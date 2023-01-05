Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former NFL Star in ICU After Tragic AccidentOnlyHomersPensacola, FL
A Florida Mother Dropped Her Daughters Off, Went To Work, And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCrestview, FL
Sherriff Says 13-Year-Old Girl Was Reported Missing Months After She Vanished. Her Family Says He Is LyingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPensacola, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Bridging the Racial Divide: Overcoming the Challenges of an Interracial MarriageDwayne PiergiovanniPensacola, FL
Related
Pensacola man arrested after allegedly dragging 87-year-old woman on floor ‘like a mop’: ECSO
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars for elderly abuse after allegedly dragging an 87-year-old woman around on the floor, “using her as mop to clean up dog urine,” according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 12, ECSO deputies received an emailed report from an adult protective investigator with […]
WJHG-TV
Okaloosa County armed suspect in custody following 24-hour search
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Crestview area man who was the subject of a day long search was taken into custody Monday morning. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they tracked Joshua Colley, 29, to a home on Clover Street in the Auburn community. Deputies began the search...
Police seek to identify Niceville vehicle burglary suspect
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — Police released video of a suspect allegedly stealing items from multiple cars Saturday night in Niceville. Police said the burglaries happened in the North Cedar and North Palm Neighborhoods. The videos show what police believe to be the same man in two different instances. Niceville Police said this person made entry […]
Escambia Co. deputies investigating Monday morning shooting at Rowland Court
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning, leaving one with non-life-threatening injuries. ECSO said deputies were called to Rowland Court at Jardine Road a little after 10 a.m., for shots fired. They said upon arrival, they discovered one victim with non-life-threatening injuries. ECSO told […]
Mobile man accused of murder admitted to killing ex-girlfriend’s brother: Mobile Detective testifies
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Zackery Hannah, 20, is accused of murder, seven counts of attempted murder, and harming a police animal. Hannah appeared before Judge Spiro Cheriogotis in court for a preliminary hearing Monday morning. Hannah is accused of murdering Matthew Richardson, 31, by shooting him in the face with a shotgun in early November. […]
WPMI
Mobile police chase ends in a crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police had their hands full Sunday with two separate car chases that happened just a few miles and an hour apart. NBC 15 was present as police wrapped up one of the chases. It began Sunday morning around 2:40 when officers tried to make...
WEAR
Crestview man arrested after search in Okaloosa County charged with multiple felonies
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Crestview man wanted for a domestic violence incident, who Okaloosa County deputies were intensely searching for Sunday, has been taken into custody and charged with multiple felonies Monday. 29-year-old Joshua Colley, of Crestview, was taken into custody Monday afternoon at a home off Clover Street....
WEAR
Family of Escambia County murder victims fight to keep killers in prison
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. -- It's been nearly thirty years since a brutal double murder rocked Escambia County, Alabama. Two brothers convicted of the murders are now up for parole on Wednesday. Nearly 30 years have flown by since the grisly murders of Kathy Barlow, and her 12-year-old daughter Angel Hall.
Man wanted for allegedly robbing victim at gunpoint, stealing firearm, using victim’s debit card: Escambia Co. Sheriff
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with a December armed robbery. ECSO said on Dec. 27, 2022, Edward Jerome Butler Jr., 45, followed a vehicle and caused an automobile accident on the 11000th block of North Hwy. 97, in the Walnut Hill area. […]
Crestview man wanted for domestic violence arrested, Okaloosa Co. deputies
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) – The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Joshua Colley was taken into custody Monday after fleeing officers over the weekend. Colley was located at a home off Clover St. near the Auburn community northeast of Crestview. OCSO shut down roads to different neighborhoods Sunday to search for Colley after he fled […]
WEAR
Deputies capture violent fugitive in Okaloosa County following lengthy search
UPDATE - MONDAY. OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies have captured a man wanted for a domestic violence incident in Okaloosa County. 29-year-old Joshua Lee Colley was taken into custody Monday afternoon at a home off Clover Street. Deputies say Colley was "a wanted violent fugitive with multiple active warrants who...
WEAR
Deputies: Domestic violence shooting leaves couple dead in Foley
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a husband and wife dead Saturday night in Foley, Alabama. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a domestic violence related call at a residence on Greenway Drive around 10:07 p.m. Deputies say the caller identified...
WEAR
Okaloosa County deputies search for armed suspect near Poverty Creek Road, Medfords Way
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is searching for an armed suspect near Poverty Creek Road and Medfords Way Sunday afternoon. While the sheriff's office tracks the suspect, deputies ask all residents in the area to stay inside their homes. Deputies say they are looking for a...
WALA-TV FOX10
UPDATE: Okaloosa County finds domestic violence suspect
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - OCSO has called off a search for a domestic violence suspect in the Crestview area due to lack of leads, according to police. Authorities said the search for Joshua Lee Colley, 29, began this morning after a reported domestic violence incident at a home on Third Avenue in Laurel Hill at 10:30 a.m.
WEAR
Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office responds to Gulf Breeze Dollar Tree incident
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Many have reached out to WEAR News Monday night after a rumor of an alleged hostage situation taking place at the Dollar Tree on Gulf Breeze Parkway began circulating on social media. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says that alleged incident did not happen and there is no threat to the community.
WALA-TV FOX10
ALEA Troopers arrest Foley man and charge him on 17 counts
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Foley man was arrested and charged on 17 counts for failing to stop at a traffic stop, according to police. ALEA said they were conducting a Driver’s License and Equipment checkpoint at approximately 4:13 p.m. on Saturday near Skunk Bayou when James K. Curry, 38, failed to stop on his 1996 Kawasaki motorcycle.
getthecoast.com
State Attorney’s Office to consider death penalty for Williams in shooting of Corporal Hamilton
On Friday, January 6, State Attorney Ginger Madden held a press conference to update the public on the shooting that occurred on December 24 in Fort Walton Beach, in which Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Corporal Ray Hamilton was killed. During the press conference, Madden announced that a grand jury had...
Barrel racer dies in Okaloosa County rodeo, deputies investigating: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the death of a barrel racer that happened during a local rodeo. Officials said the 56-year-old woman from out of state was competing in the Baker Rodeo on Saturday, Jan. 7, when she was thrown from her horse. The […]
ECSO searching for missing, endangered woman last seen in October
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman last seen in October. Hannah Louise Rolin, 24, was last seen on Oct. 8, 2022, on the 1000th-block of Forehand Road in the Cantonment area. ECSO said she is 5’8”, 169 lbs, and has brown hair and […]
Man allegedly steals gun from car, shoots himself in the leg: Okaloosa Co. deputies
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies arrested a Crestview man on Jan. 4 after he allegedly stole a gun from a vehicle and shot himself in the leg. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said Justin McCall, 28, allegedly broke into multiple cars in the Lake Arthur Estates neighbors Jan. 3. On the morning of Jan. 4 […]
Comments / 0