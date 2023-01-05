ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

linknky.com

Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Covington

In honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, volunteers rolled up their sleeves and donned aprons to say “thanks” to the Covington Police Department Jan. 9. Cheeseburgers, French fries, hotdogs were served, along with cupcakes for dessert; volunteers handed out lunch and treats to the first responders as a token of appreciation for their daily commitment to the safety of the city.
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Northern Kentucky’s NAACP branch to hold annual outreach luncheon

The NAACP Northern Kentucky Branch is holding its Annual Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Community Outreach Luncheon at the Newport Syndicate. The Annual Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Education Partner Award, Dr. King Corporate Award, Keeper of the Dream Award, Vision and Unity Award, Community Impact Award and Presidents Award will be presented to winners.
NEWPORT, KY
linknky.com

Northern Kentucky real estate developments to keep an eye on in 2023

Northern Kentucky saw several real estate trends throughout 2022 from the revitalization of Newport and Covington’s urban cores to the suburban expansion in rural Boone, Kenton and Campbell Counties, to large logistics companies nailing down prime office space along the Ohio River. Northern Kentucky has been a prime spot...
COVINGTON, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Police Investigating Shooting Incident at Fast Food Restaurant in NKY

The incident took place on Friday evening in Florence. (Florence, Ky.) – Police are investigating a shooting incident in Florence. Reports of shots fired was reported Friday evening at Taco Bell on U.S. 42. Upon arrival, officers located witnesses that stated an unknown male had fired a handgun at...
FLORENCE, KY
Fox 19

Coroner on scene of shooting in Clermont County

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The coroner’s office and multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a shooting under investigation in Clermont County. Ohio 125 is shut down at Ohio 132 in Amelia until further notice. The shooting was reported in the 1700 block of State Route 125...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Amelia murder suspect goes to court Monday

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The suspect who authorities say confessed to gunning down a Clermont County tattoo parlor owner in broad daylight near a busy intersection Sunday morning will face a judge at 10 a.m. Monday. Michael Patrick Guilfoyle Jr., 33, is held without bond at the Clermont County Jail...
AMELIA, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Redbud Drive in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Redbud Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Man accused of shootout with Middletown police found not guilty of aggravated murder

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A man who was accused of shooting at Middletown police and deputies after a police chase in 2020 was found not guilty of aggravated murder Monday. Court documents show that Christopher Hubbard, 38, was found guilty on seven of the 11 charges stemming from an Aug. 31, 2020, police chase from Butler County’s Middletown to Turtlecreek Township in Warren County.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Deadly shooting in Clermont County

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in a shooting in Clermont County, according to the sheriff’s office. Ohio 125 remains shut down at Ohio 132 in Amelia for an undetermined amount of time while detectives investigate. The shooting was reported outside in the 1700 block of State...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Shooting investigation underway in Clermont County

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene investigating a shooting right now in Clermont County, according to Chief Deputy Christopher Stratton. Ohio 125 is shut down just north of northbound Ohio 132 in Amelia until further notice, he said. First responders were called to the shooting...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WDTN

2 men dead after Dayton shooting ID’d

According to the Dayton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Banker Place near the intersection of Oldfield Road on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 2 hospitalized after shooting in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Police are investigating a double shooting in Covington, Friday evening. According to police, around 7:45 p.m. officers received reports of a shooting at the intersection of East 20th and Greenup streets. Covington Police confirmed to WLWT that two people were shot and transported to UC Medical...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

KYTC: Rolling roadblocks planned for I-75 in Grant County

DRY RIDGE, Ky. — A rolling roadblock is planned Monday morning for a section of I-75 in Grant County according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Officials state that traffic will be temporarily slowed down or...
GRANT COUNTY, KY

