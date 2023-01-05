ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When it comes to nightmare scenarios for the United States, a nuclear attack from a foreign power has to rank among the worst possible choices. While the likelihood of such a strike is low, that does not stop experts from trying to prepare for any possibility. A new story by Business Insider lists the following six cities as the most likely to be at risk in the vent of a future nuclear attack on the United States:
LOS ANGELES, CA
Consumers order less beef when fast food restaurants disclose climate change impact, study

When fast food restaurants disclose the climate change impact of menu items, customers place orders less harmful to the environment, . Researchers at Johns Hopkins University found placing “high climate impact” labels next to hamburgers caused orders of non-beef alternatives such as veggie burgers to increase by 23% compared to a control group. They also found that placing "low climate impact” next to dishes with a lower carbon footprint, such as salads and chicken sandwiches, increased orders of those items by 10%.
Old NASA satellite falls harmlessly from sky off Alaska

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — (AP) — After almost 40 years circling Earth, a retired NASA science satellite plunged harmlessly through the atmosphere off the coast of Alaska, NASA reported Monday. The Defense Department confirmed that the satellite — placed in orbit in 1984 by astronaut Sally Ride —...
Musk says he can't get fair trial in California, wants Texas

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Elon Musk has urged a federal judge to shift a trial in a shareholder lawsuit out of San Francisco because he says negative local media coverage has biased potential jurors against him. Instead, in a filing submitted late Friday — less than two weeks...
