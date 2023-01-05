ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Mary, FL

fox35orlando.com

Florida man shoots landlord trying to evict him from Sanford home, deputies say

SANFORD, Fla. - A Florida man is facing an attempted murder charge for shooting his disabled landlord who was trying to evict him, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said. According to an arrest report, on Saturday, the landlord entered a bedroom the suspect – 50-year-old Michael Mathews – rented on South Crystal View in Sanford, and demanded he and his girlfriend leave the home.
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Man robs Circle K at gunpoint in Daytona Beach, steals clerk’s car, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police on Sunday said a man had robbed a convenience store at gunpoint that morning and drove away in an employee’s car. Officers responded to the Circle K at 201 Main Street Bridge, which was robbed just before 8 a.m., according to a news release. Police, seeking information from the public, shared photos of the suspect on social media, describing him as a Black man about 6 ft. tall who wore a dark gray, two-tone Russell Athletic zip-up coat with red lettering and a hood, a black durag, dark pants and black shoes.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

9 hurt in Orlando crash

A total of nine people were hurt Sunday morning in Orlando. According to Orlando fire, a two-vehicle crash occurred early Sunday morning in the area of John Young Parkway and L B McLeod Road. There were nine patients in total, including six with serious injuries. "We encourage all drivers to...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man shot, killed on Lake Atriums Circle in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are investigating after a man was found shot and killed in Orange County late Saturday. Shortly after 11 p.m., deputies responded to the 1900 block of Lake Atriums Circle for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot. He died at the scene, authorities said.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

2 injured in semitruck crash on I-4 in Orange County, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two drivers were injured Monday morning when a semitruck rear-ended another semitruck on Interstate 4 in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The westbound lanes were shut down from Central Florida Parkway to State Road 528 but later reopened. As of 10:30 a.m., there...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Turnto10.com

Granddaughters' concern led to man's arrest for keeping his elderly mom's body in filth

COCOA, Fla. (TND) — Police made a troubling discovery after making a welfare check on an 80-year-old woman, despite her son’s attempts to prevent it. On New Year’s Day, the woman’s granddaughter called the Cocoa Police Department in Central Florida to check on Kathleen Ruhlander because her son, Robert Ruhlander, “would not allow her access,” according to his latest arrest report.
COCOA, FL
fox35orlando.com

FL Deputies tase man with autism • FL deputy accused of selling pot brownies • Disney World rides closing 2023

A mother is demanding answers after her son with autism was tased by Brevard County deputies, a Florida detention deputy is being accused of selling pot brownies at a jail he worked at, a woman was struck in the face by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve, a video shows a stolen car fall over an embankment, landing on a house, and a list of rides Disney World will be closing for refurbishment in 2023. Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

2 injured in Daytona Beach shooting, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Two people were injured after a shooting in Volusia County, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Hudson Street in Daytona Beach on Saturday. [TRENDING: Person of interest in slaying of Mount Dora couple now faces...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Police: 2 injured in Volusia County shooting

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Volusia County on Saturday is under investigation. The Daytona Beach Police Department said the shooting occurred near Hudson Street. Two people had injuries that were non-life-threatening. Police are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate the shooting.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Crash shuts down lanes of SR 417 in Orange County

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said a crash involving a semi-trailer truck shut down a section of State Road 417 in Orange County late Monday afternoon. Orange County Fire Rescue assisted with the wreck on the toll road, between the Colonial North off-ramp and Colonial...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

FHP: Car catches on fire in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — On the Florida Turnpike, a car caught on fire Sunday afternoon in Lake County. Florida Highway Patrol said they responded to the fire just after 4:30 p.m. The car was located near mile marker 276 in Clermont. Firefighters arrived at the scene and were able...
LAKE COUNTY, FL

