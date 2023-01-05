Read full article on original website
Related
more1049.com
One Person Injured in Clay County Crash
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Road conditions are believed to have played a role in a single vehicle crash along Lost Island Lake on Friday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3300 mile of 340th Avenue around 1:15 where a...
more1049.com
Weekly Health Update: GEM and Daisy Award Programs
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Healthcare professionals are often looked as heroes for the work they do for their patients and two programs at Spencer Hospital make it so staff members can be formally recognized. Candace Daniels oversees a program that rewards staff twice a year for “Going the Extra Mile”....
more1049.com
Mainstreet Director Continues to Push Shopping Local
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The holiday season may be gone for another year, but the Director of Spencer Mainstreet is continuing to push shopping local after many downtown businesses struggled at the end of 2022. Nancy Naeve says shopping local in many cases can result getting what you are looking...
Comments / 0