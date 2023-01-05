ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 5

Guest
4d ago

so.your not following the law the way it's wrote not the way you interpret it or pass it off and someone questions the town staff about it and now he's in legal risk? Why isn't the town not in legal risk? You've got positions that should be voted on to fill that and just because you think you don't need that position then you change the way the law is interrupted? huh interesting.Is those position in the yearly budget?

Reply
3
ironman
4d ago

He’s the only person on the he’s the only one that even belongs on town council. He puts the citizens first!!!!!

Reply
3
Related
wglt.org

Unit 5 school funding referendum could return to the ballot in April

The Unit 5 school board will meet Wednesday to decide whether to ask voters for a second time whether to raise a key property tax rate to address a growing multimillion-dollar budget deficit. 53.7% of voters rejected Unit 5’s referendum in the November election, a 2,659-vote margin. Unit 5 Superintendent...
NORMAL, IL
wglt.org

Union for Bloomington police sergeants, lieutenants gets new contract with pay raises

The Bloomington City Council on Monday OK’d a four-year contract that increases pay for police sergeants and lieutenants. The group has been working without an agreement since April 2020. The contract with the union representing those officers brings pay raises of 4% for FY2023, and 3.75% for the current year. It also calls for retroactive 2.5% increases for 2021 and 2022.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Faraci selected as new state senator in 52nd District

CHAMPAIGN — City of Champaign Township Assessor Paul Faraci will serve as the next state senator in Illinois’ 52nd District. Democratic party leaders from Champaign and Vermilion counties made the announcement on Saturday. Faraci was one of ten people to apply for the vacancy created by the unexpected...
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

Normal Planning Commission endorses 2 housing projects

The Normal Planning Commission has endorsed two new housing developments as community leaders seek to address a housing shortage. One project sailed through without opposition. The other drew criticism from nearly a dozen nearby residents. The commission voted Thursday to endorse a proposed subdivision on the northwest corner of Parkside...
NORMAL, IL
1470 WMBD

Settlement proposed in class-action lawsuit against Par-a-Dice

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – A website has been set up to try and find people who may have had their faces seen on some security cameras at the Par-a-Dice Hotel and Casino. Tazewell County Circuit Court, 25 News reports, must still authorize the proposed $825,000 settlement of a class-action suit against the casnio.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
wcbu.org

Par-A-Dice Casino paying out settlement to end facial recognition data lawsuit

Patrons at the Par-A-Dice Casino could be eligible for a slice of a class action settlement if they were captured by certain facial recognition security cameras. People who passed by certain security cameras at PAD's Sportsbook at the East Peoria casino between September 2020 and June 2021 are included in the $825,000 settlement of a lawsuit alleging the casino violated the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act.
EAST PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Normal's police chief says new license plate cameras are already paying dividends

Something happened this week at the Normal Police Department that hasn't happened in a while. They’re actually at full strength, at least on paper. Police departments across the country face recruiting and retention challenges and a lot of turnover. At Normal Police, that staff turnover includes a new chief, Steve Petrilli, who’s nine months into the top job.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

66 Sankoty Lakes employees lose jobs with KDB Group reevaluation

UPDATE– A former KDB Group employee who wishes to remain unidentified spoke with us to clarify the fate of Sankoty Lakes. He says that employees received an email a week ago that they were being laid off. “Me and 65 other people and it affected over 500 people with...
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Heartland Community College expands child care options

Heartland Community College is expanding child care so students with kids can take evening classes, do research, and meet with faculty. The $374,000 federal grant supports low-income parents attending the community college who are working toward a degree, and those who are Pell grant eligible. The Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) grant money comes from the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Post-Secondary Education.
NORMAL, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Highest-paying management jobs in Peoria

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Peoria, IL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pekin man wanted for crimes in multiple cities arrested

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A Pekin man has been arrested by Canton police for crimes occurring in Peoria County and Creve Coeur. According to Canton Police Dept’s Facebook, Justin Norman was arrested on Sunday at the Casey’s at 125 N 5th Ave after police received a complaint about a suspicious vehicle complaint with an attached suspected stolen trailer.
CANTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Washington Man in court for attempted murder in Bartonville

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Washington man accused of attempted murder was in court Thursday. During an arraignment hearing, Austin James Ricca was charged with attempted first-degree murder, battery and aggravated battery. Allegedly, on Dec. 11, 2022, Austin Ricca struck a family member multiple times with a bat near...
BARTONVILLE, IL
WCIA

Man accused of making bomb threat toward Rantoul workplace

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is facing a disorderly conduct charge after prosecutors said he made a false bomb threat toward his Rantoul workplace last week. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Andrew Vasen, 28, was at Rantoul Foods on Dec. 30 when he started acting erratically, disturbing other employees. He was […]
RANTOUL, IL
1470 WMBD

Portillo’s going cashless in drive-thrus

OAK BROOK, Ill. – If you want to pay in cash at Portillo’s, you’ll need to go inside. Multiple media outlets are reporting that the chain — famous for its Italian Beef — will no longer accept cash in the drive-thru lanes starting January 16th.
PEORIA, IL
wjol.com

Suspect In Murders Of University of Idaho Students Stops In Champaign

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool) The man charged with the murder of four University of Idaho students is coming off a stop in Champaign. TMZ reports Bryan Kohberger was photographed at Champaign’s Willard Airport yesterday. The images show Kohberger being lead by law enforcement agents from the plane to the airport. He was in the process of being extradited to Idaho where he will likely go to court this week.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy