Local volunteer opportunities for MLK Day
Each year, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is observed as a federal holiday on the third Monday of January — Jan . 16 this year . The theme for this year is “ Cultivating a Beloved Community Mindset to Transform Unjust Systems ,” according to The King Center — a nonprofit founded by MLK’s wife, Coretta Scott King, to continue Dr. King’s legacy.
If you have time to dedicate to our community, here are three local volunteer opportunities :
Looking for other ways to get involved? Check out more local volunteer opportunities .
- Trinity Habitat for Humanity | No construction experience is needed to help build and repair homes.
- YMCA | Find a volunteer opportunity that fits into your schedule and provides mentoring for local children in athletics.
- True Worth Place | Serve meals to 200-300 people per day, teach classes, and help guests apply for jobs online in order for them to get back on their feet.
