Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family MemberFinnBrockton, MA
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay OpeningDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMassachusetts State
A Historic Item Owned by America's First Woman to Found a Town Will Be AuctionedDianna CarneyTaunton, MA
All-Day Local Yoga Retreat Offers Reiki, Meditation & More (For Less Than $50!)Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Related
ecori.org
1990s Law Designed to Build Natural Area Preserves Instead Created a Mystery
A 30-year-old law that required Rhode Island to create protected areas to support rare and endangered species remains ignored. (Frank Carini/ecoRI News) Three decades ago the Rhode Island General Assembly passed the Natural Areas Protection Act of 1993, to provide, among other things, the “highest level of protection to the state’s most environmentally sensitive natural areas.”
whatsupnewp.com
Exeter man wins $1 million on ‘The Next Rhode Island Millionaire’ instant ticket
The Rhode Island Lottery today announced that a man from Exeter recently cashed in a winning $1 million “The Next Rhode Island Millionaire” Instant Ticket. The man, who was not identified by Rhode Island Lottery, purchased the winning ticket at the Stop at Shop in North Kingstown. He might buy a new truck with his winnings, according to Rhode Island Lottery.
whatsupnewp.com
Built Before 1765: Oldest buildings in Newport, Rhode Island
Newport has the highest concentrations of colonial homes in the nation, the What’sUpNewp crew started this project as a list of the “Top 10 oldest houses in Newport”. It wasn’t soon after starting our research that we found ourselves digging deeper and deeper into Newport’s history completely fascinated.
ABC6.com
Meet Zeus: The dog who may be part wolf
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island man surrendered his dog last month, who he believes is a wolfdog hybrid. The man told Potter League for Animals that the dog came from a hybrid breeder. The facility recently administered a DNA test for 4-year-old Zeus. Kara Montalbano, director of...
ABC6.com
URI’s Mayé Touré Named Atlantic 10 Player of the Week
KINGSTON, R.I. — Rhode Island junior Mayé Touré was named the Atlantic 10 Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Touré led the Rams to two wins on the week, as Rhody improved to 3-0 in conference play defeating Massachusetts (75-68) and La Salle (70-59). It’s the first weekly honor for the France native.
‘An alarming trend’: More antisemitic flyers crop up in Providence
Police are investigating after antisemitic flyers were found strewn about a Providence neighborhood Friday morning.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island sees high rate of COVID-19 transmission
COVID-19 is on the rise across Southern New England. According to the latest CDC data, in Rhode Island, Providence, Kent & Newport Counties are now seeing a high rate of COVID transmission. Washington and Bristol Counties remain at a medium rate of transmission. Neighboring Bristol County, Massachusetts is also considered...
ecori.org
A Greener Future for Brayton Point
Brayton Point Power Station closed in 2017. (Brayton Point LLC) Roger Williams University students in the Communities of Hope program discuss how Brayton Point in Somerset, Mass., once home to a fossil fuel power plant, is being reimagined as an offshore wind hub. Subscribe on iTunes or wherever you get...
Uprise RI
Seven Stars employees at all five café locations vote unanimously to approve first contract
The following is a press release and not an Uprise RI-written news story. United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local Union 328, which represents 11,000 workers in a variety of industries in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, announced on Thursday that the hardworking baristas, keyholders and restockers, employed at all five Seven Stars café locations in Providence, Rumford and Cranston, voted unanimously to approve their first contract. The agreement comes after three months of bargaining with the company. Over 100 workers at the cafes joined UFCW Local 328 in June 2022, with the goal of creating more equitable and sustainable futures at the cafes where they enjoy serving their communities.
On the Job: RISD hiring variety of positions
They are currently hiring a wide variety of positions including administrative roles, dining and hospitality positions, on-call roles for event staffing, and public safety which includes EMT training.
ABC6.com
Friars ranked for 1st time this season in AP Top 25 Poll
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Friars men’s basketball team is ranked for the first time this season in the AP Top 25 Poll. The Friars are slotted at no. 19 in the poll that was released Monday. Providence currently is in first place in the Big East...
ABC6.com
URI Wins Third Straight, Remains Undefeated in Atlantic 10
Mayé Touré had 24 points and 11 rebounds to lift Rhode Island to a 70-59 win over La Salle Sunday afternoon at the Ryan Center. Rhode Island (12-3, 3-0 Atlantic 10) and La Salle (9-8, 0-2 A-10) exchanged baskets early, making it a 7-7 game early on in the first quarter. Returning from injury, Dolly Cairns gave the Rams the boost they needed, coming off the bench to score six straight points. Throughout the first quarter, Rhode Island was able to draw several fouls, allowing the Rams to sink 8-of-9 shots from the charity stripe, which allowed them to get some breathing room. With solid defense to close out the quarter, the Rams found themselves leading, 19-12 after one.
ABC6.com
Providence city council president requests review into “Caught in Providence”
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence City Council President Rachel Miller has called for a formal review into the arrangements surrounding the show “Caught in Providence”. The request comes after the future of Judge Frank Caprio as Chief Judge of Providence Municipal Court has been left up in the...
ABC6.com
As COVID cases increase to ‘high’ level in 3 Rhode Island counties, Lifespan opens new urgent care
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As coronavirus cases increase to “high” level in three Rhode Island counties, Lifespan is opening a new urgent care. The new urgent care is opening on Jan. 16 in Johnston. “Lifespan would like all Rhode Islanders to know they can seek care for...
ABC6.com
Providence Rallies Past St. John’s to Win Ninth Straight Game
The Providence College men’s basketball team defeated the St. John’s Red Storm (11-6, 1-5 BIG EAST), 83-80, on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I. The Friars improved to 14-3 on the season and 6-0 in BIG EAST play for the first time in program history. The Friars hold sole possession of first place in the BIG EAST. Providence has now won nine consecutive games, marking their largest win streak since 1989.
GoLocalProv
2023 RI Real Estate: Layoffs at Compass, Apartment Prices Down, and Predictions
Rhode Island’s real estate market starts 2023 with near-record high prices, record-low inventory, and a number of unknowns. The median price of a single-family home is now $411,000. There are less than 900 homes for sale in the entire state — a little over a month’s supply. A balanced market has six months of supply. In contrast, coming out of the Great Recession a decade ago there was a year's worth of supply.
whatsupnewp.com
Team at Giusto to open a neighborhood pizzeria in former Panera Bread
A new restaurant is set to open this spring at 49 Long Wharf Mall (formerly Panera Bread). The restaurant, a partnership between Kevin O’Donnell, Giusto Executive Chef Kyle Stamps, and Giusto General Manager Lauren Schaefer, will offer a casual, urban atmosphere with two distinct dining experiences. The first experience...
Uprise RI
White supremacists litter state with hate literature, recruiting flyers
“Approximately a dozen flyers of hate mail from the National Social Club have been distributed on Woodbury Street,” said Providence Police Department communications person Lindsay Lague to Uprise RI this morning in response to reports. “Police were notified this morning and are looking into the incident.”. NSC-131 is...
‘It’s coming’: Noose photo with threat sent to local RI official
The email comes just days after a white supremacist flyer was distributed in the town.
Turnto10.com
Beloved stuffed animal is returned to East Greenwich family after being lost
(WJAR) — An East Greenwich family's beloved stuffed animal is back home after being lost at a popular retail store. It was a quick trip for the McCaffrey family to LL Bean in Cranston a couple of days after Christmas. "Our son was holding one of these little Jelly...
Comments / 0