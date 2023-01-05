Wes Peterman (Charles Wesley Peterman, Jr.) 62 of Rush Kentucky passed away at his home Monday December 26th, 2022 of a heart attack. Wes was preceded in death by his Dad Charles Wesley Peterman, Sr., Maternal grandparents Charles and Magel Lucas, Paternal grandparents William and Grace Peterman, Brother in Law Randy Crabtree. He leaves behind his partner Melissa Oney (Rush, KY); Mother Fannie Peterman and Sister Debbie Crabtree (Catlettsburg, KY); two daughters Lily Sioux Coburn (Rush, KY); Nicki Caldwell Eitniear (Ashland, KY); a very special nephew Clayton Gray (Florida) and a special cousin Carl Peterman (Lawrenceburg, KY).

RUSH, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO