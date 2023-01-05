Read full article on original website
Related
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear Attack
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
KOKI FOX 23
Consumers order less beef when fast food restaurants disclose climate change impact, study
When fast food restaurants disclose the climate change impact of menu items, customers place orders less harmful to the environment, . Researchers at Johns Hopkins University found placing “high climate impact” labels next to hamburgers caused orders of non-beef alternatives such as veggie burgers to increase by 23% compared to a control group. They also found that placing "low climate impact” next to dishes with a lower carbon footprint, such as salads and chicken sandwiches, increased orders of those items by 10%.
KOKI FOX 23
‘Babies continue to die’: CPSC says stop using recalled Fisher-Price, Kids2 infant sleepers
Regulators on Monday reiterated that all models of Fisher-Price’s Rock ‘n Play Sleepers and Kids2′s Rocking Sleepers have been recalled after they were linked to more infant deaths. “Today the (Consumer Product Safety Commission) is reannouncing two recalls of inclined infant sleepers that were issued nearly four...
KOKI FOX 23
Old NASA satellite falls harmlessly from sky off Alaska
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — (AP) — After almost 40 years circling Earth, a retired NASA science satellite plunged harmlessly through the atmosphere off the coast of Alaska, NASA reported Monday. The Defense Department confirmed that the satellite — placed in orbit in 1984 by astronaut Sally Ride —...
KOKI FOX 23
Musk says he can't get fair trial in California, wants Texas
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Elon Musk has urged a federal judge to shift a trial in a shareholder lawsuit out of San Francisco because he says negative local media coverage has biased potential jurors against him. Instead, in a filing submitted late Friday — less than two weeks...
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg needs another New Year's resolution: Show up
When Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights, stranding thousands of travelers while their luggage was who knows where, where was Buttigieg?
Biden team preps for end to Covid's public health emergency — after one more extension
The Biden administration wants to lift the yearslong emergency declaration for the pandemic. But first, it needs to manage the latest Covid threat.
Comments / 0