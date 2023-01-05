The Bloomington City Council on Monday OK’d a four-year contract that increases pay for police sergeants and lieutenants. The group has been working without an agreement since April 2020. The contract with the union representing those officers brings pay raises of 4% for FY2023, and 3.75% for the current year. It also calls for retroactive 2.5% increases for 2021 and 2022.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO