M3GAN’s Popularity Is a Modern Movie Miracle—And She Deserves It
Not sure what to watch next? Subscribe to The Daily Beast’s Obsessed See Skip newsletter here and get the latest show and movie recommendations every Tuesday.There are roughly 47,000—oh, wait, a new Netflix Original just dropped; make that 47,001—TV shows and movies coming out each week. At Obsessed, we consider it our social duty to help you see the best and skip the rest.We’ve already got a variety of in-depth, exclusive coverage on all of your streaming favorites and new releases, but sometimes what you’re looking for is a simple Do or Don’t. That’s why we created See/Skip, to tell...
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
The 10 worst movies of 2022 range from comedic goofs to fantastic beat-downs
Photo by Vince ValituttiJulia Roberts and George Clooney in Ticket to Paradise.In the post- (ongoing? never-ending?) pandemic world, going to the movie theater is still a roll-of-the-dice for many people. Because that decision has more implications than mere entertainment, you want to make sure that the movie you're going to see is worth your time. Unfortunately, the 10 worst films of 2022 didn't live up to their end of the bargain, even if you didn't actually have to go to the theater to see all of them.Scroll through our critic's picks of the 10...
Music of Whitney Houston shines through the dark in I Wanna Dance with Somebody
The nature of celebrity is that certain people can be made to feel larger than life, and few people have had more fame in their lifetime than Whitney Houston. Despite being the daughter, cousin, and wife to three other well-known singers, she overshadowed them all with her nearly unmatched voice and success in both music and movies. The new biopic Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody is a valiant attempt to detail her legendary career, as well as the behind-the-scenes drama that occasionally made its way to the public. The film begins with Houston (Naomie Ackie) on the cusp of...
Brendan Fraser is Oscar worthy in distressing-but-empathetic The Whale
Since the start of his career, Darren Aronofsky has been unafraid of making moviegoers uncomfortable. Whether it’s detailing the depths of drug addiction in Requiem for a Dream, showing the brutality of wrestling in The Wrestler, or making a brutal environmental allegory in Mother!, Aronofsky often goes to extremes to tell his stories.The Whale fits right in with his previous works, as it focuses on Charlie (Brendan Fraser), a morbidly obese man who is unable to leave his apartment in an unnamed town in Idaho. Charlie works from home as a remote English professor, and is cared for by his...
Will Smith slavery drama Emancipation is full of miscalculations
Almost 160 years after the end of the Civil War and abolition of slavery, the United States is still reckoning with the reprehensible practice and the enshrinement of racism in American society. So if Black filmmakers like Antoine Fuqua and stars like Will Smith still feel like there’s something to say about slavery, it’s best not to dismiss them out of hand.However, in their new Apple TV+ movie Emancipation, they fail to prove the necessity of this particular story. Smith plays Peter, a man who – along with his wife, Dodienne (Charmaine Bingwa), and his children – is enslaved on...
Excessively long Babylon indulges in the excesses of early Hollywood
Making movies about making movies has always been a favorite pastime of Hollywood, dating back to the early days of films themselves. This year has already seen one noteworthy entry, Steven Spielberg’s ultra-personal The Fabelmans, and now writer/director Damien Chazelle is offering the polar opposite of that film, the grand-in-every-way-imaginable Babylon. The film starts off with a bang, showcasing a hedonistic party taking place at the hilltop desert estate of Don Wallach (Jeff Garlin), owner of the fictional Kinoscope Pictures, in 1926 Bel Air, California. The scene, which comprises the first half hour of the 3+ hour film, is a no-holds-barred...
Clarity of visuals in Avatar: The Way of Water is a double-edged sword
It’s long been said that you doubt writer/director James Cameron at your own peril. Starting with 1984’s The Terminator, he has brought some of the wildest – and most expensive – ideas to the screen, succeeding time and again even when people thought he had gone too far. And so releasing the sequel to 2009’s Avatar 13 years later is just the latest gamble in a career full of them.Avatar: The Way of Water finds Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) living in bliss with his Na’vi wife, Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their children in the jungles of Pandora. But after many...
With Phenomenal ‘Puss in Boots,’ DreamWorks Has Bested Disney
There’s one thing you need to know about me: I’m obsessed with Shrek. Shrek, the iconic breakthrough film from DreamWorks Animation, was the first DVD I ever bought (alongside S Club Party Live, but that’s a story for another day). I rang in my 30th birthday in by watching Shrek. Watching the Shrek movies is an annual tradition for me—and I mean all four of them, including the criminally underrated Shrek Forever After. I think about it far more than is deemed acceptable in society. Of course, I was excited for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, the sequel to...
