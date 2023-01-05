Read full article on original website
linknky.com
Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Covington
In honor of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, volunteers rolled up their sleeves and donned aprons to say “thanks” to the Covington Police Department Jan. 9. Cheeseburgers, French fries, hotdogs were served, along with cupcakes for dessert; volunteers handed out lunch and treats to the first responders as a token of appreciation for their daily commitment to the safety of the city.
linknky.com
Northern Kentucky’s NAACP branch to hold annual outreach luncheon
The NAACP Northern Kentucky Branch is holding its Annual Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Community Outreach Luncheon at the Newport Syndicate. The Annual Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Education Partner Award, Dr. King Corporate Award, Keeper of the Dream Award, Vision and Unity Award, Community Impact Award and Presidents Award will be presented to winners.
Ohio Renaissance Festival seeks to leave Harveysburg over ticket tax
A proposed tax by the village of Harveysburg on tickets to the Ohio Renaissance Festival is causing festival owners to consider detaching the festival property from the village.
linknky.com
Northern Kentucky real estate developments to keep an eye on in 2023
Northern Kentucky saw several real estate trends throughout 2022 from the revitalization of Newport and Covington’s urban cores to the suburban expansion in rural Boone, Kenton and Campbell Counties, to large logistics companies nailing down prime office space along the Ohio River. Northern Kentucky has been a prime spot...
linknky.com
Local-based hydroponics company to open its biggest facility in Boone County
A brand new hydroponics farm is coming to Boone County. 80 Acres is a farm that doesn’t need sun, soil, or favorable weather to do its thing and where pesticides have no place because everything’s indoors, monitored and controlled, twenty-four seven. They are opening their largest facility in Boone County.
WLWT 5
Community comes together to honor memory of fallen officer Dale Woods
Members of the community in Greater Cincinnati gathered to pay tribute to the honor of fallen officer Dale Woods on Saturday, four years since the officer's on-duty death in 2019. The event began with a few words from police Chief Edwin C. Cordie, III as well as Jim Love, the...
eaglecountryonline.com
Police Investigating Shooting Incident at Fast Food Restaurant in NKY
The incident took place on Friday evening in Florence. (Florence, Ky.) – Police are investigating a shooting incident in Florence. Reports of shots fired was reported Friday evening at Taco Bell on U.S. 42. Upon arrival, officers located witnesses that stated an unknown male had fired a handgun at...
Damar Hamlin Selling T-Shirts To Raise Money For First Responders
It's been less than a week since the accident in Cincinnati that sent Damar Hamlin to the hospital. Now, he's hoping to give back to those who helped him.
Fox 19
Coroner on scene of shooting in Clermont County
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The coroner’s office and multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of a shooting under investigation in Clermont County. Ohio 125 is shut down at Ohio 132 in Amelia until further notice. The shooting was reported in the 1700 block of State Route 125...
Fox 19
Amelia murder suspect goes to court Monday
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The suspect who authorities say confessed to gunning down a Clermont County tattoo parlor owner in broad daylight near a busy intersection Sunday morning will face a judge at 10 a.m. Monday. Michael Patrick Guilfoyle Jr., 33, is held without bond at the Clermont County Jail...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Redbud Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Redbud Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
linknky.com
One wall, two bars and a landlord: How a noise complaint introduced NKY to a Mainstrasse feud
The feud, at least in the public’s eye, began in early 2022 when Chris Estano hired someone to play live music on the front patio of his Mainstrasse bar, Paddy’s on Main. It announced itself in the form of a noise complaint about the events of that night, then landed on a Covington City Commission meeting agenda in March.
Fox 19
Man accused of shootout with Middletown police found not guilty of aggravated murder
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A man who was accused of shooting at Middletown police and deputies after a police chase in 2020 was found not guilty of aggravated murder Monday. Court documents show that Christopher Hubbard, 38, was found guilty on seven of the 11 charges stemming from an Aug. 31, 2020, police chase from Butler County’s Middletown to Turtlecreek Township in Warren County.
Fox 19
Deadly shooting in Clermont County
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead in a shooting in Clermont County, according to the sheriff’s office. Ohio 125 remains shut down at Ohio 132 in Amelia for an undetermined amount of time while detectives investigate. The shooting was reported outside in the 1700 block of State...
Fox 19
Shooting investigation underway in Clermont County
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene investigating a shooting right now in Clermont County, according to Chief Deputy Christopher Stratton. Ohio 125 is shut down just north of northbound Ohio 132 in Amelia until further notice, he said. First responders were called to the shooting...
Coroner: Missing Middletown man died from hypothermia
The death of a missing Middletown man has been determined accidental with hypothermia listed as the cause, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.
2 men dead after Dayton shooting ID’d
According to the Dayton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Banker Place near the intersection of Oldfield Road on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
Mother saves daughter after seeing fire on home cameras in Preble Co.
WEST MANCHESTER — A mother potentially saved her daughter’s life after seeing an active fire in their house on their camera system Monday afternoon. Crews were called to the 200 block of Banta Road in West Manchester at around 1:50 p.m. after receiving reports that there was an active fire inside a home, Preble County Dispatch told News Center 7.
WLWT 5
Police: 2 hospitalized after shooting in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Police are investigating a double shooting in Covington, Friday evening. According to police, around 7:45 p.m. officers received reports of a shooting at the intersection of East 20th and Greenup streets. Covington Police confirmed to WLWT that two people were shot and transported to UC Medical...
WLWT 5
KYTC: Rolling roadblocks planned for I-75 in Grant County
DRY RIDGE, Ky. — A rolling roadblock is planned Monday morning for a section of I-75 in Grant County according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Officials state that traffic will be temporarily slowed down or...
