (Players transferring a second time must sit out a year.)

For football, the first transfer period began Dec. 5 and runs through Jan. 18.

A second window will be May 1 through 15, which gives players a chance to leave if they emerge from spring practice believing they won’t be in the running for significant playing time.

While it wouldn’t be fair to speculate on names of Hurricanes players who could be shown the door, it wouldn’t be a surprise if a couple of the 17 offensive linemen on scholarship reassess their futures after spring ball. Barring injuries, half or more of them might not play next season.

What’s clear is that UM, ideally, needs at least a half dozen veteran additions.

Mario Cristobal has said that two outside (boundary) receivers will be added.

Per 247 Sports, UM has made an offer to Michigan’s Andrel Anthony Jr., who had 12 catches for 248 yards (a 20.7 average) and three TDs when UM offensive coordinator Josh Gattis was his offensive coordinator at Michigan in 2021. Last season, he had seven catches for 80 yards and a TD.

UM needs at least one more defensive tackle to supplement a group led by Leonard Taylor, Georgia State transfer Thomas Gore (rated by Pro Football Focus as the 22nd-best player in the portal), Jared Harrison-Hunte, Jacob Lichtenstein, Ahmad Moten and freshman Joshua Horton.

Per 247 Sports, Iowa defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols plans to visit UM this weekend. He has 78 tackles (six for loss) and 2.5 sacks in five years at Arkansas, including 16 tackles last season. He would project as potentially a fourth or fifth tackle if Miami offers.

Per Canesport, UM has offered Texas State defensive tackle Davon Sears, but Penn State, Tennessee and Oklahoma are his finalists.

So between wide receiver and defensive tackle, that’s three bodies that absolutely need to be added.

While UM has four promising incoming freshmen at linebacker, there’s not enough veteran depth behind Wesley Bissainthe, Corey Flagg Jr and Washington State transfer Francisco Mauigoa. You need at least one more, maybe two.

Safety depth is precarious following the decisions of Avantae Williams, Al Blades Jr. and Keshawn Washington to move on.

UM has restored Brian Balom’s name on its official roster after he reversed his decision to enter the portal. But Miami hasn’t clarified his status. Besides Williams, Kinchens and Balom, second-year player Markeith Williams is the only other safety on the roster with experience, and it’s very limited.

Kaleb Spencer, a freshman linebacker from Virginia, is expected to play safety at UM.

And four-star Fort Lauderdale Dillard prospect Antione Jackson can play corner or safety. But another veteran safety is needed, one who’s comfortable being a No. 3 behind Kamren Kinchens and James Williams.

So that’s six more veterans needed, depending on if you try to find one or two linebackers.

And keep in mind that five-star cornerback Cormani McClain would take one of those three open slots if he signs with Miami in February. McClain donned a UM hat and held up the U at recent Under Armour All-American bowl availabilities, according to The Athletic.

Because TreVonte Citizen and Don Chaney Jr. are coming off injuries, a case could be made to add a sixth scholarship running back besides those two, freshmen Mark Fletcher and Christopher Johnson and Henry Parrish Jr.

But a sixth would perhaps be viewed as a luxury; Cristobal said UM needs 35 preferred walk-ons in total. A couple running backs should be two or three of those.

At cornerback, UM can feel pretty good about the room if McClain signs and joins UCF transfer Davante Brown, Te’Cory Couch, Daryl Porter Jr. and highly regarded freshmen Damari Brown and Robert Stafford in the competition to start.

But if McClain surprisingly bypasses UM, that group wouldn’t necessarily seem good enough on paper, unless any of the 2021 freshmen (Chris Graves, Jaden Harris, Malik Curtis) make a big jump. If McClain signs with UM as many expect, the Canes should have enough quality at cornerback next season.

Nevertheless, the Canes continue to explore adding more depth at the position.

Per 247, Iowa cornerback Terry Roberts will visit Miami this weekend; he has two interceptions and five passes defended in five seasons. The 5-10 cornerback started three of Iowa’s five five games last season but just two more after that.

Of course, UM can’t land top players in the portal if there aren’t any available. The hope is that higher-quality receivers, defensive tackles and linebackers — and another defensive back or two — enter during the May portal period.